Cronos: A Look At The Competition In Biosynthesis

However there are multiple other companies aiming to produce cannabinoids via biosynthesis and new names continue to come onto the radar.

Earlier this year I discussed why I am bearish overall on Cronos Group Inc (CRON), but I did note the company's partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks was a key part of the bull thesis. That partnership sees Ginkgo attempting produce cannabinoids via biosynthesis using yeast, rather than by growing cannabis, which has the potential to greatly reduce the cost of producing cannabinoids and allow the production of minor cannabinoids in large quantities. However CRON isn't the only company interested in producing cannabinoids via biosynthesis. As such, those taking a position in CRON will need to take a look at the competition, which this article aims to do.

Organigram and Hyasynth

Cannadian cannabis producer OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OGI), announced an investment in Montreal-based biotechnology company Hyasynth Biologicals Inc, in September 2018. Hyasynth considers itself a leader in cannabinoid science and biosynthesis. The terms of that investment included OGI's purchase of C$5M in debentures, with up to C$5M more possible upon achievement of milestones and other conditions. Currently it appears Hyasynth can produce tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG), although the press release concerning the OGI-Hyasynth deal mentions the possibility of producing additional cannabinoids.

Figure 1: Biosynthesis has the potential to reduce to cost of production relative to traditional cultivation methods. Source: OGI investor presentation.

The OGI MD&A for Q2'19 also discusses the potential for Hyasynth to produce minor cannabinoids.

...Hyasynth is also pursuing the production and scale-up of minor cannabinoids found only in limited quantities in the cannabis plant. One subset of these minor cannabinoids includes propyl-cannabinoids such as cannabigerivarin (CBGV) and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV). - MD&A, Q2'19, OGI.

OGI doesn't have the cash CRON has, for the quarter ending February 28, 2019, OGI had C$63.4M in cash and short-term investments. In May, OGI did set up a C$140M credit facility (C$115M term loan plus a C$25M revolving credit facility) with the Bank of Montreal. OGI has stated that the funds will be used to refinance existing long term debt and pay for the next two phases of its planned campus expansion. Still an option exists to increase the loan facility to C$175M and so if pre-existing cash ran short but OGI needed to make further investments into biosynthesis, then it might be able to do so.

Overall OGI does appear to be a CRON competitor of note in regards to biosynthesis, particularly once we consider OGI's management. That management team has proven it can execute on the launch of a new market, despite the existence of larger competitors. For example, following the launch of legal recreational cannabis in Canada, OGI has posted impressive revenues leading to favorable comparisons being drawn with other Canadian cannabis producers by contributor Cornerstone Investments. Those long CRON should keep an eye on developments relating to the Hyasynth-OGI deal, such as the purchase of additional tranches of debentures, signifying potential progress by Hyasynth.

Amyris and LAVVAN

Another player in the cannabinoid biosynthesis space is Amyris Inc (AMRS), a company involved in the "development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets." On March 18, 2019, AMRS announced it had signed a cannabinoid development, licensing and commercialization agreement with LAVVAN Inc. The agreement contains up to $300M worth of R&D and milestone payments with the possibility of long-term royalties. Under the terms of the agreement Amyris will use its expertise, using yeast to produce compounds normally found in plants, to produce CBD and other cannabinoids for LAVVAN. LAVVAN is hopeful that products containing CBD produced by AMRS could be brought to market in early 2020.

We feel that this project was simply made for our technology platform. Based on our known success in bringing fermentation-based products to market and our demonstrated expertise in producing plant compounds in yeast, we have high confidence in achieving the partnership goals. - Joel Cherry, AMRS President of Research & Development, March 18, 2019.

By May 20, 2019, the agreement had already resulted in a $10M payment from LAVVAN to AMRS, as the first milestone had been achieved at the end of March.

Unfortunately, AMRS received something else in May too. The company was sent a Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq related to the company's failure to file a timely 10-Q for Q1'19 and its continued delinquency in filing a 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2018. That sort of news makes it hard to want to pile money into AMRS, despite the fact that the collaboration with LAVVAN is off to a good start and AMRS has expertise in scaling up biosynthesis to commercial scale.

If AMRS fixes up its compliance issues the company might be more of a concern to its competitors, certainly in the US where AMRS is based. That being said, without up to date filings, investors are reliant on other disclosures from the company as to its financial state. SA Contributor, Henrik Alex, believes the company may recently have staved of bankruptcy. However Alex notes that AMRS will "remain a black box" in terms of financial performance as he believes AMRS may not become current in its periodic filings prior to 2020.

AMRS might also be a competitor of note to Canadian cannabis producers, given that we don't know what the market might look like a few years from now. Indeed the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) - Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) deal provides an example of Canadian producers attempting to gain exposure to the US market. Again though, without further clarity on AMRS' financials, further discussion of competition with big names may be moot.

InMed

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCQX:IMLFF) is a small biotech which aims to produce cannabinoids via biosynthesis, albeit in E. coli. While IMLFF mentions the possibility of supplying cannabinoids to the pharmaceutical industry in its corporate presentation, the company's operations are also focused on its own pipeline of therapeutics.

Figure 2: IMLFF aims to develop its pipeline and biosynthesis methods. IMLFF's pipeline consists of INM-755 for epidermolysis bullosa, INM-085 for glaucoma and INM-405 for orofacial pain. Source: IMLFF investor presentation.

I have my doubts about the ability of IMLFF to compete with larger players in the space given the company's financial situation. IMLFF had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of C$20.4M as of March 31, 2019 (end of fiscal Q3'19). The company hasn't been burning through cash quickly, that isn't the problem, for example cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were C$23.0M at the end of FYQ2'19. Indeed operations are pretty lean currently, for example R&D expenses were C$1.6M in FYQ3'19 and SG&A was C$1.0M. The problem is that when INM-755 enters the clinic, which is expected in 2H'19, R&D expenses are going to kick up. That entry to the clinic is scheduled at the same time the company aims to begin scale-up efforts in its biosynthesis project.

The first thing I'd like to see from IMLFF is a bit more funding, but the downward trading of the stock makes life hard for the company on that front. Substantial dilution would be needed to raise even a few million dollars via an offering of stock.

Table 1: IMLFF's shares and derivatives outstanding. IMLFF's current shares outstanding give the company a market cap of C$53.4M (assuming a price of C$0.31 on the TSE). Source: FYQ3'19 MD&A.

The second thing I would wait for before calling IMLFF a potential long would be confirmation the company is actually able to produce cannabinoids at scale in E. coli, unlike many others who are using yeast or algae. Perhaps IMLFF can get the job done, the company did recently publish a patent based on engineering E. coli to produce cannabinoids, but potential investors should wait for news on that front, in my opinion. Those long CRON should see how serious IMLFF's plans to supply cannabinoids to others are. At the moment IMLFF doesn't look like the most obvious threat to CRON.

Intrexon and Surterra

Intrexon Corporation (XON), a synthetic biology company, has partnered with Surterra Wellness, a privately held health and wellness company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Under the agreement XON's yeast fermentation platform will be used to produce cannabinoids at scale for commercialization. The $100M deal sees XON receive $10M in cash and $15M in Surterra stock (as privately valued) upfront, R&D expense reimbursements, plus milestones and royalties on each cannabinoid produced. Since the deal was just announced in June 2019, there hasn't been much update on progress related to the agreement. It isn't clear which markets Surterra would provide cannabinoids to and so it is hard to judge if the XON-Surterra deal is really something for CRON to be worried about.

Some privately held names

Outside of the realm of publicly traded companies, there are also a handful of private companies engaging in biosynthesis of cannabinoids.

Teewinot

Florida based Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation claims to be "A leader in the production of pure cannabinoids using biotechnology."

Teewinot is the only company capable of producing large quantities of naturally-occurring cannabinoids that are only produced in the plant in small quantities such as CBCA and varin series of cannabinoids. - Dr Richard Peet, Executive Vice President at Teewinot, September 4, 2018, press release.

Figure 3: Teewinot appear to already be producing minor cannabinoids at scale. Source: Company website.

Teewinot's new CEO Michael Luther noted in an interview published July 2019, that the company needed to be operationalized further, going from R&D to commercial manufacturing, with commercialization coming in 12 to 15 months. This could suggest that while the company is producing minor cannabinoids at scale, perhaps they are not doing so at the scale that might allow them to supply a company running a clinical trial, for example. Perhaps instead Teewinot only currently has the scale to supply preclinical work such as animal studies. To be clear, the scale Teewinot has acheived is speculation on my part, but speculation based on a few details tends to be what we are left with when examining private companies.

An IPO is apparently being considered for late 2019 or 2020. Certainly those exposed to the cannabinoid biosynthesis space, including CRON investors, should look out for a prospectus from the company. Such a prospectus would likely provide key details on the company's operations, as it does appear to be a player of note in the space.

Renew

Renew Biopharma Inc, a San Diego based biotech, is looking to treat neurodegenerative disease, traumatic brain injury and pain with biosynthetically produced cannabinoids. Renew claims to have developed a pipeline of modified next-gen cannabinoids with benefits over cannabinoids occurring naturally.

Since Renew is creating proprietary, novel cannabinoids to help discover and develop therapeutic drugs, its focus is on efficacy for specific indications rather than on quantity and low-cost production of a commodity (such as natural CBD). - Renew Biopharma, FAQ section.

Since Renew isn't looking to provide an alternative source, to the cannabis plant, for naturally occurring cannabinoids but at lower cost, Renew doesn't appear to be a direct competitor to the likes of CRON, OGI or AMRS.

Demetrix

Demetrix is a biotechnology company from Emeryville, California, focused on the production of cannabinoids including in yeast. In March, Demetrix announced a licensing agreement with UC Berkeley, allowing them to use technology which could remove bottlenecks from biosynthetic cannabinoid production. In July the company secured $50M in Series A funding which the company expects to use to scale up operations and commercialize its first cannabinoid. Demetrix does have an impressive management team including CEO Jeff Ubersax, who was the former Vice President of Research and Development at AMRS. Between the recent funding, licensing agreement and managment team, Demetrix looks set to become a talked about name in the cannabinoid biosynthesis space. I do believe the company could go on to become a major player in the US, although as with other US players, it isn't clear how soon that might entail competition with CRON.

Farmako

Farmako GmbH a pharmaceutical company based in Frankfurt, Germany, is producing cannabinoids in genetically modified bacteria. The company plans to supply Canadian cannabis producer Zenabis Global Inc (OTCPK:ZBISF) with 36,000 kg of biosynthetically produced CBD over three years beginning in Q4'19. The company's co-founder, Patrick Schmitt, claims that production of cannabinoids in its modified bacteria is far more efficient than production in yeast. The bacteria simply secrete cannabinoids into the medium, which can continually be collected and replaced, thus not interrupting synthesis. On the other hand, yeast have to be collected and broken up so that cannabinoids can be purified, which means production has to be interrupted. Farmako's modified bacteria can also be used to produce other cannabinoids which is concerning for its competitors. Simply put, Farmako seems to be one of the most exciting name in the biosynthesis space to follow, and given it already has an agreement with a Canadian company, it is a possible CRON competitor.

With one production run, we can produce cannabinoids for 900 hours without interruption. For example, 4.5 kilograms of THC are produced per gram of bacterial mass during this time. - Patrick Schmitt, co-founder of Farmako and Chief Science Officer, March 27, 2019, press release.

Librede

Librede is a synthetic biology company from San Diego producing cannabinoids and terpenes via biosynthesis in yeast. In the past year or so Librede has reported the grant of patents for tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA) production in yeast, THCA is a precursor to THC, and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) in yeast. It isn't clear how large Librede has grown so far but the company's most recently announced funding came in the form of a $1.49M Small Business Innovative Research Grant (SBIR) from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Cellibre

Cellibre Inc, based out of San Diego, refers to itself as a cellular agriculture company, which simply means the company does biosynthesis. Cellibre recently announced it had closed an oversubscribed financing round with investors including the likes of Capital Partners II, LLC and Flatiron Venture Partners. Cellibre provided no details on the size of its financing but did note the intention of the financing was to accelerate the development of cells that produce cannabinoids via fermentation. Cellibre refers to itself as organism-agnostic, which means it doesn't have a favorite type of cell to produce a compound in, such as yeast or bacteria, it simply works with whichever cell works best. In an interview with New Cannabis Ventures in May, Cellibre CEO, Ben Chiarelli, noted the company expected to have its first commercial cannabinoid-producing cell line ready within 18-24 months.

Honorable mentions

A number of the big names have been notably absent from discussion in this article. Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) announced it would acquire Anandia Laboratories in June, 2018, noting the CEO and co-founder Jonathan Page's research in the area of cannabis science which had, "provide[d] deep insights into the biosynthesis of cannabinoids and the interplay between cannabinoids and terpenes." It appears however that ACB was more interested in using Anandia to help it grow cannabis better.

The strength of Anandia's expert staff, proprietary assets and know-how will provide Aurora with a very significant advantage in developing new cannabis cultivars. For instance, genome-based variety development and technological fortification can tailor metabolite (cannabinoid and terpene) profiles, improve disease resistance, enhance crop yield and optimize flowering time, and can be employed to develop specialized cultivars for oil production. - June 12, 2018, press release from ACB.

Indeed the most recent MD&A from ACB mentions Anandia but refers again to plant science rather than any sort of biosynthesis effort.

Figure 4: Anandia is providing its expertise in plant science. Source: Q3'19 MD&A for ACB.

CGC has entered an agreement with CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB:CURR) to use CURR's oral thin film technology to deliver cannabinoids, including CBD. The press releases discussing the agreements discuss the possibility of loading the film with cannabis extracts, biosynthetic or synthetic cannabinoids but don't explicitly state an aim to do much biosynthesis.

Financial overview

CRON reported net revenues of C$6.5M for Q1'19 up from C$5.6M in Q4'18, but below that of many peers. For example OGI reported net revenues of C$26.9M for the quarter ending February 28, 2019, but currently trades with a market cap under $1B. By comparison CRON had 334,087,851 shares outstanding as of May 8, 2019, corresponding to a market cap of $4.68B (assuming a pirce of $14). To be fair, CRON also had C$2.4B in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1'19 from the Altria Group (MO) investment, which does give it some ability to grow its operations. Nonetheless, based on the past 12 months of performance, CRON looks quite richly valued relative to its peers (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Comparison of CRON relative to select other Canadian cannabis producers via price-to-sales ratio. Source: YCharts.

Conclusions

The possibility of producing cannabinoids via biosynthesis to reduce costs, and access minor cannabinoids that might otherwise be unfeasible to extract from cannabis, is an exciting one. It made sense that CRON investors added the company's exposure to the biosynthesis space to their bull thesis. A lower cost of goods sold might enable CRON to undercut competitors in terms of retail prices for their products, such as vape pens containing cannabinoids. Further, CRON might be able to offer the lowest cost pure cannabinoids to those looking to source cannabinoids for medical research, developing health and wellness products or creating their own recreational products. If others also have the ability to produce cannabinoids cheaply by biosynthesis, then I believe CRON's advantage in any price war is eroded, as is its advantage as a supplier of cannabinoids to third parties. Previously, CRON's prospects with regards to biosynthesis seemed to provide a differentiating factor that might provide some justification for the company's valuation compared to its peers.

Currently, new biosynthesis agreements seem to be announced frequently and so CRON and Ginkgo aren't alone when it comes to biosynthesis of cannabinoids. Further, I also don't see why the likes of ACB or CGC can't sign new agreements with, or simply buyout, a small company in the biosynthesis space, meaning CRON would have additional potential competitors. At that point investors would be left trying to find some other justification for CRON's valuation. With the company set to report earnings for Q2'19 on August 8, 2019, which I believe will be modest again, and the Ginkgo partnership not looking as special as it used to, I believe CRON remains a potential short.

Those shorting CRON are exposed to multiple risks, some of which I'll mention here. CRON could in fact report earnings which impress the market on August 8, causing the stock to trade up. Further, CRON's earnings might not impress the market, but updates on CRON's operations may impress the market causing the stock to trade up. Lastly, Canadian cannabis stocks have been trading down in recent months, but strong earnings results from other players in the space could lift the whole sector and hence CRON, even if CRON's own earnings are less impressive.

