Using Ratios To Identify Stocks Set To Outperform Their Peers: Water Utility Rankings

Any new readers that wish to see a detailed explanation on how I arrive at these results, please see my introductory article that elaborates on my process. As a quick summary, I believe that over the long run, stocks that rank higher than their competitors financially (according to my assortment of ratios) will outperform stocks that have a lower ranking in that same industry. Ratios have their shortcomings, but if utilized properly, they can be helpful in analyzing a company's current financial position.

Included in this analysis is American Water Works (AWK), American States Water Company (AWR), Aqua America (WTR), California Water Service Group (CWT), and Middlesex Water Group (MSEX), and pricing data is gathered from Nasdaq, while scores were calculated using financial statements from E-Trade.

Ratio Research

Debt

Company Name Total Debt/ Total Equity Quick Ratio Current Ratio Defense Interval Current Liquidity Ratio EBIT/ Interest Expense American Water Works 146.8% 0.35 0.37 28.2 509.8 2.99x American States Water Company 74.7% 0.86 0.90 11.1 372.1 4.31x Aqua America 127.8% 0.33 0.37 2.9 391.6 3.26x California Water Services Group 120.5% 0.57 0.59 39.5 557.5 3.23x Middlesex Water Group 83.1% 0.27 0.33 15.6 721.5 5.50x

Current Debt Score

1. American States Water Company - 1.67

2. California Water Services Group - 2.67

3. American Water Works - 3.5

3. Middlesex Water Group - 3.5

5. Aqua America - 3.67

Profitability

EBIT Margin Gross Margin Net Margin Return on Assets Net Income per Employee Effective Tax Rate American Water Works 32.5% 40.6% 16.5% 2.6% 79,859.2 28.2 American States Water Company 23.1% 46.2% 14.5% 4.4% 77,769.9 22.0 Aqua America 38.6% 45.7% 22.9% 2.8% 122,285.4 -7.7 California Water Services Group 18.5% 36.8% 9.4% 2.3% 55,391.9 19.5 Middlesex Water Group 26.9% 37.3% 23.5% 4.5% 98,339.4 2.8

Current Profitability Score

1. Aqua America - 1.67

2. Middlesex Water Group - 2.17

3. American States Water Company - 3.17

4. American Water Works - 3.33

5. California Water Services Group - 4.67

Efficiency

Sales per Employee Return on Equity Capital Expenditure Ratio Employee Cost Per Unit of Revenue Total Asset Turnover Return on Invested Capital American Water Works 0.48x 10.1% 2.2 0.08 0.16x 4.5% American States Water Company 0.53x 11.7% 3.5 0.19 0.30x 7.1% Aqua America 0.53x 9.7% 1.7 0.25 0.12x 4.6% California Water Services Group 0.59x 9.2% 2.6 0.14 0.24x 5.0% Middlesex Water Group 0.42x 13.4% 1.9 0.10 0.19x 8.4%

Current Efficiency Score

1. American States Water Company - 2

2. Middlesex Water Group - 2.67

2. California Water Services Group - 2.67

4. American Water Works - 3.33

5. Aqua America - 4.33

Growth

Free Cash Flow Growth Revenue Growth Total Debt Growth EPS Growth Change in Working Capital Growth American Water Works -1,152.6 8.9 31.3 19.3 54.3 American States Water Company 30.6 -4.8 19.4 7.7 200.0 Aqua America -455.9 2.9 44.8 -5.6 -23.9 California Water Services Group -187.8 18.7 60.7 45.2 -56.0 Middlesex Water Group -203.1 9.6 47.3 60.6 -11.2

Current Growth Scores

1. American States Water Company - 2.4

2. Middlesex Water Group - 2.6

3. American Water Works - 3

3. California Water Services Group - 3

5. Aqua America - 4

Weighting

After implementing performance-based weighting to each category, I have determined that the profitability ratios are most correlated to price performance, followed by debt, efficiency, and growth. Therefore, instead of the equation for finding the cumulative score of a stock looking like this:

(Debt Score x .25) + (Profitability Score x .25) + (Efficiency Score x .25) + (Growth Score x .25) = Final Score

... it now looks like this:

(Debt Score x .27) + (Profitability Score x .33) + (Efficiency Score x .20) + (Growth Score x .20) = Final Score

With this weighting, more value is given to categories with the greatest correlation to price performance, which, in turn, should lead to more accurate final scores. To answer any lingering questions about how I determine weighting, please see my article that introduces the concept. Here are the most recent weight-adjusted scores for the water utility industry:

1. American States Water Company - 2.38

2. Middlesex Water Group - 2.71

3. Aqua America - 3.21

4. American Water Works - 3.31

5. California Water Services Group - 3.39

Adjusting For Share Buybacks

In my most recent article, I introduced how share repurchases can influence share price, and thus, why my future analyses will attempt to account for companies' strategies in this area. For more details on how I determine these upcoming weights, please see the article that explains its implementation. In short, I standardize each company's rate of common shares outstanding reduction to have an effect of between -.1 and .1, with the stock that retires the greatest percentage of its shares to receive the .1 improvement in its score and so on. Here is a table showing the data:

Share Repurchase Rate Effect on Score American Water Works 1.5% 0.1 American States Water Company 0.5% -0.023076923 Aqua America 0.4% -0.038461538 California Water Services Group 0.2% -0.1 Middlesex Water Group 0.7% 0.007692308

Complete Scores

1. American States Water Company - 2.35

2. Middlesex Water Group - 2.72

3. Aqua America - 3.17

4. California Water Services Group - 3.29

5. American Water Works - 3.41

American States Water Company was the clear-cut winner, largely driven by its remarkably low debt score. It was also marginally helped by an above-average buyback rate relative to the other four companies in the analysis, as one can see in the table above. Another quality performer in this group was Middlesex Water Group. The company made up for its poor debt score with profit, efficiency, and growth scores that were all well above average. Additionally, its buyback rate was right in the middle of the group, leading to minimal impact on its score when adjusting for this metric.

In third place came Aqua America. It managed to place in the middle of the group despite extremely lagging growth and efficiency compared to the other water utilities. Profitability, in which the company placed first, was its primary strong point. This was also another company that benefited from its share repurchase rate, ultimately improving its final score by .04.

The two worst-scoring firms in my research were California Water Services Group and American Water Works. Interestingly, before adjusting for buyback rates, these two companies actually switched positions. Since California Water Services Group repurchased the highest percentage of their shares and American Water Works the least, the fourth and fifth stocks traded places. Another trend I noticed was that American Water Works was more consistent in its category scores, while California Water Services Group was much more volatile. Nonetheless, California Water's strong debt and efficiency scores were enough to outpace its counterpart in the end.

Conclusion

Ratios certainly aren't the be all and end all, but I'm a firm believer this type of strategy can serve as a useful supplement for investors conducting a holistic analysis. Feedback is always welcome, and don't be afraid to leave a comment!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AWK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.