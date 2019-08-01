Semler Scientific - One Of The Best Performing Stocks That Nobody Knows About

Management plans to uplist the company to the NASDAQ which should act as another catalyst to catapult the stock price to new highs.

Despite the spectacular growth, the stock price appears to be undervalued with a forward PE of about 45.

The company recently became profitable and EPS for FY19 are forecasted to increase by almost 70%.

Investment Thesis

Another Seeking Alpha contributor, Sergio Heiber, introduced me to Semler Scientific (OTC:SMLR) and proposed that I develop an update on the company from the last article submitted by Boris Marjanovic.

Since the previous article, the company has produced spectacular financial results with revenues increasing 51% and 45% YoY in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2019 respectively. The market opportunity is huge and the company is making good strides to penetrate the market by employing more sales staff. The recurring revenue business model is also paying off with a TTM net income margin of almost 28%.

Company Profile

Semler Scientific (OTC:SMLR) provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. The company's mission is to develop, manufacture and market proprietary products and services that assist their customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. In 2011, Semler commercialized their first patented (expires December 11, 2027) and FDA cleared product, which measured arterial blood flow to help diagnose peripheral arterial disease, or PAD. In March 2015, they received FDA clearance for their next generation product, QuantaFlo, which was commercialized in August 2015. This is still the only product that Semler markets and sells to their customers, who include insurance plans, physician groups and risk assessment groups.

QuantaFlo is a four-minute in-office blood flow test. Healthcare providers can use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition, including assessments of patients who have vascular disease. The following diagram illustrates the use of QuantaFlo:

Source: Semler's 2018 Annual Report

Semler contracts out manufacturing as well as engineering and product development to independent contractors. As of March 31, 2019, the company had a 35 person sales and marketing team. In addition, Semler has a co-exclusive distributor, Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc., that was acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company in December 2017. Sales through Bard accounted for less than 8% of revenues in each of 2017 and 2018.

One of the reasons that I was attracted to Semler was their recurring revenue model with monthly software license fees at fixed price or variable price based on usage.

The company is based in San Jose, CA and is listed on the OTC market with a market cap of about $320M. The company stock used to trade on the Nasdaq, but was delisted in November 2016 for failure to regain compliance with the required $2.5M minimum stockholders' equity. Management mentioned that it is their intent to uplist back to the Nasdaq.

Management

At the end of 2018, the company had 46 full-time employees, including 3 executive officers, 29 sales and marketing staff, and the rest of the staff in support sales functions.

The management team is made up of the following members:

Dr. Herbert J. Semler co-founded Semler Scientific, Inc. in 2007 and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors until October 3, 2017 when he was named the honorary Chairman Emeritus. Dr. Semler also served as the CEO until October 31, 2012. During Dr. Semler's 45 years of medical practice, he developed, manufactured, and marketed products for 3 cardiovascular companies. Dr. Semler holds multiple patents and patent applications for cardiovascular products. He has experience with Holter monitoring, telemedicine, cardiac telemetry, pace maker surveillance, cardiac event monitoring, including development of the "King of Hearts" device.

Mr. Robert G. McRae has been with Semler since November 2010 and currently serves as the Chief Technical Officer. From April 2010 until joining the company, Mr. McRae was the principal consultant of McRae Consulting. From March 2008 to April 2010, Mr. McRae was VP, Research and Business Development for Bacchus Vascular, Inc. He was part of the diligence, eventual acquisition, and subsequent integration of Bacchus Vascular into Covidien, Inc.

Mr. Daniel E. Conger has served as the Vice President of Finance since October 2010. From September 2008 until joining the company, Mr. Conger worked at Bacchus Vascular and its acquirer Covidien, Inc., where he was the Plant Controller for the San Jose plant.

Dennis Rosenberg has served as Chief Marketing Officer since January 2013 and has over 28 years experience in medical device marketing with start-up companies through international public companies, including senior level marketing and sales positions with Covidien, Bacchus Vascular, VNUS Medical, Eclipse Surgical Technologies and others. Mr. Rosenberg is an Outside Consultant.

Wayne T. Pan, M.D., Ph.D., MBA has served as a member of the Semler board of directors since May 2014. Dr. Pan has over 20 years of broad healthcare industry experience from clinical medicine, to managed care, and health information technology. Dr. Pan is currently a full-time medical director in Medical Sciences, Global Medical Affairs at BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Dr. Douglas Murphy-Chutorian has served as a member of the board of directors since September 2012 and as the CEO since October 31, 2012. Dr. Murphy-Chutorian has 30 years of experience in healthcare, stretching from clinician, academician, inventor, entrepreneur, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and consultant to financial firms. Since April 15, 2005, he has been Managing Director of Select Healthcare Capital, LLC. Dr. Murphy-Chutorian is an inventor with more than 30 patents, and has guided more than 50 products through various regulatory approval processes.

Arthur "Abbie" Leibowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P. has served as a member of the board of directors since June 2014. Dr. Leibowitz has over 50 years of experience in healthcare, with more than 30 years in leading positions with several healthcare companies. From 2001 to 2015, Dr. Leibowitz was chief medical officer and executive vice president at Health Advocate, Inc., a health advocacy and assistance company he co-founded that provides support and helps consumers navigate the healthcare system. In June 2014, Health Advocate, Inc. became a wholly owned subsidiary of the West Corporation, a publicly traded telecommunications and health services company. Dr. Leibowitz became Health Advocate's co-president in January 2016. West Corporation (including Health Advocate) was acquired by Apollo Global Management, LLC in October 2017.

Based on the review of management's bios, one notices that a number of the members have been involved in acquisitions by large companies. I would not be surprised if this is also the game plan for Semler - to be acquired by a larger medical device company.

A Google search on the management team members and other companies they serve did not reveal hidden skeletons in their closets.

At the end of 2018, insiders owned approximately 54% of SMLR common stock.

Market Opportunity and Competition

Management indicated that they believe medical personnel caring for those older than 50 years are the target market for QuantaFlo as well as insurance plans that have a high number of Medicare Advantage patients. Based on these assumptions, there are more than 80 million Americans who could be evaluated for the presence of PAD. According to the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, there are over 275,000 medical professionals practicing primary care in the U.S. In addition, based on American Heart Association data, there are more than 20,000 cardiologists and 7,500 vascular and cardiovascular surgeons. There are also millions of diabetic patients seen routinely by endocrinologists. All of these care providers can benefit from having a QuantaFlo to perform routine PAD testing.

The main competitor for QuantaFlo is the standard blood pressure cuff ABI device. Management stated that they are not aware of a direct 'digital ABI' competitor to QuantaFlo. Standard ABI devices require a better trained operator, so the products are usually sold to specialized vascular labs that are supervised by a vascular surgeon, with the tests performed by a licensed vascular technician. Semler's goal is to provide a tool to internists and non-peripheral vascular experts, for whom it was previously impractical to conduct a blood flow measurement unless in a specialized vascular laboratory.

Financials

The historic income statement shows revenues have grown from about $6.9M in 2015 to almost $21.5M in 2018. For the TTM, revenues are at $26.3M. The 2018 annual report does indicate that the company is dependent on two customers that account for a significant portion of revenues. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the two customers accounted for 52.5% and 19.5% of revenues. Net income has increased from a loss of $8.5M in 2015 to a profit of $5M in 2018. TTM net income is about $7.3M. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, earnings per share were $0.29 per basic and $0.23 per diluted share which compares to $0.12 basic and $0.10 diluted YoY.

The balance sheet shows cash as of March 31, was $4.6M and no debt. Free cash flow for 2018 was a healthy $4M.

Since the company contracts out manufacturing and basically just focuses on marketing, it has a healthy operating profit margin of more than 25% and ROE of over 200%.

Forecast and Conclusions

The following table summarizes Semler's financial results from 2017 through the recent 2Q19 and forecast for FY19.

2017 2018 6M19 2019F Revenues $ 12,452 $ 21,491 $ 14,714 $ 29,428 Operating Expenses Cost of Revenues $ 2,553 $ 2,703 $ 1,781 $ 3,562 Engineering and Product Development $ 1,831 $ 2,085 $ 1,160 $ 2,320 Sales and Marketing $ 5,078 $ 7,202 $ 4,281 $ 8,562 General and Administrative $ 3,843 $ 4,159 $ 2,943 $ 5,886 Total Operating Expenses $ 13,306 $ 16,150 $ 10,165 $ 20,330 Income/Loss from Operations $ (854) $ 5,341 $ 4,549 $ 9,098 Interest Expense $ (231) $ (59) $ 2 $ 4 Related Party Interest Expense $ (233) $ (239) $ - $ - Loss on Extinguishment of Loans $ (179) $ - $ - $ - Other Expenses $ (5) $ (4) $ (2) $ (4) Total Other Expenses $ (648) $ (302) $ - $ - Pre-Tax Net Income/Loss $ (1,502) $ 5,039 $ 4,549 $ 9,098 Provision for Taxes $ (9) $ (26) $ 77 $ 154 Net Income/Loss $ (1,511) $ 5,013 $ 4,472 $ 8,944 Net Income/Loss per Share, Basic $ (0.28) $ 0.82 $ 0.70 $ 1.40 Weighted Avg # Shares, Basic 5,405,388 6,079,326 6,368,905 6,400,000 Net Income/Loss per Share, Diluted $ (0.28) $ 0.66 $ 0.55 $ 1.10 Weighted Avg # Shares, Diluted 5,405,388 7,629,523 8,128,241 8,100,000

Management does not provide forecasts, but if we conservatively figure that the revenues for the first half of 2019 will double for the full year and that expense ratios to revenues are the same for FY19 as for 2Q19, net income per share should be around $1.1. At the existing stock price of $50, this relates to a forward PE of around 45, which makes the stock price undervalued if we consider EPS is forecasted to grow by about 68% YoY.

Although the company has only one product, the QuantaFlo, it is patented through December 11, 2027 and there seems to be a definite need for the product in the marketplace, because it can save lives and it saves time and money for healthcare customers. Management is focused on ramping up sales and keeping costs down, which bodes well for future financial results. The company website currently has 8 positions advertised which will increase the number of employees from 46 to 54. Most of these open positions are sales and support related, indicating that the company is growing fast.

The other potential catalyst is that it is management's intent to relist the company on the NASDAQ. Management indicated that they have not yet decided on or announced the timeline for the NASDAQ application process.

The following chart shows the stock price since 2014 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart indicates that the stock price shot through the roof starting mid-2017 from around $3 to its current price of about $50. The QuantaFlo device has only been on the market since 2015, so I believe that the company is only at the beginning of what can be a long runway through at least 2027 when the patent expires.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.