Under Armour: Not Such A Disaster

The P/S multiple remains a key target of value for investors that believe in the brand turnaround.

The one consistent with Under Armour (UA, UAA) is that the stock of the athletic retailer is highly volatile. One quarter, the market is happy with the turnaround story. The next quarter, the market is unhappy with the progress of the turnaround. The key to success is for investors to not wildly react to either scenario and stay the course with a long-term investment thesis.

Lack Of Revenue Growth

The biggest concern with Under Armour is that product innovation improvements just aren't leading to revenue growth. The company can improve margins dramatically to boost the bottom line, but the ultimate shareholder returns are led by solid top line growth.

In Q2, the athletic retailer only generated 1.7% revenue growth to $1.19 billion. Even constant currency growth of 3% isn't that impressive considering that Nike (NKE) just generated a quarter of 4.0% growth without adjusting for currency.

The one positive glimpse of the turnaround is that the initial focus was on product innovation on footwear. Under Armour has boosted growth in that category to 4.7% while the weakness was from the 1.1% dip in apparel.

Source: Under Armour Q2'19 earnings release

The recent UA Rush product is the first big step in apparel product innovation. Apparel revenue at $740 million accounts for 62% of sales so the market is going to want to see these results improve. Clearly, improvements are needed in apparel for the company to achieve the goals sold to the market at the 2018 Analyst Day of returning to a low double-digit revenue growth rate by 2023.

One of the major reasons that the stock rebounded from an initial selloff that reached 20% were the comments on the earnings call that revenue weakness was related to less product sold at a discount. A few factors back up those statements:

Gross margins increased 170 basis points YoY to 46.5%.

Inventories decreased 26% YoY to $966 million.

North American revenue down 3.2% and guidance for a slight decline in 2019.

Actual guidance wasn't that bad with Under Armour boosting operating income by $5 million to $10 million at the midpoint. The new target is $230 million to $235 million based in part due to a $5 million reduction in interest expense. Even revenue growth was maintained at 3% to 4% with a shift in sales to international locations.

None of these Q2 numbers were the disaster to warrant a 12% decline, much less the initial 20% hit.

Still The Bargain

One only needs to review the results of Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to understand the benefits of Under Armour returning to a focus on premium athletic apparel and footwear. Lululemon has a market cap of $25 billion and Under Armour is barely scratching to hold onto a $10 billion market cap with a revenue base 50% larger.

The key to the P/S multiple metric is using the financial tool correctly. The current Under Armour P/S multiple in comparison to Lululemon Athletica and Nike speaks to the recent past while the opportunity is for the company to gain a similar multiple as the group. Under Armour needs to achieve revenue, margin and income growth, but the value generation occurs when such a company achieves targets and produces multiple expansion for the stock.

Data by YCharts

A few years of 10% revenue growth and a P/S multiple in excess of Nike would produce a valuation surge. An out year revenue target of $7.5 billion valued at 4x forward sales would generate a market cap of $30 billion (200% gain).

One has to have confidence that Under Armour achieves such revenue growth. If so, the stock is bought on these dips. The market clearly doubts those goals after the Q2 results.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Under Armour remains a turnaround story. The stock should be bought based on the underlying value of the brand and the ability to generate substantially higher margins and profits from a return to the premium space with strong product innovation.

As long as the P/S multiple remains below Nike, the stock is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.