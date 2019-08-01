Ryman Hospitality: This 4.6%-Yielding Group Hotel REIT Has A Strong Growth Outlook

Investment Thesis

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) delivered strong top- and bottom-line growth in Q1 2019. The REIT should continue to see strong growth in the next few quarters, thanks to the newly added Gaylord Rockies hotel that started operation in late 2018. The company also has a solid balance sheet that should allow it to fund its growth opportunities. The company pays a growing 4.6%-yielding dividend. Since the hotel industry is cyclical and given the fact that we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle, investors should apply a higher margin of safety and wait for a good entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Ryman Hospitality reported strong revenue growth of 28.6% in Q1 2019, thanks to its addition of the newly operating Gaylord Rockies hotel. Its same-store revenue per available room increased 5.4% and its net income increased by 7.6% to $29.4 million. Its adjusted EBITDAre margin increased by 2.7 percentage points to 31%. The adjusted funds from operations increased by 27.1% to $1.50 per share in Q1 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Release

What we like about Ryman and its business

A portfolio built to serve large groups

Ryman Hospitality has a portfolio of five group hotels in the United States (see map below). These are large hotels suitable for large groups. Each hotel in RHP's portfolio has more than 400 thousand square feet of meeting space, over 1,400 rooms, and many entertainment facilities.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

We like the fact that many of its large group customers choose to come back again and lodge in other hotels in its portfolio. In fact, about 25% of its group customers rotate through two or more of its hotels and about 28% of group customers return to the same hotel again in future years. Booking windows of these customers tend to be several years in advance (see bar graph below). Therefore, Ryman Hospitality has excellent visibility in its business outlook.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

Increased interest in Gaylord Rockies will be beneficial

Ryman Hospitality opened its Gaylord Rockies hotel in December 2018. This 1,500 rooms hotel has over 400 thousand square feet of meeting space and five outdoor event spaces. This hotel helps to diversify Ryman's footprint to include the market of the Rockies. This allows the REIT access to new customers in the region. It also enhances its rotation strategy as it gives an extra location for its existing customers to rotate. Late last year, Ryman Hospitality also increases its ownership of Gaylord Rockies from 35% to 61.2%. The REIT will acquire an additional 0.9% interest from its current partners in July 2019. We view the transaction favorably because it will immediately result in a boost to its top and bottom lines.

Strong balance sheet to fund growth opportunities

Ryman Hospitality has a strong balance sheet with no debts maturing before 2021. The REIT has no significant debt maturities before 2020. Therefore it does not need to worry about refinancing its debt in 2019 and 2020. It also has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.99x. This ratio is comparable to its peers. About 67% of its debts have fixed interest rates with a weighted average interest rate of 4.74%. Its solid balance sheet should allow it to fund other growth opportunities.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Ryman Hospitality expects to generate adjusted FFO of $6.50 to $6.83 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance range ($6.67 per share), we have a price to 2019 AFFO ratio of 11.5x. This ratio is slightly higher than other traditional hotel REITs. For example, Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) trades at a price to AFFO ratio of about 10x.

A growing 4.6%-yielding dividend

Ryman Hospitality currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.6%. The REIT has consistently increased its dividend in the past five years. Its current dividend yield of 4.6% is in the middle of its five-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Deceleration of Economic growth rate

The hotel industry is cyclical and the prosperity depends on the strength of the economy. Unfortunately, the strength of the U.S. economy is expected to weaken towards the second half of 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, business confidence in the U.S. has declined considerably and is now below 100. This deceleration is not good news for the hotel industry as many businesses may wish to preserve cash and cut travel expenses.

Source: Moody's Analytics

Investor Takeaway

Ryman Hospitality has a portfolio of high-quality group hotels. We think long-term investors will benefit from its strong growth outlook. However, its near-term result can be impacted if the economy heads for a slowdown. Therefore, investors should be cautious and apply a higher margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.