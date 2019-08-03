Viscofan's Recent Correction Still Doesn't Make The Company Cheap Enough

Viscofan has a solid business, but is too richly valued, even after recently losing almost 30% of its share price.

But despite that, the company is still trading at in excess of 20 times earnings and at a free cash flow yield of less than 5%.

Introduction

Viscofan (OTC:VSCFF) is a Spanish company with a specific focus on producing sausage casings made of cellulose and collagen. As there are few competitors, it’s an interesting sector to be in, and Viscofan has been expanding its business by building new plants. Unfortunately it also meant Viscofan has been trading at relatively high valuations in the past few years and about 1.5 years ago when the share price was trading in the mid-50 EUR range, I decided the company was a bit too expensive. Now, almost 18 months later, the share price is trading in the low-40 EUR level despite Viscofan’s continuous growth.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Viscofan is a Spanish company and part of the IBEX 35 index in Madrid, which also is the most liquid trading venue to trade in the company’s shares. The ticker symbol in Spain is VIS, and the average daily volume is in excess of 100,000 shares. The current market capitalization is almost exactly 2B EUR.

The difference between reported results and recurring results

It looks like the market was underwhelmed after the H1 results as in the current financial year, Viscofan’s reported EBITDA result is substantially lower than the results reported in the first half of last year.

The difference is actually pretty easy to explain, as the H1 2018 result was positively impacted by some non-recurring items (a court decision and the end of another lawsuit which both resulted in one-time monetary gains) which pushed both the EBITDA and net income higher. If we would actually compare the revenue and EBITDA result based on the recurring EBITDA, we would see the EBITDA result was virtually unchanged in the first half of the year, and increased slightly in the second quarter of the year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

This doesn’t mean the market’s worries are completely unfounded. While recurring EBITDA remained virtually unchanged both in the second quarter as well as in the entire first semester, this does indicate additional pressure on the company’s EBITDA margins as the H1 revenue increased by 6.3% to almost 410M EUR. Keeping the EBITDA result stable resulted in an EBITDA margin of 23.1% on the revenue in the first half of the year, which is lower than the 24.6% in the first half of last year. And while an EBITDA margin of in excess of 23% is still excellent, it’s perfectly understandable the market would like to see if Viscovan is able to revert the margin pressure.

Looking at the company’s full-year guidance, it looks like Viscofan isn’t expecting any negative surprises. The company is guiding for a full-year revenue of 825-840M EUR and a recurring EBITDA of 193-200M EUR. This means the EBITDA margin is expected to come in between 23% and 24.2%. Using the mid-point of both guidances, the full-year EBITDA margin would come in at 23.6%. That’s 0.5% higher than the average EBITDA margin in H1, indicating Viscofan is implicitly guiding for a higher EBITDA margin of around 24% in the current semester.

Source: company presentation

Finetuning this year’s free cash flow expectations

Given the full-year guidance and the detailed results in the first half of the year, we can now try to establish our full-year expectations.

Source: Viscofan’s H1 report

Viscofan reported an operating cash flow of 74M EUR after taking taxes (the average tax rate was quite low at just over 20%) and interest payments into account, while excluding working capital changes. Considering this result and the aforementioned full-year guidance (which seems to expect a better performance in the second half of the year), I think Viscofan should be able to generate 155M EUR in operating cash flow this year, before changes in the working capital position.

Viscofan has confirmed it expects a full-year capex of around 60M EUR and as the H1 capex was just 24M EUR, we can expect a 50% higher investment level in the current semester to end up at Viscofan’s 60M EUR. Some of the capex will be directed towards funding additional growth initiatives, but considering an investment level of 60M EUR represents just 80% of the depreciation expenses, I am not including an additional allowance to make the distinction between sustaining capex and growth capex.

With an anticipated free cash flow result of 95M EUR we can hardly say Viscofan is cheap right now, as we are still paying 20-21 times the free cash flow expectations.

Investment thesis

I’m unsure as to why the market is currently valuing Viscofan at a 30% lower value than just 18 months ago. Perhaps the market wasn’t fully aware of the non-recurring nature of some of the factors that had a positive impact on the 2018 results? Or perhaps the expected growth rate was anticipated to be higher than a 5-7% revenue increase and 2-5% EBITDA increase?

In any case, Viscofan still isn’t cheap considering it’s now expecting to generate a net income of 95-102M EUR, as a Price to Earnings ratio of 20 and a free cash flow yield of around 5% doesn’t seem to be justified for a company with a mid single digit growth rate. Even if I’d be wrong and the free cash flow result would be 10 or even 15% higher, it still wouldn’t make Viscofan cheap enough to go long.

I like what the company does, it has a rock solid balance sheet with just over 120M EUR in net debt but I’m still holding out for a lower share price.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.