Genworth Financial: The Impending Liquidity Event Makes The Senior Notes Appealing

The retirement of GNW's upcoming notes due 2020 and 2021 from the proceeds of the potential asset sale will boost the price of GNW's remaining notes due 2023 and beyond.

Canadian regulators have continued to delay the GNW-China Oceanwide and there is no timeline when they will make their decision.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) has been everything but a smooth ride over the last few years. The company is approaching its third year waiting to close a previously announced transaction with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. (“COH”). The GNW-COH merger transaction, announced in October 2016, provides for COH to purchase all outstanding common stock of GNW at a price of $5.43 per share in cash in exchange for taking the company private. As part of the deal, COH agreed to contribute $1.5 billion to GNW over time following the consummation of the transaction. The funds will be used, in part, to pay down some of the soon-to-mature senior unsecured notes of Genworth Holding, Inc.’s, a GNW subsidiary.

The transaction has been plagued with delays. The cause of the most recent holdup is Canadian regulators need to approve the deal in order to fulfill a necessary condition to close the transaction. According to GNW management, “the parties have repeatedly inquired of the Canadian authorities regarding the status of their review, but to date have not received any substantive guidance or likely timeframe for the completion of their review.” See July 1, 2019 Press Release for more information.

Instead of waiting indefinitely for Canadian regulators to issue a decision, GNW management, with the blessing of COH, have decided to explore divestiture of GNW’s interest in Genworth Canada, a Canadian mortgage insurance business, as a means to circumvent the Canadian approval and close the transaction. The hope is either the transaction will receive approval from Canadian regulators while management shops the Canadian assets, or the assets will find a suitable buyer for an acceptable price and allow GNW-COH to close the deal without regulators’ approval.

In order to consummate a potential sale, GNW recently announced it is soliciting all of Genworth Holdings’ senior unsecured and junior subordinated notes holders for their consent to amend their respective indentures to allow for the sale of non-U.S. Mortgage assets. GNW must receive a majority of the notes holders’ consent to adopt the amendment. In exchange for consent, GNW is providing a consent fee payment of $2.50 per $1,000 principal amount held by each notes holder to those who validly provide their consent by August 9, 2019.See July 24, 2019 Form FD for more information.

The parties have extended the GNW-COH merger deadline through the end of November in order to facilitate the potential divestiture.

GNW’s senior unsecured notes

An impending concern for GNW shareholders is the approaching maturities of the company’s senior notes. Currently, GNW has 7 separate issues of senior unsecured and junior subordinated notes with varying coupons and maturities, totaling $3.177 billion; approximately $1.477 billion of which are due over the next 26 months.

As of March 31, 2019, GNW has enough cash to retire its notes due June 2020 but the use of cash would severely constrain GNW’s financial flexibility going forward and likely compel further calls on the debt markets in the near future. Therefore, the company needs to create a liquidity event, either through the pending sale of the entire company, asset divestiture or another capital raise, in order to satisfy its future cash needs.

GNW also must address its deteriorating credit profile. Currently, all of the senior notes are rated B by S&P and B2 by Moody’s, meaning highly speculative, non-investment grade bonds; often called high-yield bonds. The longevity of GNW correlates to its long-term credit rating. In order to maintain a healthy book of business, agents must be able to market the insurers’ products. But potential customers will not want to buy from an insurer they believe may very well end up in receivership over the lifetime of their policy. Presenting a strong credit profile makes the life of the insurance agent a whole lot easier.

The liquidity event

A sale of GNW’s interest in Genworth Canada should be more than adequate to retire a large portion of the firm’s debt. It is unclear how much GNW’s 57.0 percent interest in Genworth Canada, a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, would fetch from potential buyers, but, as it stands currently, the company has a market cap of $3.191 billion ("USD").

This implies GNW’s current ownership stake is worth approximately $1.818 billion. Assuming GNW sells its interest for that amount, pays 20 percent in taxes, and uses at least 80 percent of the proceeds after taxes to pay down debt, the company could fully retire the notes due June 2020 and February 2021 and more than half of the notes due September 2021. By making this move now, the company will be clearing plenty of runway to continue its efforts to secure premium increases in effort to stabilize its long-term care business.

The opportunity

Understanding that there is an imminent liquidity event on GNW’s horizon presents an opportunity with the company’s 4.9 percent senior notes due 2023, 4.8 percent senior notes due 2024, and 6.5 percent senior notes due 2034. The notes are currently trading at a discount to par (between $87 and $93), unlike GNW’s notes due 2020 and 2021 which are trading at or above par. The latter notes have already seen their price adjusted to reflect the upcoming capital raise. For example, below is the price movement over the last 60 days of the notes due September 2021. The same price pattern can be found in both the notes due June 2020 and February 2021.

But the same price movement is not reflected in the notes due 2023 and beyond. This is appropriate to some extent as the capital raise will likely only generate enough cash to retire most, if not all, the notes due 2020 and 2021, leaving the remaining notes susceptible to GNW’s future cash flows from operations and vicissitudes of the market.

With that said, the remaining notes will be the beneficiaries of higher credit ratings resulting from the retirement of nearly half of all GNW’s notes. For example, Moody’s rating for all notes outstanding currently sits at B2. If, however, GNW eliminates its closest maturities, Moody’s will respond with a positive increase according to Moody’s Opinion dated June 25, 2019. See www.Moodys.com (“Given the negative outlook at Holdings, if Genworth demonstrates a path to reduce its debt ladder that may include closing the transaction and the $1.5 billion capital investment plan with COH, there would be upward pressure on the ratings of Holdings. Capital support to repay all or a portion of the 2020 and 2021 debt maturities at deal closing would lead to a change in the outlook to stable, and/or an upgrade of Holdings rating”). Therefore, if the notes’ credit rating increases, then so will their price assuming no other extemporaneous events occur in the meantime.

But keep in mind, even after the potential asset sale or cash infusion from the GNW-COH transaction, GNW has a long way to go to restore its investment grade credit rating. The pricing for the notes due 2023 and beyond may still experience downward pricing pressure until Genworth shows sustained signs of stabilization in its long term care business. Therefore, even in the event the company sees positive increases in its credit profile, the company must continue to execute operationally to turn the page over what has been a long three years.

