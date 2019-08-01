Electronic Arts’ valuation is out of touch with its financials and prospects.

It is a leader in a secular growth industry. The company has a very bright future. It combines attractive prospects with healthy financials.

Investment Thesis

Electronic Arts (EA) is a leading company in a secular growth industry with attractive financials. The company is trading, unjustly, at market multiples. We strongly recommend buying EA. We think that continued growth will bring investors to the name. We see Gamescom 2019 in late August as a potential catalyst for shares.

EA Recently Announced a Qualitatively and Quantitatively Solid Quarter

On 7/30, EA announced its Q1 FY20 results. The report and the call was full of information.

First the numbers. EA reported quarterly net bookings of $743 million, beating consensus of $720 million and blowing through its own guidance of $690 million. The beat was underlined by solid live services revenue growth of 12% YoY, thanks to robust growth in Apex Legends and The Sims. FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) also did well growing revenues by 11% excluding FX. Digital full game downloads were the only major disappointment, down 22%, but this was due to aggressive FIFA promotions last year.

Non-GAAP EPS beat with $0.25 vs. consensus of $0.01 and the company guidance of $0.05 loss.

EA didn’t change its full-year guidance despite the beat. In our experience, this is usually the case with the company. It tends not to change guidance this early in the calendar year. We think that this sets things up nicely for EA to raise guidance later in the year.

The company soothed investor worries about the low viewership of Apex Legends by reaffirming its guidance. Management also noted that the worldwide launch of the mobile game was on track.

Management detailed the new Volta mode that will be available on FIFA 20. It did not, however, provide details on the mode’s monetization.

The company noted the high anticipation of the new Star Wars IP of Fallen Order following E3. It had guided towards 6-8 million units for the game. We view this as an easy target given that the most recent God of War, launched in 2018, sold more than 10 million units and was launched exclusively for PlayStation (SNE), whereas Fallen Order will be launched for Xbox (MSFT), PlayStation, and PC.

Overall, it was a solid quarter combining strong numbers with positive announcements.

Gaming is a Secular Growth Industry

Video games are growing like no other industry. The growth is fueled by multiple advantageous underlying trends.

First and foremost, the demographics of gamers is changing, and the audience is wildly expanding. The typical gamer was a young male from the Western hemisphere or China, but this is changing rapidly. In 2006, 62% of U.S. gamers were males, and that number came all the way down to 55% in 2018. The average age of the male gamer is 33 and female gamer is 37 in 2019, but the average age of the typical gamer was much lower in 2010, at 32 years old. Geographical distribution of gaming is also changing. The number of players were always high in Asia, but now, with better monetization, it is both a larger market and a faster-growing one. The APAC market is growing its $51 billion gaming market revenues at a pace of 9%, compared to the $27 billion North American market growing at 6.5%. The fastest-growing market, however, is the $26.2 billion EMEA market growing at an impressive 13.5%. The market for gaming is changing and is rapidly growing.

The addressable market for video games is expanding with the ever-increasing computer and smartphone penetration. Rising internet speeds and more mobile internet users are growing the market for connected games.

The rise of e-sports is creating an economy of itself and is increasing the industry's engagement with the highly monetized gaming enthusiast.

The gaming market is benefiting from several trends that will continue for years to come and fuel continued growth of the industry.

EA is a Gaming Leader With Many Top Franchises

EA is a gaming titan with 383 games listed in its online library. The company has several key franchises, like exclusive sports licenses such as FIFA, Madden, NFL, and NHL, and exclusive licenses to mega-franchises like Star Wars and high-quality original content like Battlefield, Apex Legends, and The Sims.

The attractive portfolio of EA stabilizes its revenues compared to a traditional game producer. This is enabled through building long-time fans of customers and getting them to repurchase every update.

The Company Has a Bright Future

EA benefits from several advantageous trends, first and foremost of which is the growth of the overall gaming industry as mentioned above. The industry growth fuels that of top game producers like EA. As the sector keeps growing, so will EA.

There is a tectonic shift going on within the gaming market. The move to digital is evident in gaming as much as in any other industry. This is a trend which boosts the profitability of EA in many respects. Firstly, digital game downloads are significantly more profitable than boxed sales. There are cost savings in avoidance of CDs and expensive packaging, as well as in margins paid to retailers. The share of digital downloads is increasing along with internet speeds. The move to digital also allows increases monetization of games. Game producers offer live services for existing games to create additional revenues. This add-on revenue is at a much higher margin than the actual game sales. EA is capitalizing on the trend of going to digital with its services like EA Access and FUT.

With smartphones getting more and more capable by the day, mobile gaming is a rapid growth area. EA is on top of the trend here as well with management’s continuous focus on the area. The company is launching mobile versions of its key franchises like Madden, FIFA and The Sims, and is monetizing the offerings mainly through live services. EA has leading mobile native games like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and Plants vs. Zombies. It highlights high engagement metrics in most of its mobile games. We’re very excited by the mobile opportunity for the company.

Healthy Financials Despite Fluctuations due to Launch Cycles

Gaming companies tend to be affected by launch cycles of blockbuster games. But this is less of an issue with EA, thanks to its wide array of licenses evening out launches and its sports franchises launching new versions annually.

EA has managed 5-year growth CAGRs of 7% revenue and 38% EBITDA. This was achieved while simultaneously increasing profitability. In the same time frame, gross margins climbed 1100 bps to 73%, and both operating and net margins climbed from breakeven to 20% each. The company has a healthy 21% ROE as well.

EA is a consistent cash generator, not having a negative free cash flow year in the last 10 and producing more than $420 million in free cash flow in the TTM. This is the backbone of its fortress of a balance sheet with a greater-than-$4.4 billion net cash position.

The company isn’t dilutive like its peers. The robust cash generation is used to buy back shares. EA decreased its share count at a yearly average of 1% in the past 5 years.

The Valuation is Attractive

The company sold off with the market in 2H 2018, but unlike the market, it never recovered.

Source: Finviz

Thanks to the selloff, this industry-leading company with high prospects is trading at near-market valuations. Its TTM multiples are at 21x non-GAAP P/E, 19x EV/EBITDA, and 17x P/CF.

The selloff also caused the valuations to dip below historical averages, presenting an attractive entry point.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: GuruFocus

Buy the Well-Above Average Company at Average Valuation

We have here a fantastic company with fantastic prospects benefiting from secular growth trends. The valuation, however, does not reflect this. We recommend taking advantage of the situation and buying EA. We expect a re-rating in the stock following the growth expected to come in the next few years. We think that the market sentiment is lagging, and that achieving consensus will be enough to propel the price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Gamescom Will be the Catalyst

We expect, as is rumored, the company to make several positive announcements in Gamescom 2019 (20th-24th Aug). We’re expecting details on upcoming releases like Need for Speed, Fallen Order, and FIFA 20 and further updates on other issues discussed in the earnings call. We think that this event will be a positive with management restating its confidence in pre-announced sales guidance and it painting a picture of a busy backlog of releases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.