Air Canada: A Buy Despite The Boeing 737 Max Grounding

Increased overall traffic as well as system passenger revenues will continue to outperform analysts' expectations going forward and fuel demand for investors looking for exposure to the airline industry.

Air Canada share prices have increased over 300% over the past three years after heavily investing in their fleet along with focusing on cost-cutting capabilities to offset volatile oil prices.

Overview

Air Canada (OTCQX: OTCQX:ACDVF) has come a long way since the dark days in 2012 when shares touched a low of $0.80 per share. Even in the past three years, shares have skyrocketed over 300% to prices above $45. Stronger-than-expected earnings in Q2 2019 have further fueled optimism for the company's outlook and growth going forward, however the Boeing 737 Max grounding has left some investors on the sidelines. Despite the grounding, Air Canada is poised to continue benefiting from low and stable commodity prices as well as two major announcements in the Canadian airlines industry that set the company on a trajectory to become Canada's leading airline going forward. Shares in the $42 to $48 range are a great buy as the company grows to the $60 to $65 range over the next 12 months as the company solidifies its position as Canada's leading airline operator.

A Strong Year-To-Date

Source: Yahoo Finance.

Air Canada has significantly awarded shareholders thus far in 2019. After beginning the year at about $25, shares have increased over 85% to prices around $45 range. The rise was further bolstered by stronger-than-expected Q2 2019 earnings highlighted by:

Net profit of $243 million ($1.26/diluted share) vs. prior year net loss of $102 million ($0.37/share)

Adjusted earnings of $0.88/diluted share vs. analysts' estimate of $0.76/diluted share.

Q2 revenue of $4.76 billion vs. analysts' estimate of $4.71 billion.

Despite the airline operator's success in the most recent quarter, investors are spooked that the grounding of the 737 Max will place tremendous pressure in the coming months as capacity drops in one of the company's busiest travel periods. In a conference call with investors, chief executive Calin Rovinescu stated, "The 737 Max grounding will be felt more acutely in our very busy summer period. Already we're using our fleet as efficiently as is possible with the maximum number of hours per day … but it'll be more challenging." Forecasts point to a 2% year-over-year decline in capacity, however management is still set on boosting adjusted core earnings by 5% over the next quarter.

Positioning Itself As Canada's Leading Airline Operator

Air Canada has successfully made strategic moves over the past few years in positioning itself as Canada's leading airline operator. After Air Transat (OTC: OTC:TRZBF) accepted Air Canada's takeover offer of $396 million in cash, the company instantly gained access to a larger route network that stands to benefit from less competition. The synergies from the size of this deal are paramount and further bolster Air Canada's cost-cutting capabilities that the company prizes itself in. The deal will allow the airline operator to significantly increase traffic through more customers, new destinations, connecting traffic and increased access to a variety of airports.

Another important shakeup involved WestJet Airlines (OTC: OTC:WJAFF) being sold off and taken private in a $5 billion deal to Onex Corporation. Why does this matter? This simply decreases the supply of airline stocks for Canadians looking to diversify their portfolio within the airline industry. Investors opting to hold individual stocks rather than ETFs will drive up the value for Air Canada as it becomes a default option for fund managers, hedge funds, and individual investors looking to gain exposure in a historically safe industry.

Air Canada has also made significant steps in launching its own loyalty program along with the company's acquisition of Aeroplan. Acquiring Aeroplan adds to the company's ability in attracting more traffic through not only existing customers, but newer ones who continue to be attracted to the perceived benefits associated with the loyalty program. This is important because it aids in overcoming margin pressures should an economic downturn arise. Finally, oil prices have seemingly stabilized along with the price of jet fuel. After investing heavily in cost-cutting capabilities during a time period of high and volatile oil prices, Air Canada is in a prime position to leverage their cost-cutting capabilities by instantaneously profiting from lower jet fuel prices that feed straight into the company's bottom line. Additionally, investors exposed to the oil and gas industry who have been burned over the recent years may fuel demand for stocks in the airline industry in an effort to diversify away some of this risk.

Source: Leaveless.

Risks

Air Canada faces a variety of risks that can't be overlooked due to the nature of the airline industry as a whole. A growing tariff and trade war have impacted cargo revenues as evidenced by cargo volumes declining faster than GDP in 2019. Capacity rates have also increased at higher rates than GDP, therefore disrupting a delicate demand-supply mix that may be more volatile going forward as global GDP is expected to decline. A report by the International Air Transport Association has also alluded to the expectation of diminishing returns on invested capital going forward. The report highlighted that the return on invested capital in the airline industry is expected to come in at 7.4% for 2019, therefore just marginally above the cost of capital. Therefore, a larger-than-expected global economic downturn does have serious potential in affecting returns on Air Canada shares, however these risks should nevertheless be viewed as more systematic rather than individual.

Verdict

Air Canada's ability to increase system passenger revenues and overall traffic complemented with its growing cost-cutting capabilities have helped position the company as Canada's leading airline operator. Additionally, key events in the Canadian airline industry highlighted by WestJet going private as well as Air Canada's purchase of Transat has decreased competition and the supply of available airline industry stocks. The purchase of Transat as well as the acquisition of Aeroplan will go a long way for Air Canada in terms of generating even more traffic, building upon its global air network, strategizing on pricing, and other benefits associated with newfound synergies. Going forward, Air Canada will continue to solidify its position as Canada's leading airline and a growing healthy financial position boosted by an increase in operating cash flow will propel share prices to $60-$65 over the next 12 months. Buying in at the $42 to $48 range translates to a return upwards of 25% and you can be sure investors looking for exposure in the airline industry will certainly take a close look at Air Canada.

Source: CBC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.