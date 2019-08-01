Netflix: A Brief But Compelling Case For Being Short

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Henry Little as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

For those few Seeking Alpha readers who have followed my comments on Netflix (NFLX), I have had and maintained a short position, first established on June 21, 2018, and added to on Jan. 11, 2019. My reasons for going short have not changed since that time, but my conviction has increased. But before I lay out my case for shorting the stock, let me first explain what this article does not intend to do.

I will not attempt to forecast future financial performance of NFLX, and I will not pontificate on their international growth possibilities. I will not comment on Emmy awards of specific shows. I will not suggest that the business is in danger of bankruptcy or that they will not have long and prosperous future. Lastly, I will try not to rehash what others have already said. What follows is what this article will attempt to accomplish.

This is an attempt to highlight historical facts about NFLX financial statements (all figures unless per share are in millions and income statement figures will use trailing twelve months while balance sheet figures will use the latest quarter's results) in conjunction with the current share price, which I find persuasive enough to go short. I wanted to write this article in such a way that the reader does not need a degree in finance (which, incidentally, was my major) to understand it, but also to try and provide more nuanced analysis than is typically contained in an article on NFLX. The most complex term I hope to use is valuation. The concepts I present will have a clear bias to Value Investing (by which I mean security analysis in the style of Ben Graham). The case will be based on historical fact, not guesses about the future. Also, this is my first SA article, so while I welcome feedback, please be kind. Without further ado, let's begin.

NFLX Business Model

I want to begin this section with a quote from Ben Graham and Spencer Meredith on a company's reliance on debt:

But if the borrowings are larger than the cash and receivables combined, it is clear that the company is relying heavily on the banks. Unless the inventory is of unusually liquid character, such a situation may justify misgivings. In such a case the bank loans should be studied over a period of years to see whether they have been growing faster than sales and profits. If they have, it is a definite sign of weakness. (Source: The Interpretation of Financial Statements, Graham B and Meredith S, 1937, republished in 1998 by HarperCollins, New York)

When this was first written, the idea of media streaming was a distant as the sun and yet the underlying warning is just as prescient today and interestingly, fits NFLX quite well.

By my calculation, the 10-year compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for NFLX's revenue, earnings, and total debt are as follows respectively: 26.57%, 25.79%, and 51.32%. Just this fact alone should be rather alarming. But when we look at NFLX's current portion of their balance sheet, the situation appears more precarious. Using the most recent quarterly data, their total current assets are $5,877 while their current liabilities are $6,934. Clearly there is a liquidity risk, which may explain their reliance on the banks to finance operations. I am not saying NFLX won't pay its bills in six months, but I am saying this raises serious concerns about the business model NFLX is pursuing.

Continuing our review of the balance sheet (BS), NFLX stockholder equity, also known as book value, was $6,106 in the latest quarter. This is, for those lacking the finance/accounting background, their total assets less their total liabilities. In and of itself, there is nothing out of the ordinary with this amount. In reviewing the asset side of the BS, we find NFLX has $30,171 in total assets. Again, nothing unusual. But of their total assets, fully 72.74% of their assets are "intangible" (NFLX refers to them as "non-current content assets, net"), meaning they are not hard cash, short term investments, property, inventory, or anything else you could put your hands on.

Source: NFLX 10-Q

According to the 10-Q, they represent acquired and produced content licenses. Essentially, they are the value of the shows NFLX streams, and the assigned value is the cost NFLX has incurred to acquire them, either indirectly licensed or directly produced as original programming. My concern is not that NFLX has their content listed as an asset; it surely is an asset just as raw material in inventory is an asset. My concern is 1) the value currently assigned to this asset and 2) it's ability to be converted into cash. When we look at the 10-year CAGR of Non-current content assets (71.62%) vs. the 10-year CAGR of cash assets (42.99%), the disparity is stark. Granted, these assets are not current and take time to be converted to cash, but the gap continues to widen. One must wonder, how does NFLX test for impairment of this asset?

Increased Competition and Saturation of Content

I will be quite brief on this section because others on SA have already spoken much on this topic, both in articles and comments. Suffice it to say, the most significant barrier to entry in the streaming business is content. Certainly, NFLX has an arsenal here, but so does Disney (NYSE:DIS), HBO, and Hulu is rapidly building one. Also, some of NFLX's licensed content is at risk ("The Office," "Friends," etc.) - how much in the long run is anyone's guess. But I sure would love to know what percentage of non-current content assets are licensed versus original programming. NFLX does not disclose this information that I have found; if I'm wrong here, please let me know. The common rebuttal to the risk of losing licensed content is that no one subscribes to NFLX for one or two shows. Possibly, but that did not prohibit NFLX from paying substantial sums for the streaming rights.

The second point I would like to make here is truly my opinion and perspective and would love to hear other thoughts. I have concern that with the massive influx of show content, the streamers are at risk of becoming like traditional cable sources in that there is so much content that will ultimately go unwatched. At some point, the amount of content per subscriber on NFLX will exceed hours in a day, week, or month, and each additional dollar spent on content will result in fewer viewings and ultimately fewer subscribers. We could call this the "Law of Diminishing Returns on Streaming Content."

Valuation

Even with the concerns I have discussed, those alone do not warrant shorting a stock. In turn, neither does a lofty stock price relative to fundamentals. However, the current valuation of NFLX is another arrow in the short quiver.

Depending upon who you ask, you will get a different answer as to the best valuation metric, which is simply a ratio that attempts to determine if a stock price is high or low relative to the company's financial results. Some use a simple price to earnings ratio, some use price to cash flow, and some use price relative to a historical average of earnings (Graham, in his book The Intelligent Investor, was an advocate of using the average earnings over a previous, full business cycle where Prof. Robert Shiller popularized simply using a rolling 10 year period of inflation adjusted earnings).

I prefer using price to sales as it accommodates every public company (even those that are not profitable), it smooths out the highly volatile movement in net margins, and I have found it to be, at least for long investments, well correlated to future long-term returns. On this basis, I will include two charts. The first chart will show the price of NFLX stock and the corresponding P/S ratio over its trading history.

Source: Gurufocus

Clearly, NFLX has, over the last year, been trading at record price to sales levels. For comparison, the price to sales ratio for the S&P 500 index is around 2.21 (lofty in its own regard). What is key though is not just the P/S ratio on an absolute basis, but the price relative to the average P/S ratio. What we are trying to establish is, historically, what has been a typical P/S ratio for NFLX. The following chart answers that question by showing the stock price as well as what the price would be assuming the average P/S ratio of the trading history were applied to current revenues per share. Note this chart is in log format for better context.

Source: Gurufocus

Again, we see that not only is NFLX stock extremely expensive on an absolute basis but also a relative basis.

It is worth nothing that during the trading periods shown, NFLX has continued to grow its operations and yet there have been two separate periods (early 2004 and mid-2011), both associated with elevated P/S ratios, where the stock declined by over 75% in the subsequent one to two years. Whether this scenario will play out again remains to be seen, but for me, the evidence more than favors it.

Conclusion

Shorting a stock is extremely risky and, in my experience, is far more difficult than maintaining a long position. This is not a recommendation to short NFLX, and any investor should fully understand the risks before undertaking such an endeavor. Also, the presence of overvaluation on its own or a shaky balance sheet in isolation is not enough to warrant shorting a stock. However, the confluence of historical financial facts, impending competition and content saturation, coupled with an extremely high valuation, both in absolute and relative terms, is enough evidence to initiate and maintain the short positions I mentioned in the introduction. Time will tell if I'm clever or foolish.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.