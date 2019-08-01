Occidental Petroleum: High Value JV Offset By Poor Midstream Performance

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) filed their Q2 2019 earnings after the close July 31. The highlight of the report was a $1.5 billion joint venture with EcoPetrol (EC) in the Midland basin. Additionally, well productivity in OXY's core Delaware Basin area continued to tick up. The bad news came a day before, with a large miss by Western Midstream (WES), a key component of OXY's acquisition of Anadarko (APC).

Here is a slide from OXY's earnings deck on the JV:

Source: OXY Q2 2019 presentation

This may look complicated but can be summarized fairly simply. OXY gets paid $750 million upfront, and gets another $750 million reimbursed in its drilling in the red dot encircled area on the map, in exchange for 49% of OXY's undeveloped interests in the area. With 97,000 net acres, this works out to about $31,000 per acre, which compares favorably to most land transactions over the past few years.

The few exceptions include Concho's (CXO) $75,000/acre acquisition of RSP and QEP's (QEP) acreage acquisitions in the $50,000/acre range. But outside of those, a $31,000 per acre number for Midland land is towards the high end of the range, and brings forward value for OXY at a time when it needs a win with pressure from a proxy battle with Carl Icahn.

An additional bright spot is OXY's continued well productivity improvements in its core Permian Delaware Basin area. OXY highlighted these in its earnings presentation as well, and it is quite obvious that sequential annual improvements are positive. The one negative is the number of wells each year is not included, which could possibly skew results:

Source: OXY Q2 2019 presentation

I track well productivity as an indicator of potential future sale value of acreage and assets, as well as a way to predict changes in the likely intrinsic value of the assets of oil and gas businesses. OXY's well productivity improvements in its core area are important to the ultimate potential value of the business, subject to sufficient locations and the repeatable nature of the project. Concho (CXO) for example, recently released well results in the Permian Delaware Basin that were disappointing, sending its shares down nearly 10% after hours. And increasingly productive, increasingly promising well results helped me identify an emerging shale play where results could challenge even the Delaware basin.

And now for the bad news, which came a day earlier. Western Midstream missed guidance substantially. Western is majority owned by Anadarko, which OXY is in the process of buying. A big chunk of the value of Anadarko can be found in the strategic value and (theoretically) steady cash flow of Western's well situated midstream infrastructure, as I explained when OXY's bid for Anadarko was just a rumor. Western blamed its poor Q2 results on the weather.

However, in a great find by a Bloomberg report, Western's weather issues were not shared by another Permian midstream competitor, Enterprise Products (EPD). Enterprise reported record numbers. When asked if weather was an issue on the conference call, management said "no" - as reported by Bloomberg. The comparable performance illustrates the market response to these reports of these two midstream companies:

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately for OXY, this nearly billion dollar drop in WES market capitalization offsets much of the benefit of the $1.5 billion joint venture with Ecopetrol. And the poor performance might make it harder for OXY to sell WES to repay some of the debt being assumed in the acquisition of Anadarko. However, with a strong private market still for midstream assets and the strategic nature of WES's gathering and processing system, poor quarterly results might be an impetus for sale and could motivate buyers to show they can improve the results. Buckeye's (BPL) take-private was along these lines, and illustrate the deep private market at double digit EBITDA multiples for strategic infrastructure, despite short term disappointing results.

