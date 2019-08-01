Whirlpool Won't Make Your Portfolio Shine

By Olivier Gelinas and Mike Heroux.

When shopping for new appliances, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has surely come up as one of your possible choices. Whether you were shopping for a new refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, or dryer, they have it all. When it comes to investing, some of you might not have even thought about this company at all. This 3% yielder, currently showing its 8 th annual dividend increase, might indeed fill a void in your portfolio. Truth be told, the few last quarters did not exactly meet expectations, and the competition is only getting stronger. But with over 100 years of experience, you can clearly see they know what they’re doing. Unfortunately, this one will have to be put on your "wait list".

Understanding the Business

WHR built a home appliances empire during the last decades, make it one of the oldest dividend paying companies in the consumer cyclical sector. Founded in 1911, the company manufactures appliances and products for 14 countries, racking in $21B sales in FY2018. An impressive and well-known brand portfolio also helps to put WHR in the driver’s seat of their industry. KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, Indesit and of course, Whirlpool, all contribute to the company’s success. In total, six of their brands reached $1B sales, proving how strong their image is throughout the world.

Geographically speaking, WHR generated 54% of their sales from North America, 22% EMEA, 17% in Latin America and the remaining 7% in Asia. Their 92,000 employees work towards the same unique goal: being the best kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. [Source: Whirlpool Corporation 2018 Annual Report]

Growth Vectors

Generating growth in a well-settled industry can be challenging. WHR does not have a clearly defined plan with multiple steps nor a long list of possible takeover targets. Instead, the management prefers to keep it simple, putting more effort into best-cost production (a key factor when operating in appliances) and maintaining their major brand portfolio. This grants a competitive advantage, which translates into healthy sales figures at the end of each quarter.

Source: Ycharts

An additional aspect the company has started to explore is the IoT-Based (Internet of Things) products, connecting the users easily with their newly purchased machines. Living in a world of quick technology development, WHR hopes to bring more of this types of product to the consumer, potentially gaining market shares in a yet unexplored niche market.

Last quarter in a flash

On July 22 nd, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $4.01, compared to $3.20 same period last year Revenue of $5.19B, a 0.89% increase YoY Declared dividend of $1.20 back in May, a 4.3% increase from prior quarter

Chairman and CEO Marc Blitzer commented on these figures:

At our recent Investor Day, we laid out a robust strategy for creating shareholder value and our excellent second-quarter results impressively demonstrate that we are on track," […] "Our strong momentum allows us to raise our full-year guidance despite continued global macro uncertainties.

At first, shares jumped about 5% on good results as it beat analysts’ expectations. But then, management revised their free cash flow guidance for the year at $800M vs. the prior $800M to $900M range. This ran as cold water on your white shirt and cleaned all daily profit off the table. The shares bounced back rapidly, though and the stock is still trading at around $150. So much volatility for nothing.

Dividend Growth Perspective

WHR is rewarding investors in its eighth year of dividend increase. The company should get listed on the Dividend Achievers list in 2 years. An annualized payout of $4.80 can be expected from the business (from the latest declared dividend of $1.20). As the below graph clearly shows, management likes to give this metric a boost when their performance allows it.

Source: Ycharts

WHR’s dividend yield recently got a boost from their latest overall performance. But looking back, the normalized level hovers at around 2.30-2.40%, which is slightly above their Home Furnishing peers, averaging 2.16%. While this figure might not be as pleasing as the current 3% recording, the company likes to keep their yield rather constant, fulfilling other investor’s pet peeves.

Source: Ycharts

Considering WHR’s payout ratios, we can see additional volatility over the past 12 months. However, everything seems to have gone back to normal with a payout ratio of 32% and cash payout ratio of 74%. Keep in mind that the current 74% is above the industry’s average of 55%. Cash on hand will be a key factor in the upcoming quarters, but shareholders should not worry about getting their 3% paycheck.

Potential Downsides

One of the main strategic risks WHR faces is, as many of you would’ve guessed, the tough competition in the home appliances industry. And when I say tough, I mean Samsung, LG, Electrolux, Bosch and Miele, tough. This competitive environment makes it difficult to manoeuvre while keeping an edge since all the top players have access to low-cost suppliers, innovation-oriented teams and financial means. Margins can quickly melt under this kind of pressure, so WHR should avoid being down the mountain at all costs.

Another major aspect to factor in is located in their business strategy itself. Like many companies, growth is generated both internally and externally (by acquisitions). But these opportunities tend to stress the available cash flows of a company and can potentially harm investor’s value if difficulties were to arise.

Looking at the other sided of the coin, including non-organic growth within the strategy can also tarnish WHR’s branding, which, let’s face it, is a big deal in an industry that attributes a lot of “quality” to branding alone.

Valuation

The company had a momentary earnings drop due to a $860 million impairment charge related to the EMEA region and a preliminary settlement with the FCA announced during their Q2 2018. Now that this event is out of the way, the company shows a very low PE ratio.

Source: Ycharts

Unfortunately, when using the dividend discount model, we found very little value in buying WHR at the current price. The problem is that while the company raised its dividend at a CAGR of 9.86% over the past 5 years, its last two increases were of 4.5% (2018) and 4.3% in 2019. We used a 5% dividend growth rate going forward, but we couldn’t establish an interesting fair value even with a discount rate of 9%.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $4.80 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $151.20 $120.96 $100.80 10% Premium $138.60 $110.88 $92.40 Intrinsic Value $126.00 $100.80 $84.00 10% Discount $113.40 $90.72 $75.60 20% Discount $100.80 $80.64 $67.20

(Note: Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.)

Final Thought

After reviewing Whirlpool thoroughly, we end up with a “meh” feeling. The company shows interesting growth perspectives with smart appliances and could still grow outside the U.S. while enjoying a strong market position at home.

However, considering fierce competition and potential economic slowdown (this will happen at one point, right?), we don’t think WHR is attractive at the current price. We would likely wait to see it drop around $120 before considering it.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they're making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it's because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn't this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by Olivier Gelinas and Mike Heroux for Dividend Growth Rocks.

Additional disclosure: We do not hold WHR in our portfolios. Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.