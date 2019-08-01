I Predicted Yesterday's Sell-Off. In Fact, I Was Modeling This From June. What To Do Now

How about you do nothing right now? Does nothing work for you?

Did you set aside 25% to 35% cash over the last six weeks? I asked you all to slowly trim your positions 3% a day so as not to miss out as much on the ongoing rally. I gave you all plenty of time to prepare. Going back to June 16, I asked you to trim, even the title: I Hate Being A Bear, But The Fed Is Just The Beginning. I am sure I was annoying, telling you, reminding you on a regular basis to trim, prepare. Then the last two weeks, I surfaced actual warnings that the market is topping. A few Fridays ago, July 21, I wrote: "Microsoft Had A 'Key Reversal' After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions". Then just a few days ago on July 29, "Looking At Signs That The Market Is Stalling Out. Sell Before Powell's Interest Rate Cut News" here I surfaced the Semiconductors ETF, SMH, also had a key reversal and displayed a double top.

A double-top is like "snake eyes" for a chartist, almost as bad as a "head and shoulders" formation. So now I would like to assume that with the fair warning for weeks and even producing concrete signs of this step change that you have that cash jingling in your pocket. So I am not actually being impertinent when as the title suggests I say "Do Nothing". It is very logical for the market being up this morning in the futures for you to want to join the party, don't. This is not an "all clear" signal. This is short sellers taking profits by buying to close out their positions. Also, the newbies are wanting to just jump in because they have to trade every day. If you did buy anything yesterday, you might want to trim off some shares this morning or sell enough to capture your profits.

Look, maybe this is a one-day thing, and we rally 300 on the Dow and 30 on the S&P today. I still would caution you not to get in today unless you are a fast money trader. If you are experienced, maybe you wait to go long as the European market closes and pressure the indexes, then sell at the close. I think that is just too hard. Also, I don't think we rally into the close. The prudent thing is to just watch and wait.

Going nowhere is the best we can hope for in August

I think the market will at the very best chop around at this level. It's going to be boring for some but we need to keep an eye on the yield curve. If it continues to invert, the usual jokers will come out and cry "recession!". I want to particularly keep an eye on the 10-year; is it breaking 2%? I think it will. That will pressure the market. Also, I want to see if the first support level on the S&P 500 holds at 2,950-2,960. We probably bounce off at first. I think we break it, and I think we are going lower.

Please realize that the calendar has turned and we are now in August. The stock market has its seasons, and the transition from summer to fall, from vacation to "back to school," and August to September are the worst months in the year for stocks. Or the other way to say it is August and September are the best months for stocks to be on sale. We love sales! Americans love a bargain; they will run to a TJ when they know there's new merch. They would stand on line for those "Black Monday" sales and even fistfights would break out. Don't believe me, go to YouTube; on second thought, don't.

Anyway, it is best to conserve cash and to wait for bargains. Even in a market where the indexes chop around and go nowhere, it will result in some really great names to sell off. It's like "Brownian Motion" of gaseous molecules; they bounce around, and when a name starts selling once it reaches a threshold, selling begets selling. That is what we are waiting for. This is why I talk about looking for great names approaching -20%. Let's practice watchful waiting; wait and watch. Did you build your lists? If you promise to input them to an online portfolio tracker, like on Seeking Alpha or Yahoo Finance, I will share mine again. Don't worry I will also watch for great names on sale for you.

Beyond Meat and its lovely secondary

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) announced the secondary price at $160. That's right. The stock was about 220 when this secondary was announced and was down 20-30 points in a hurry. I believe the stock was at 195 when I told you to run. So if you were in and you got out, I saved you 35 points. Hopefully, you didn't stay in or bought in when it sold off. I mean how much more warning do you need than "Beyond Meat is Dead Meat"? You wouldn't believe the blowback I got on that one. That was actually further confirmation to me that this name was in a bubble.

People are in LOVE with their BYND. Please don't fall in love with a stock; it may not love you back. I don't think the stock will see its all-time high again for years or ever. But the top management at BYND, good for you for getting out and leaving your shareholders holding the bag, good on you! I hope you can't look at yourself in the mirror. Instead, you'll be crying all the way to the bank. I think it's very telling that you are getting out 80 points lower than the peak. That means the stock is going lower than 160; you all realize that right?

This is not a name you want to buy because it's on sale. BYND is NOT on sale. This is like one of those products that the department stores would raise prices in the summer, and then discount in the fall for the Christmas sale. Thanks to the internet that nonsense doesn't happen anymore (I hope). If I can help it, I will warn you away from BYND again and again. I don't want to upset any current holders, but BYND has to drop below 100 for it to be close to something to speculate in.

Semiconductors go back on the shopping list

I want to be selective, but AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) fell hard on its earnings report. Not on the numbers, but on the forward guidance. This is a red-herring. AMD is about to announce its new chips, and when they are actually available, the stock will be rerated upward. I am of course not saying that you buy it today. Just keep an eye on the company. If it falls 20%, then we can start getting back in. There are several other names that are getting interesting. We just need SMH to fall a bit more so we can trade under that "double top".

The Internet names and the software names get priority

We already had a few like MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) that fell 20%. We need to accumulate them. In fact, I was ok with you nibbling on them (see yesterday's note), taking small positions yesterday before the Powell announcement. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) stayed positive all day/ I would buy it at 93 and feel comfortable seeing it go to 100+. Let's put Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) on that list too. Booking.com (NASDAQ:BKNG) isn't down 20% yet, but it's on its way. Same with Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). I don't know if Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is going to give us 20%, but it's knocking on 10% right now. Let the prices come to you. Wait for the sale.

I am willing to miss today's bounce because it's just too risky

Look I know that there is a danger that this whole windup from June could go to nothing that we go right back to where we were on Tuesday. I will feel foolish and you will resent that you will miss out. So where will be? We will still be chopping around at this level. The earnings were much better than expected, well better than the talking heads expected. I was expecting decent levels, but they don't provide enough oomph to get us breaking out to new highs in my humble opinion. It might not be satisfying, but the smart thing, the lowest risk, is to just stand there and NOT do something. The question is, what if you didn't trim positions slowly over time, and you are "All In", what do you do? Well, all I can say is, the next time I start saying trim your positions and work towards 25% to 35%, maybe listen.

At the time I started writing, the futures were up 90 on the Dow. It is now up only 30. Please, please DO NOT step into this buzz-saw.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.