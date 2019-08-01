3 Reasons Contributing To The Fall Of Palladium By 10%

Palladium has been the best-performing precious metal for a number of years. In the past 12 months, the metal has gained by more than 60% and is the most valued precious metal in the world. On the other hand, platinum, gold, and silver have all gained by just 4%, 17%, and 7%, respectively.

Source: Trading View

There are several reasons for this. First, the demand for the metal has been on the rise, fueled by the international demand for diesel vehicles. Second, this demand has outpaced supply for eight straight years. In 2018, the total supply for the metal was 6.05M ounces compared to the total demand of 7.7M ounces as shown below. Third, the growth in the automotive sector, particularly after the Volkswagen emission scandal has led to more demand. Finally, the regulations in the automotive industry has been more supportive for the metal.

Source: Matthey

In recent months, palladium has struggled to break the resistance level of $1,600. It reached this extent on March 21st. Further, the price has remained within a narrow range and we believe that the price will soon trade below $1,400. To invest in platinum, we recommend that you use the Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

Source: Trading View

Reason No. 1: South Africa

South Africa is the biggest supplier of palladium in the world. In recent years, trends in the South African mining industry have been relatively supportive to the price of palladium. Broadly, the mining industry in the country has been on a decline as the cost of production is on an upward trend. This drift is caused by metals like gold and palladium that are found deep within the earth's crust. As a result, the cost of mining has surged.

In recent months, the South African economy has been in trouble. On Friday last week, Fitch Ratings slashed the country's credit ratings. On its part, Moody's said that it could also reduce the ratings. With the perpetuity of the Eskom crisis, more foreign investors have been exiting their positions at the fastest pace in more than a decade.

Source: Bloomberg

The local demand for the Rand has helped to stabilize the currency. Still, the Rand has declined by about 4% against the USD this year. However, the local political moves, such as that of nationalizing the central bank could bring more pressure to the rand. Therefore, we believe that the value of the rand will continue declining in the next few months.

Most of the palladium mined in South Africa is exported to international markets. Some of the biggest buyers of the metal are Japan, China Germany, and Mexico, which are the biggest auto manufacturers in the world. Since most palladium is sold in dollars, the low value of the South African rand means that supply could increase. In fact, while other sectors of the mining industry - such as gold and coal - have been in a decline, production of palladium is on the rise.

Therefore, while the deficit in the palladium sector could continue, there is a likelihood that more production will be witnessed in South Africa. A weaker rand coupled with the increasing number of PGM miners could lead to more supply, which could depress the price.

The same trend could happen around the world where palladium is mined. This commodity tends to be very cyclical, whereby, increasing prices usually lead to more production. This production leads to more supply, which tends to affect the price.

Also, consider the following statement from Bloomberg:

Recyclers can recover about 90 percent of the metal from catalytic converters in junked cars for a fraction of the cost of mining it. The result: As prices surge, so does the amount of reclaimed palladium.

Reason No. 2: Automobile Sector Weakness and Trends

Most of the palladium is used as a catalytic converter in the automobile sector. In recent years, the sector has been working well in support of the metal. At the time, low interest rates around the world led to increased purchase of vehicles. In the United States alone, the outstanding auto loans has soared to more than $1.1 trillion. Further, demand for trucks, that consume diesel has been on the rise. In Europe and Asia, the diesel gate scandal led to more stringent regulations of the auto sector. For example, Fiat Chrysler was forced to recall more than 800k vehicles for diesel emissions. All these factors have supported the price of palladium.

However, there are signs that the automobile sector is softening. In 2018, the annual demand for automobiles declined by 0.8%. This was the sharpest decline since 2008. This year, the growth in the sector is expected to be flat as shown below.

Source: Statista

The decline in the automobile sector coupled with the expected increase in palladium production explained above could lead to increased pressure in the price of palladium. Couple this with the fact that most automakers are increasing the production of electric vehicles, which don't require palladium. In the long-term, the price of palladium could continue being under pressure.

Reason No. 3: Technical

Finally, we believe that a technical point has resulted to a lower movement in the price of palladium. As shown in the one-year chart below, the metal is trading above the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved from the overbought level of above 70 and is currently at 47. This is a sign that the price of palladium could continue moving lower to test the $1,400 level, which is along the important diagonal support shown in red below. This level ranges between the 100-day and 200-day EMAs and along the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement level.

Source: Author

Final Thoughts

Palladium has been a top-performer in the precious metal industry. The metal has almost doubled in price in the past five years. While the fundamentals appear supportive of the metal, there are more risks being long the metal at this level. The South African rand is weakening, which is supportive of the metal while the global automotive sector is easing. Further, technical indicators point to a 10% decline. Based on the expected pressure on the price of palladium, my call is that investors should assume a bearish position on this commodity in the near and long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.