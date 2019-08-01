Rightmove: 10% Growth In 19H1 Shows Resilience; Reiterate Buy

At 533.4p, Rightmove has a resilient 3.6% FCF Yield (1.2% in Dividends), growing with inflation in a downturn, back to 10% growth p.a. after. Buy.

However, we expect pricing and innovations to again help offset agency number decline; revenues should still grow slightly, even in a recession.

The U.K. housing market remains weak, with agents number falling 4.6% year-on-year, and data points to a further deterioration in H2.

19H1 results last week showed another set of strong headline performance – with revenues and EBIT both growing +10% year-on-year.

Rightmove shares have returned +13% (inc. dividends) since our Buy recommendation in March, though down 10% from their peak in June.

Introduction

Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVF) (U.K. ticker "RMV") shares have returned +13% (including dividends) since we published our Buy recommendation March, though down 10% from their peak in June, as shown below:

With the publication of RMV's 19H1 results last Friday (Jul 26), and growing uncertainties around Brexit in the U.K., we review the RMV investment case.

Results Headlines

On first glance, RMV's 19H1 results showed another set of strong headline performance, with revenues growing +9.8% year-on-year, EBIT +9.9% and EPS +12.8%, as shown below:

However, the revenue line actually contained several moving parts, with Agency revenues growing only +5.5% year-on-year, but New Homes revenues growing +29.0%, as shown below:

Revenue growth in the Agency segment, which serves real estate agents, was from the combination of a falling agent number (-4.6% year-on-year) and a rising Average Revenue Per Agent ("ARPA") number (+8.8%).

Revenue growth in the New Homes segment, which serves property developers, was mostly due to a strong +20.1% year-on-year increase in the number of developments, while ARPA growth was a more modest +4.7%.

We review each segment in more detail below.

Agency Segment

Agents are the bulk of RMV's customer base, but their numbers have been in decline since the start of 2018, with the rate of decline accelerating in each half-year period. Details are shown below:

RMV Core Customer Numbers Source: RMV company filings. RMV Agents Number Decline H/H Source: RMV company filings.

The decline in agent numbers is primarily due to agents going out of business in a difficult U.K. housing market, based on RMV data from following up on departing or former customers. In particular, real estate transactions in the U.K. are now taking longer to complete, which creates cashflow problems for agents with a lower level of housing stock.

However, Agency revenues have continue to grow (+5.5% year-on-year in 19H1) because the segment's APRA has continued to increase (+8.8% in H1):

RMV Agency ARPA Growth Y/Y (2015-19H1) Source: RMV results press release (19H1).

Management described the growth in Agency ARPA as mostly from price increase and upselling premium packages, with a small mix effect from the churned customers being typically lower-spending ones. As the CFO stated:

“If we take a look at the drivers of that strong agency ARPA growth, it's a combination of core price increases to our members, together with adoption of our Enhanced and Optimiser packages - we now have more than one third of our agency branches and one of those higher-value packages - and we've had some small positive mix effect of the fact that delivers were typically on average lower spending customers.” Robyn Perriss, RMV CFO (19H1 earnings call)

RMV's success in upselling premium packages has been phenomenal. The two premium packages, Enhanced and Optimser, are now used by 35% of RMV's agency customers, up from 27% in 2018.

RMV's premium packages include additional tools and services, and RMV is constantly adding to and improving them with innovations. In addition, RMV is adding tools related to adjacent markets, such as tenant referencing; during H1 results it announced the acquisition of Van Mildert, a tenant referencing and rent guarantee insurance company, for an £16m initial cash consideration.

We believe RMV's innovation-driven upselling will continue to be a driver for ARPA growth in the future.

Management comments above also imply that price growth is about 40-50% of its +8.8% ARPA increase in 19H1, i.e. 3.5-4.5%, a level we believe RMV will likely be able to manage in the future as well.

The main risk to RMV's revenue growth in the Agency segment is thus agent numbers. The U.K. housing market has been difficult, and during 19H1 results management pointed to data that indicates a further slowdown in H2. As shown below, the number transactions is down YTD, and the number of sales agreed is also down, which will lead to a lower number of transactions in H2:

No. of Transactions & Sales Agreed in UK ex. N Ireland (2019 YTD) Source: RMV results presentation (19H1).

In terms of future revenue growth in Agency, management outlook is for H2 to follow “a similar pattern for both ARPA and low-stock branches”.

New U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson is generally more supportive of the property market, having voiced proposals to reduce the stamp duty payable in property sales, both by reducing the value threshold for stamp duty from £125,000 to £500,000, and by lowering the top rate from 12% to 7%.

The main risk to the Agency segment is a U.K. recession, which would reduce agent numbers. However, even if there is a recession, we expect Agency revenue to be at least flat, based on a rising APRA offsetting the decline in the number of agents.We expect long-term growth to return to 10%.

New Homes Segment

The 20% year-on-year jump in the number of developments in the New Homes segment in 19H1 was due to more developers using RMV products, while the number of new home starts has remained stable since 2017:

No. of New Home Starts & New Homes Listed on RMV (2011-19) Source: RMV results presentation (19H1).

Management outlook is for the number of developments to remain “stable” in 19H2, based partly on announcements made by listed housebuilders. Longer-term, we expect the number of developments using RMV products to continue to be stable, so long as the number of new home starts remains to be stable.

As shown in the chart above, the number of new home starts in the U.K. has increased substantially after the government's Help to Buy program was introduced in 2013, and has been on a high plateau since 2017. We do not believe the Help to Buy program is at risk from political developments, as it is generally popular with voters. Even the left-leaning Labour opposition committed to keeping it for 10 years in their 2017 election manifesto, although they subsequently also proposed tightening its eligibility criteria:

We will guarantee Help to Buy funding until 2027 to give long-term certainty to both first-time buyers and the housebuilding industry - U.K. Labour Party 2017 Election Manifesto

We believe Help to Buy will continue to support volumes for New Homes. In addition, this is a less mature market than Agency, which means there is more room for upselling and price increases.

Overall, even if the U.K. goes into a recession, we expect New Homes revenue to still grow at low-single-digits, based on APRA increases.

Valuation

At 528.4p, on last-twelve-months financials, RMV shares are on 27.9x P/E and 3.6% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield. Dividend was 6.5p, giving an 1.2% yield:

RMV Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2014-19H1) Source: RMV company filings.

RMV has a track record of a near-100% cash conversion (from net income) and returning substantially all cash to shareholders (through both dividends and buybacks), so we believe the 3.6% FCF Yield would translate entirely to shareholder returns over time.

Conclusion

RMV produced another set of 10%-growth results in 19H1.

However, weakness in the U.K. housing market is deepening, and the strong growth in development numbers in H1 is unlikely to repeat, so RMV revenue growth will be weaker in the near term.

Nonetheless, with resilient APRA growth both from pricing power and from innovations-based upselling, RMV revenues should continue to be flat or grow at low-single-digits even in a recession. This means RMV shares have the status of an inflation-linked bond with a 3.6% yield (inc. 1.2% in dividends) even in a downside scenario.

In the longer term, earnings growth will return to about 10% p.a., driven by pricing power, innovations-based upselling and a recovery in agency numbers.

We expect the stock to deliver a 10% average annual return over time. Within U.K. stocks, this prospective return and RMV's defensive profile make it a unique asset. We reiterate our Buy recommendation.

