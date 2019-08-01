Tesla's Accomplishments Are Widely Ignored

In May, short interest was at an all-time high (despite the stock falling 50%) but still remains high after a strong recovery from its 52-week lows.

After Tesla reported its earnings results, the stock had its worst day since the day after the SEC filed securities fraud charges against Elon Musk last September.

Introduction

It's been quite a roller coaster ride for Tesla (TSLA), especially for shareholders that paid close attention to the stock in recent months. Even for longer-term shareholders, Tesla's stock is where it was five years ago, a time where the S&P 500 was below $2,000 and the Dow was 10,000 points lower. However, most long-term investors in Tesla don't get caught up in the short term. Whether Tesla hits, beats, misses, or meets expectations doesn't matter in the grand scheme of it all. Investors are looking towards Tesla's goal of selling several hundred thousand cars each quarter. Investors have been promised this years ago, so it's understandable that the stock has been punished for falling short. However, the goal is still what it's always been, and Tesla continues to advance towards that goal.

Short sellers have been greedy, and some are paying for it

On May 31st, short interest in Tesla reached a record 43.6 million shares. I find this fascinating because, despite shares going from near 52-week highs to 52-week lows in just six months - short interest went up by 75% during that time. With shorts having likely made billions, you'd think many would have closed their position. On July 15th, despite shares climbing 40%, short interest in the company fell by just 5% to 41.4 million shares - just under a quarter of all outstanding shares. (Short Interest Source).

Unfortunately, there's no data yet on whether short sellers have taken some profits after Tesla's recent earnings report. Tesla's post-earnings session was the worst since the SEC filed securities fraud charges against Elon Musk over his infamous Tweets; to find a worse day, you'd have to go back to 2013. Shares have been rising since then and have recovered by nearly 10%. Perhaps, this is driven by a short squeeze because, unless you were fixated on analysts' expectations, this report wasn't that bad - and seeing as analysts have ratings from $10 to $4,000, should we really be listening to them in the first place?

Tesla's "dreadful" report

For Tesla to have its worst trading session since the SEC sued Elon Musk in September means that this report must have been dreadful, right? It definitely wasn't pretty from a revenue and earnings perspective. However, Tesla achieved record unit deliveries, record cash on hand, record energy storage deployment, and stated it is tracking for a new record quarter.

My worse take from this earnings report was revenue, which was painfully low; forget earnings. Revenue from the auto sector was worse than Q3 2018, coming in at $5.38B. If Tesla sells 10% more cars for Q3, or about 105,000 cars (not an estimate) and if you simply increase this quarter's auto revenue by 10%, it would be 5.92B. That's a bit low. In Q3 2018, Tesla sold 83,500 cars, but revenue from the auto sector came in at $6.32B. Again, those are not estimates, but that's 6% less revenue after selling more than 25% more cars. Perhaps leasing has had some effect on these numbers, but the likely culprit is a sharp reduction in Model S sales. I wish Tesla broke down Model S/X sales, and I'm surprised nobody asked this question during the call. If I had to take a guess, Model X is outselling Model S by a large margin.

On the bright side, if Tesla is able to break even for Q3 after selling more than 100,000 cars, this would be a significant step forward. While price reductions in the Model 3 have been perceived negatively, Tesla's goal is to sell a mass market vehicle, and at $40,000, it is still not quite price competitive if you ignore the additional cost savings of an electric vehicle. Ultimately, I think Tesla will re-introduce the $35,000 Model 3 as a real Standard Range Model 3 with a smaller battery and a less luxurious interior instead of it being a software limited Standard Range Plus.

A major highlight from the quarter was that they stated that they are no longer supply-constrained when it comes to battery cells. In Q3, Tesla was able to deliver a record number of vehicles as well as record energy storage. During the call, Elon Musk said that Tesla's cell production is at 28GWh, but more interestingly, he hinted that, next year, Tesla will reveal a plan to get on a Terawatt scale. That's 36X Tesla's current output. Since Tesla acquired Maxwell and hinted that they may get into the mining business, Tesla's exploration of a rapid increase in cell production makes sense.

Of course, if Tesla falls short and ends up at just 200GWh, that would also be a complete disaster too, right?

Here's a video with more of my thoughts on the report

Tesla's undermined or ignored accomplishments

Over the last few months, Tesla has made the following accomplishments:

Delivered a record 95,000 units in a single quarter.

Raised $2.7B in capital bringing its cash balance to $5B.

Upgraded the Model S/X drivetrain and suspension, giving the Model S a range of up to 370 miles, or 81% more than the Audi e-tron.

Delivered a record number of energy storage products.

Hosted an event about autonomy, demoing shareholders on the capabilities of what the hundreds of thousands of existing Teslas on the road are capable of doing in the future.

Acquired Maxwell Technologies.

Made incredible progress on Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai despite being called a patch of mud by short sellers 5 months ago. The patch of mud can be seen below:

Source: Electrek.co

In another video that has received a surprising 100,000 views, I went over an article by CNBC that ignored many of the highlights above. The article in question was written before Tesla's earnings report and emphasized how shares of Tesla were rallying from its multi-year lows set in early June. It took strong jabs at the CEO by focusing on Elon Musk's Twitter account and writing statements like "[Dan] Ives said he estimates Tesla would be able to produce 345,000 to 350,000 vehicles, which would be the closest Musk has ever come to reaching one of his production targets."

The article failed to mention any of the above accomplishments.

Here's that video:

During Tesla's most recent investor day, an investor mentioned the following that received applause from investors in the room.

I believe I'm representative of the vast majority of Tesla owners who are super happy with the company and the product, and we think that the next car we're going to get is going to be another Tesla. But that's not what we read in the mainstream media. If that was your only source of information on Tesla, you would think it was shoddy quality, cars that spontaneously combust, and that the company is on the verge of bankruptcy. We know that this is not true, but I think it's hurting Tesla.

While CNBC steers clear from making bold statements such as that, you don't have to look far to see it repeated. In a recent interview, Bob Lutz said:

The fate of Tesla is sealed. The situation is almost hopeless given the losses they are currently writing. Demand has given away. Tesla had 400,000 pre-orders for the Model 3. In fact, they only sold 80,000 or 90,000 of them, and they have trouble selling more. The Model S is now ten years old, and sales are sluggish. It's the same picture for the Model X, the SUV with the wing doors - that's an ugly vehicle anyway. Tesla will have about a year until each of the big global auto companies has its own fleet of electric vehicles on offer. These cars will be as good or even better than Tesla's. Source: Electrek

Bob Lutz has been featured on CNBC dozens of times and has a respectable CV in the auto industry. This gives him a strong word for tens or even hundreds of thousands of people that will listen to him. This could be an honest mistake or just a plain lie as Tesla has sold more than 260,000 Model 3s to date, 77k of which came from the most recent record quarter. Either way, it's incorrect and misleading.

It's important that investors piece everything on their own, especially for Tesla. This means reading more than just CNBC, WSJ, or Bloomberg. Electrek or Teslarati, even though there is a clear pro-Tesla bias. The overly bullish should also spend time with the bears, and vice versa. However, as you'll soon see in the comments, it's just a war zone.

40+ YouTube stars that bought a Tesla and made a video of it

In another video, I decided to dig and search for YouTube stars that purchased a Tesla and made at least one video of their car. This has been free marketing for Tesla, while other automakers spend billions each year on advertisements in order to sell more cars.

I found more than 40 YouTubers, plus a community of Tesla-based YouTube channels. Combined, these YouTubers have more a 250 million subscribers, and their videos about their Teslas have been viewed more than 400 million times. While there are overlaps in subscriptions and views, my list consists of YouTubers from various genres, including Beauty, Kids, Gaming, Lifestyle, Education, Podcasts, Personal Finance, Real Estate, Comedy, Music, and more.

Tesla inspires customers to spread the word by offering a referral code that could be used for Tesla products, including a free 2020 Roadster; some got two, so Tesla has been a little carried away. However, for hundreds of millions of views and a library of videos on YouTube that will never expire - that's nothing compared to what traditional auto spends. Here's that video:

Conclusion

Tesla has lost a lot of money, which bears and short sellers repeatedly remind us. However, the auto industry is extremely competitive, and there is not a single company producing electric vehicles on the scale of Tesla. Tesla has a long way to go before it can be producing cars on the scale of major auto companies, and it has to get there because the goal is to be competitive with all cars, not just electric cars.

Interestingly, the competition appears to be scrambling. Ford (NYSE:F) has partnered with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and even invested $500M into Rivian. While Tesla continues to power ahead, the competition is still trying to figure things out, and many are partnering up together. Other partnerships to create electric vehicles include Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) as well as BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Jaguar.

Of course, the partnership of automotive giants could be viewed as a negative for Tesla like Bob Lutz says. However, it could also be viewed as a positive since they are validating EV technology, an area where Tesla happens to be years ahead. As an example, Audi spent billions developing the e-tron. However, with 204 miles of range, it is behind even a 2012 Model S, which gets more range with a battery that's one-third smaller. Compared to a modern-day Model S or X with up to 370 miles of range, the e-tron has a long way to go.

The competition's aggressive approach to electric vehicles validates EV technology, and the disappointing specs that have come from cars like the I-PACE and e-tron show that it's not so easy to build a great EV. Audi originally said the SUV would have 300 miles of range, but in reality, it has just 204. The Porsche Taycan, while beautifully designed, will be significantly slower than the Performance Model S, while having much less range. Porsche is claiming 310 miles at the moment, but EPA figures may be a repeat of the e-tron. If Porsche releases a 250-275-mile Taycan, while Elon Musk is hinting at a 400-mile Model S (that's faster), trying to undermine Tesla's competitive advantage will be tough.

Investor takeaway

With $5 billion in cash, Tesla has room to run. Having such cash means that Tesla can continue to resolve ongoing issues such as customer service, vehicle service, and the cost structure of the Model 3. Furthermore, Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai should be online by the end of the year, allowing Tesla to penetrate the Chinese market at a much lower cost.

On Twitter, Tesla and Elon Musk announced a new energy storage product for large-scale utility companies. Last year, Tesla installed the world's largest battery, costing an estimated $66 million installed. Tesla just announced Megapack for large-scale utility companies and, in its letter, referenced that the Australian installation has already saved $50M in costs. That's an incredible ROI and gives Tesla the opportunity to charge several times what it charged previously. If Tesla is able to produce batteries at several times its current capacity as hinted during the call, this could be an incredibly lucrative market for Tesla.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.