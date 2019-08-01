The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue

EHTH has been one of the ten best performers in the entire market over the past year - and its gains may not be over.

As of Tuesday's close, eHealth (EHTH) had the eighth-highest one-year return in the entire market. The stock had risen 355% over the preceding twelve months, and gained 1,000% over the previous three years.

It's not terribly difficult to see why that happened. Operations have improved notably under CEO Scott Flanders, who took the top spot a little over three years ago. Growth in the company's Medicare business has been hugely impressive, thanks to better execution and the tailwind of roughly 10,000 baby boomers reaching eligibility every day. The long-declining individual, family, and small business segment showed signs of life in the second quarter.

The Trump Administration has helped the company's short-term insurance business by extending the maximum duration from three months to 364 days. And with incremental margins rather large thanks to the company's fixed-cost model, profitability has exploded - with expectations for further increases going forward.

It's something close to a perfect growth story, with two potential flaws. The first is that valuation incorporates quite a bit of growth itself, with EHTH trading (at the midpoint of 2019 guidance) at ~38x EBITDA and ~57x adjusted EPS. Free cash flow remains negative, though timing of collections after the fourth quarter enrollment periods is a factor.

The second concern is on the political front. "Medicare for all" and similar proposals being pushed by Democratic presidential candidates could have a significant, deleterious, impact on eHealth's business model. Even modest changes under a new administration could reverse some of the benefits seen of late. Just the threat of such a change could lead EHTH shares to see pressure. Given that betting markets currently put the race at a roughly 50/50 split, there's a political aspect to EHTH's trading over the next 15 months.

But in a market where seemingly every growth stock has valuation questions (and risks), EHTH looks like an attractive play. It isn't cheap - but it shouldn't be, and those incremental margins can allow the company to grow into its current stock price. The runway for growth is enormous. The likelihood of a wholesale change to the U.S. healthcare system seems slight. I personally would like to see a pullback, but this remains one of the better growth stories in the market right now.

The Medicare Business Takes Off

EHTH has been a volatile stock over the past decade:

Data by YCharts

The stock made a similarly parabolic move in 2013-2014, after it convinced regulators to allow it to enroll individuals on state-level exchanges. The stock at the time was called "Obamacare's biggest winner."

That sentiment reversed quickly, however. eHealth couldn't get access to some exchanges, technical glitches were a problem, and EHTH quickly became "the biggest victim" of healthcare policy. What was then the core business, its individual and family plan business, began a multi-year descent. Membership in the IFP segment, later renamed IFSB to include an effort to drive small business sales, declined 73% between 2014 and 2018. (Membership is defined as the number of policyholders acquired through eHealth who remained on their chosen plan.)

But as IFP was declining, the company's Medicare business was growing. And that was a much better business. Medicare was mostly untouched by the Affordable Care Act (the official name for what is colloquially known as Obamacare). As noted above, the eligible population is only going to grow over time, particularly in coming years. Lifetime values are far higher: figures from the 10-K estimate a constrained (i.e., conservatively estimated with eHealth applying a specific haircut to each customer type) LTV of $964 for Medicare Advantage and $1,047 for Medicare Supplement plans. The figure for IFP was $151 for non-qualified health plans and $141 for qualified plans.

And so Flanders set out to remake the Medicare business to take advantage of the opportunity. Marketing was overhauled, with a larger focus on organic search and direct mail. The company entered into partnerships with hospitals, pharmacies (including 4 of the top 5 by number of pharmacists), and other providers. The moves already have paid dividends: per the Q4 2017 conference call, variable customer acquisition costs (which include marketing and enrollment spend) during that key quarter, which includes Medicare's annual enrollment period, fell 29% year over year. Variable cost per member was roughly flat in Q4 last year, and is guided ~flat again for 2019.

In 2018, the company increased its agent count (both in-house and outsourced) by some 80% year-over-year ahead of the enrollment period. The changes faced their first big test in last year's Q4. As Flanders put it after Q2, "This year’s annual enrollment period will be critical in proving out our new Medicare marketing strategy and our ability to deliver strong Medicare enrollment growth at acquisition costs that represent a meaningful improvement to historical levels."

And eHealth simply nailed it. Pre-announced strong results in January led EHTH shares to soar. Medicare revenue increased 74% in Q4. The company had targeted 25% full-year growth in applications, which required a notable (and potentially difficult to achieve) step-up in the final quarter. The actual figure for the year was 39%, including a 64% jump in the fourth quarter. In 2019, eHealth already has raised guidance twice, and at the midpoint now expects Medicare revenue to increase another 55% this year. What was a smaller, money-losing business just a few years ago is growing almost exponentially, and should drive ~87% of consolidated revenue and ~90% of profit in 2019.

Can The Rest Of The Business Contribute?

It's likely that Medicare growth at least decelerates going forward - but there's little reason to see an outright slowdown. Market share is in the low 1% range; Flanders said on the Q1 2019 call that the company could get to 3% in the "near term" and 5% beyond that. That implies another doubling of members, with potential upside to revenue from a larger market (again, as baby boomers retire) and if lifetime values increase as they did in 2018. eHealth continues to push customers to enroll online, which cuts its costs, and as seniors become more web-savvy is having an easier go on that front.

The more interesting question is whether the rest of the business can start contributing - because that's likely where upside comes from at this valuation. And there's some hope on that front. Again, the individual business, particularly in terms of qualified plans, has been pretty much a disaster for years. Premiums are too high and insurers are exiting. COO Dave Francis said after last year's first quarter that "it's very difficult to get paid any commissions on subsidy-eligible business" due to market dynamics.

Indeed, IFP seemed to be on track to being wound down as recently as a few months ago. Flanders made clear pretty much from the jump that he was running the business for cash flow, not growth; he stuck to his word, as evidenced by the multi-year erosion of the membership and revenue bases. After Q4, eHealth was guiding for segment-level profit for 2019 between breakeven and $1 million. Those levels seemed to suggest that at some point eHealth would simply walk away.

But IFP has shown signs of life. Profit and revenue guidance was raised sharply after Q2, with the business now expected to earn between $10 and $12 million. "Tail revenue" is a factor: the business recognized $7.6 million in revenue in the quarter from policies that outperformed past expectations. (Under ASC 606, the company now books estimated lifetime value as revenue in the period of enrollment, rather than recognizing it over time as was the case before. If it underestimates, as was the case here, it applies the miss to later periods.)

That revenue likely drops to the EBITDA line at 100% margin or close, meaning the actual improvement in performance wasn't quite as impressive as the reported numbers suggest. Still, Francis said on the Q2 call that "the dynamics in the IFP business have been significantly better than in years past... suffice it to say we're a lot more pleased with where the IFP business is today than it has been really in the last two to three years." New leadership appears to be helping, as is the small business category, which grew revenue 40% from 2016 to 2018.

Other revenue - advertising and lead generation - jumped 75% last year and more than doubled in the first half of 2019. The trailing twelve-month total now is almost $30 million - which no doubt drops to the bottom line at high margins. As noted, short-term plans (which showed muted growth last year and a decline in 2017) might show some life thanks to regulatory changes.

None of the non-Medicare initiatives necessarily are huge, or transformative, on their own. But this remains a largely-fixed cost model; incremental revenues of any kind are going to boost margins and profits. So if the IFP business can get back to some sort of sustainable, material profits, and the newer efforts can grow, that only adds to the opportunity in Medicare.

Valuation And Risks

Again, EHTH isn't cheap. But it's likely still a buy if management hits its targets:

source: eHealth Investor Day presentation, May 2019

Peers are tough to pin down, but an interesting compare is LendingTree (TREE). TREE, even after a post-earnings plunge last week, trades at about 22x FY19 EBITDA guidance. A similar multiple to eHealth's 2023 target would get EHTH to $180+, depending on how an investor models cash balance and shares outstanding. That's right about a 15% annualized return, with upside coming from eHealth again outperforming its targets (as it did with a previous long-term model).

Those returns do require the company to meet its targets, while also receiving a ~30x net income multiple in 2023, but given a market opportunity that really isn't going anywhere, neither requirement seems potentially onerous. Meanwhile, growth stocks throughout this market have continued to run through and past fundamental projections; $180 is by no means a ceiling on EHTH shares over the next ~four years.

And there is some downside protection here. The slide above shows "estimated commission receivables". That figure was booked after eHealth adopted ASU 606, and represents the amount of commissions estimated to be received from existing policies. eHealth projects the figure will reach nearly $1 billion by 2023 - and, per a discussion on the Q1 2018 conference call, the costs relating to those collections already have been booked.

To be sure, there's a risk of double-counting those receivables, or simply assuming that eHealth has $950 million in guaranteed cash flow on the way. The fact that revenue now is booked upfront means that reported free cash flow actually takes a hit. (It's a converse of the impact of SaaS billing, which boosts near-term free cash flow while revenue is recognized over an extended period. eHealth recognizes the revenue upfront and receives the cash over time.) In fact, eHealth is guiding for FCF burn this year in the range of $70 million. That guidance has risen over the year because performance is better, pushing more cash receipts to 2020 and beyond.

Still, as that balance grows it could provide some level of protection for EHTH stock, if only because that much cash is on the way (and a chunk of it in the near term: roughly one-third of the receivable now booked is in current assets). And, valuation concerns aside, that's not the only reason to see some protection here.

eHealth clearly dominates its market. Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) acquired TogetherHealth in June, which put that company back into the 65+ market. But that was just a ~$70 million deal, and HIIQ estimated a ~$10 million EBITDA boost in the second half of the year. The market isn't going to slow down, barring a significant regulatory change. And the odds of Medicare being touched in this environment - or any environment - seem slim. (If anything, a Democratic President might be more likely to make a move like lowering the age of eligibility to 62, which would actually help eHealth.)

It really seems like eHealth, at this point, should be able to continue torrid growth. If that's the case, there's fundamental upside, and from a trading perspective focusing on growth overvaluation concerns clearly has been the right strategy for the past decade.

That said, the question is whether a better opportunity might be on offer. Do increasing odds of a Democratic win - or momentum from one of the party's more progressive candidates - apply some pressure to EHTH?

Is there some profit-taking after last week's 27% gain? That rise looks a bit high at least from a near-term perspective: the quarter didn't strike me as strong enough for quite that level of upside. Some of the guidance increase came from the aforementioned tail revenue, and the company actually highlighted increased churn from Medicare customers acquired in Q4. As a result, it lowered guidance for lifetime value this year to predict a modest decline.

These worries are the type that seem prudent in the moment - particularly after a 355% gain - and like nit-picking when the stock continues to rise. (The latter is particularly true in this case, given that I wisely bought the stock at $7 and then sold at $12.) And in a market paying seemingly any multiple for growth, EHTH is almost cheap by comparison. As long as eHealth keeps executing, longer term this stock should continue to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.