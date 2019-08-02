BlackRock Resources & Commodity Trust: Here Is Your Opportunity

An update of BCX since our previous article in May 2018.

The fund currently yields 7.8% paid monthly and is currently trading at a discount of 12.36% to NAV.

BCX is a closed-end fund seeking a high current income and capital appreciation through investing in commodity and natural resources investments and implementing a covered call strategy.

I believe we as investors are now living in a world where we are both blessed and cursed by the number of investment options available today.

On one hand, investors are most certainly going to be able to find an investment vehicle that aligns their investment goals with their investment policy statement.

On the other hand, the sheer myriad of options makes it almost impossible to be able to conduct sufficient, ongoing due diligence. This is particularly true for investment analysts and writers such as myself here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. For this reason, you will often have popular funds (with investors) that will seldom get coverage that I believe investors deserve.

Every so often, I will get an email from editors asking me to cover an investment that I had previously done before which has not recently gotten coverage. One of those funds was the Wells Fargo Multi Sector Income Fund (ERC) which I covered in "Wells Fargo Multi Sector Income Fund: Participated In The Rally, Still Not A Fan."

Today I wanted to update the second fund, the BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX).

Anything changed? Or is there an investment opportunity?

Let's take a look!

Fund Basics

Sponsor : BlackRock

: BlackRock Managers : Kyle McClements, Christopher Accettella, Alastair Bishop, Tom Holl

: Kyle McClements, Christopher Accettella, Alastair Bishop, Tom Holl AUM : $847.84 Million as of Jul 30, 2019, Down from $1.06 Billion in assets

: $847.84 Million as of Jul 30, 2019, Down from $1.06 Billion in assets Historical Style : Global commodity and resources equities, Covered Calls

: Global commodity and resources equities, Covered Calls Investment Objectives : The Fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation through investments in equities, derivatives and other instruments issued by or giving exposure to commodity-related companies.

: The Fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation through investments in equities, derivatives and other instruments issued by or giving exposure to commodity-related companies. Number of Holdings : 56

: 56 Current Yield : 7.73% based on market price, monthly distributions

: 7.73% based on market price, monthly distributions Inception Date : 3/29/2011

: 3/29/2011 Fees : 1.08% (As of 12/31/2018)

: 1.08% (As of 12/31/2018) Discount to NAV: 12.36% (As of 7/30/2019).

Sources: CEF Connect, BlackRock Website, and YCharts.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund does not discuss much related to the strategy on its website. What we do have are some general guidelines.

Source: BlackRock Website

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equities of commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives in commodity and natural resources or related companies.

Furthermore, the fund uses options to generate incremental income. The fund uses single stock call options to implement a covered call strategy. The fund currently writes on about 1/3 of the portfolio.

The fund does not use leverage.

The Portfolio

One of the reasons I enjoy writing about and covering BlackRock funds is that I know with almost certainty, that all of the factual information that I am looking for, WILL be on the website.

Looking at the portfolio we can see that the fund is essentially fully invested with a diversified split between Mining, Energy and Agriculture stocks.

Source: BlackRock CEF Website

The fund is diversified however it is still fairly concentrated with the top 10 holdings making up more than 44.66%.

The top holdings include common names such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Total (TOT), and BP (BP).

Source: BlackRock CEF Website

Looking at the capitalization breakdown shows us that the fund is going to be fairly concentrated towards large and mega caps. This would be in line with the funds wanting to write options.

Source: BlackRock CEF Website

Furthermore, the fund is well diversified geographically and be considered a "global" fund, with about half of the allocation in United States domiciled companies with the balance being international.

Source: BlackRock CEF Website

As mentioned, the fund generates additional income by writing covered call, single stock options on a portion of the portfolio. As of June 28th, 37% of the portfolio was overwritten.

Source: BlackRock CEF Website

Distribution Quality

The fund currently distributes a $0.0516 per share monthly distribution. This has been consistent since our last article. Source: CEF Connect

Furthermore, the fund's distribution has been fairly consistent since 2017 where it was raised. Source: CEF Connect

What we have to keep in mind is that the distribution is managed as the fund generates income off of options, and as such, will include return of capital as part of the distribution.

Source: CEF Connect

As we previously discussed, return of capital is a tax concept and not an economic concept. For equity income funds, I am 100% OK seeing ROC as part of the distribution as unrealized gains/losses gains are a part of it. For a fixed income fund however, it is a big red flag.

The latest financial update is in the annual report through 7/31/2019.

During this time, the fund earned $20.773 million in investment income, or 2.45% annualized on its $847 million in investment exposure.

Furthermore, the fund had $41.8 million in realized gains.

Unfortunately, as we know, the last quarter of 2018 was difficult and the fund incurred $215 million in unrealized losses.

Source: BCX Annual Report 12/31/2018

Interestingly, we can see the fund's distributions were covered from the net investment income and realized gains.

The drop in the price per share came not from over-distribution but rather a decrease in the unrealized losses.

I look forward to seeing the latest numbers and we will circle back to this. For now however, we know that the 2018 distributions came from gains and income.

Leverage

The fund did not use leverage as of the previous update.

Performance

The fund currently yields 7.8% and is trading at a discount of 12.36%. This is up from a 6.42% distribution and a 7.45% discount to NAV. In short, the increase in the distribution yield came not from an increased distribution but rather a lower share price and widening discount to NAV.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking back over the previous three years we can see that our initial article (January 2018) and follow up (May 2018) came at a time when the fund's discount to NAV hit the low points. The discounts have opened up since then and returned to "normal." Source: CEF Connect

Turning to performance, year to date the fund has achieved a total return of 18.02%. The price per share increased 12.75% while the NAV increased 8.29%.

This tells us that the discount to NAV has declined by more than 4% since the start of the year, consistent with the market rally.

Data by YCharts

Over the previous year however, the fund did incur losses, both on a total return and underlying price per share and NAV basis.

The fund incurred a 5.52% total loss with the net asset value declining 10.74%. The price per share declined 12.53% implying the discount to NAV opened up during this period.

The majority of the loss came in Q4 of 2018 with the fund being down more than 24% on a price per share basis.

Data by YCharts

Looking back over the previous three years, the fund has done a pretty good job and achieved what a managed distribution is supposed to do.

The fund achieved a 23.46% total return, comprised of the distributions.

During this time the price per share declined just .25% while the NAV declined 3.28%.

While these are not stellar numbers, we have to keep in mind that BCX is an unlevered closed end fund!

Data by YCharts

To put the performance into perspective, let's take a look at the fund against the same benchmarks as we did before, the US Commodity Index ETF (USCI), the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (GSG) and the energy focused BlackRock Energy & Resources (BGR).

Furthermore, let's take a look at the fund against a similar closed end fund, the Adams Natural Resources fund (PEO).

As we can see, year to date, BCX has been a leader, outperforming other closed end funds and ETFs. One key for this would be the covered calls.

Data by YCharts

This continues over the previous 12 months where we can clearly see how BCX's unlevered strategy, employing covered calls was able to minimize losses, particularly against uncovered ETFs.

Data by YCharts

This "risk-averse" nature of the fund and strategy is also what lead it to achieving 3 year gains far ahead of its peers!

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Over the last 14 months the fund has certainly faced headwinds. Fortunately though, it wasn't that the fund performed poorly but rather the entire energy and commodity space.

Simply put, Q4 2018 really made it difficult for the space.

The good news for investors however is that that sell-off just made BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) significantly more attractive with a solid 7.8% distribution yield and a 12% discount to net asset value.

From a strategy side, I am also a fan of the fund having meaningful investments to agriculture. Much like water, I believe agriculture investments are a growing long term investment theme as more and more of the world's population grows out of poverty alongside the overall growing population.

Combining the investment theme, investment strategy (unlevered + covered calls), and the current pricing situation, I believe this fund is an attractive holding for the years to come.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at BlackRock - BCX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.