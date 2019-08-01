Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE

Borr Drilling (BORR) (OTCPK:BDRLF) has priced its IPO at $9.30 per share and starts trading on NYSE under the ticker BORR on July 31. The IPO offers 5,000,000 of common shares, while underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 shares at the offering price. This is a major event in the world of offshore drilling since a driller is coming to NYSE at times when all offshore drilling stocks are under fire. Let’s look at the company at its first day of trading.

Currently, Borr has 34 rigs (1 jack-up is committed to sale but not sold yet; I excluded it from the fleet count) - 15 are drilling, 8 are warm stacked, 2 are cold stacked, and 9 are under construction. All of Borr’s rigs are jack-ups except for semi-sub MSS1 (1979), a legacy rig from Paragon deal. Among company’s jack-ups, only three were built before 1990 – B152 (1982), B391 (1981), Dhabi II (1982). The fleet is very modern and has already enjoyed good contracting activity as highlighted by 15 drilling rigs – that’s a decent number for a company which has started its business a few years ago.

After the offering, the company will have 110 million shares (or close to 111 million if underwriters exercise their option). At $9.30, Borr will start trading at NYSE at a capitalization of $1.02 billion. The company has not yet reported its second-quarter earnings (the report is scheduled for August 21) so we can only look at Q1 numbers.

The company ended Q1 2019 with $29 million of cash and $1.4 billion of debt. Also, Borr will have to pay $880 million for the remaining newbuilds, for which the company has already secured financing. For valuation purposes, we’ll assume that this debt is already taken, and we’ll also include the funds raised from the offering and the full value of newbuilds based on Bassoe Offshore estimates. So, virtually, Borr has about $75 million of cash and roughly $2.3 billion of debt.

Currently, Bassoe Offshore is valuing Borr’s fleet at $2.2 billion - $2.4 billion. However, this valuation excludes those newbuilds that have not been delivered. The newbuilds include 4 rigs of KFELS B Class and 5 rigs of KFELS Super B Class Bigfoot. Jack-up Cantarell IV of KFELS B Class which has been delivered in 2019 and is currently drilling in Mexico is valued at $114 million - $126 million. Borr’s own jack-up Skald of KFELS Super B Class Bigfoot which has been delivered in 2018 and is warm stacked in Singapore, is also valued at $114 million - $126 million. Assuming the average value of newbuild at $120 million, the newbuild fleet is worth roughly $1.1 billion. Thus, the combination of delivered rigs and newbuild fleet is worth about $3.4 billion.

Current capitalization plus debt (adjusted for future financing) is $3.3 billion vs $3.5 billion for a combination of fleet and cash. No value is assigned to Borr as a working entity and no value is assigned to current contracts or potential contracts which could be signed by available rigs. Meanwhile, the jack-up market situation continues to improve, a trend which I expect to continue. Based on Borr’s valuation and the trend of the jack-up market, I believe that Borr is undervalued.

Now that I have presented the numbers, I would like to discuss the often cited concern that “Borr is the next Seadrill (SDRL)". Before the oil crash, Seadrill was a dividend darling which attracted many investors who subsequently got burned when the dividend was abruptly cancelled. Those who decided to ride out the storm following dividend cancellation were decimated in restructuring. Now Seadrill, whose restructuring was based on optimistic predictions for dayrate and utilization recovery, is once again under major pressure due to big debt. However, those investors who believe that being Seadrill-like (big growth funded by debt) is always bad forget about prior Seadrill share price performance (and dividends) because the subsequent price action was so brutal:

Seadrill’s historical price action. Source: macrotrends.net

I firmly believe that offshore drilling stocks are not for buy and hold forever strategies. These are highly cyclical stocks that provide opportunity for trading, with timeframes ranging from day trading to multi-year trading positions – putting your money into offshore drillers is speculation whatever your preferred timeframe is.

In this light, Borr provides an interesting opportunity for speculation – the stock is undervalued, its assets have been acquired on the cheap, the debt level is reasonable, and the jack-up segment of the offshore drilling market is improving.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BORR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.