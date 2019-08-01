Government Policy Affects Xilinx

Standing on the sidelines is best when the stock has gained as much as it has and there is much in need of clarity.

If Victor Peng’s assumptions turn out to be wrong, Xilinx could stand to lose a lot more than it currently believes is possible.

Xilinx (XLNX) did not react well in the aftermath of its FQ1 2020 earnings report on July 24th. While EPS beat expectations and Xilinx posted record quarterly revenue, its Q2 forward guidance came in lower than expected. The guidance seems to have disappointed investors who were hoping for more from Xilinx.

Especially since, despite the recent decline, the stock is still up by over 40% YTD. Such a large gain is an indication that expectations are high and any shortcomings will punish a high-flying stock. However, Xilinx also expects a better second half, even if it decided not to reiterate full year guidance. Xilinx will instead wait until October for another update on fiscal 2020. Such hesitance on the part of Xilinx could be interpreted as Xilinx taking a wait-and-see approach since there are a number of issues, trade especially, that require further clarity.

This leaves the investor in a somewhat tricky situation. What to do since Xilinx itself seems unsure about the road ahead. In the absence of further information, the only remaining option is to evaluate what information there is and make a decision based on that.

Growth continues, but trend is weak

Xilinx kept growing in fiscal Q1 2020. Net income increased by 30% YoY from $192M to $249M. Revenue grew by 24% YoY from $684M to $850M. Good numbers, but the problem is that the pace of growth is showing a troubling trend. Growth is slowing down if we look at the table below, which is not good considering how much the stock has run up over the last twelve months.

non-GAAP Revenue YoY Net income YoY FQ1 2020 $850M 24% $249M 30% FQ4 2019 $828M 30% $242M 34% FQ3 2019 $800M 34% $237M 42% FQ2 2019 $746M 19% $221M 27% FQ1 2019 $684M - $192M - FQ4 2018 $638M - $181M - FQ3 2018 $599M - $167M - FQ2 2018 $627M - $174M -

Source: Xilinx

This trend and the fact that Xilinx lowered its Q2 forward guidance is worrisome for those who had expected Xilinx to go on a sustained growth trajectory. Especially with 5G rolling out, which is arguably the main reason why people are bullish about its prospects. The downward revision was mainly driven by Huawei according to the earnings call:

"To recap, we are guiding our Q2 modestly downward, mainly due to the shipping restrictions on Huawei."

A transcript of the FQ1 2020 earnings call can be found here.

The U.S. government decided in early May to put Huawei on its Entiry List, which means that it needs permission to do business with U.S. suppliers. That includes Xilinx, which is the biggest supplier of field-programmable gate arrays ("FPGAs") such as the ones used in communications equipment. FPGAs will be crucial in 5G radio access network infrastructure, including base stations.

Xilinx and Huawei

That Xilinx would have to revise guidance was expected by some. For instance, this article suggested that the spike in FY2019 revenue was amplified by Chinese companies stocking up on semiconductor chips in anticipation of possible sanctions from the U.S. government. In the table below we can see that revenue in FY2019, which ends on March 30th, jumped by roughly 25% after several years of relatively stagnant growth.

Fiscal year Revenue Net income 2019 $3059M $889M 2018 $2467M $463M 2017 $2356M $628M 2016 $2213M $550M 2015 $2377M $648M

In fact, a question was asked whether Huawei could have accumulated as much as two years' worth of inventory. CEO Victor Peng replied that he does not subscribe to the notion of that kind of inventory build rates.

"We do not see that. And just so you know why we're so adamant from our perspective, I can't speak to anyone else's part, because to do the 5G, you need our most advanced parts. And we know exactly what there's going we can't buy that through other sources. So we're very confident about - there is no any even near that inventory build rates."

Victor Peng also seems to think that Huawei will have no credible domestic suppliers of FPGAs. From the earnings call:

"In terms of other our replacement, and if you - you didn't say this, but if you're referring to, like in China, domestic replacement. Those companies we watch and they're all doing very low end things that certainly could not replace us in anything approaching 5G. So I think that's fairly far out. In terms of other strategies with replacement or whatever, again, I don't want to speculate. But basically as I said, for the near-term, I don't really see how they would do rather than just focusing on ASICs more."

Huawei's only remaining option would be to design its own application-specific integrated circuits ("ASICs") if they're unable to acquire FPGAs due to the Entity List.

However, it's worth pointing out that using ASICs to replace FPGAs at an early stage of the 5G rollout will present problems to Huawei. Unlike FPGAs, ASICs cannot be reprogrammed in case the ASIC implementation contains design bugs. Something that is very likely considering the complexity of 5G's physical layer.

A wiser move would be to validate the design of ASICs through the use of FPGAs before committing to migrating for deployment. If Huawei cannot use FPGAs for prototyping and fine-tuning its 5G designs, Huawei will be at a competitive disadvantage compared to other equipment providers that do retain this ability.

Xilinx seems to be counting on business from other vendors

Another noteworthy revelation is that Victor Peng does not believe that lost sales due to Huawei are something that cannot be recovered. From the earnings call:

"So, I don't think that we've lost anything that we just will completely lose. Because again that would just one or two things that they've got complete replacement on a dime, or they're just going to give up on that business. And they're certainly not going to give up on 5G. And again as we've said, they've architected in a certain way that that's not something that anybody could just change on a dime."

This statement seems to imply that Huawei will be forced into some sort of agreement with the U.S. if it intends to keep working on 5G because they will be unable to find replacements otherwise. This leaves open the possibility that Xilinx may resume supplying Huawei in full as part of a deal.

But even if that doesn't happen, Xilinx can make up for lost sales by conducting more business with Huawei competitors. Victor Peng alludes to this when he states:

"And I think I'll remind everybody that Huawei is a key customer as the ZTE. And we continue to ship to ZTE and as well as all the other ones that we ship to, all the big players in wireless. So I think that's really what you're seeing and… "

In theory, Huawei rivals could replace it if the company is unable to build 5G infrastructure. Huawei competition includes companies like Nokia and Ericsson, but also ZTE, a smaller competitor of Huawei in China. All these companies can source components from Xilinx. If they get more 5G business with Huawei struggling, Xilinx will benefit from increased sales.

These statements from Victor Peng seem to be suggesting between the lines that a Huawei ban will not necessarily hurt Xilinx all that much. He was even asked if he's trying to convey that Huawei's customers will switch to other vendors if they're unable to deliver. Victor Peng declined to state that was his message, but his answer was phrased in such a way that it left open the possibility of that happening.

If Xilinx is not counting on Huawei, then that makes sense because it's almost certain that Huawei will not be allowed to source components for 5G infrastructure, including those from Xilinx. An interview with Larry Kudlow reveals the current stance of the U.S. administration:

"With respect to 5G, no. No transactions with respect to 5G."

So Huawei will most likely be allowed to source some components, but nothing related to 5G as far as the U.S. is concerned. A transcript of the Larry Kudlow interview can be found here.

The other perspective

It's important to take into account the perspective from the other side. Huawei's CEO has been consistent in his confidence that his company will be able to keep rolling out 5G even if it cannot do business with U.S. suppliers. In a recent interview, he reiterated this viewpoint:

"No, we have not adjusted our goals for 5G. This year, we are expected to ship 600,000 5G base stations, which will grow to around 1.5 million next year. Our 5G business will not be affected by the U.S. ban in any way. None of our 5G components will be affected, either. We have already developed all of the high-end components we need."

This viewpoint stands in stark contrast to that of Victor Peng. Which of the two is right remains to be seen. A transcript of the interview with Huawei's CEO can be found here.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Xilinx is seen by some investors as a way to play the 5G rollout. That makes sense because it provides a crucial part for 5G. But all the available information make it clear that government policy in the form of the Huawei ban has affected Xilinx. Nevertheless, Xilinx is in a rough patch, but it seems to believe that better times are coming based on the earnings call:

"Although, our FY20 revenue expectations have been somewhat moderated by trade related concerns, we continue to believe that the second half of our fiscal year will be better than our first half."

However, Victor Peng is making a number of assumptions in the process. For example, it's assumed that Huawei will not be able to find replacements for Xilinx. An assumption that is disputed by Huawei's CEO. If Victor Peng turns out to be incorrect about his assumptions, then the outlook for a better second half may also have to be re-evaluated. If Huawei is able to successfully execute 5G contracts without access to U.S. suppliers, then that will be a big negative for Xilinx.

Not only will Huawei's competitors not gain 5G contracts from Huawei, but Huawei could even capture market share from rivals that source supplies from Xilinx. Xilinx could stand to lose a lot depending on how successful Huawei is in continuing without Xilinx. The latter could basically get frozen out from participating in places where Huawei is running the show.

Since there is no way to verify which of the two CEOs is right, the possibility exists that Xilinx has further to fall if Huawei manages to do what many, including Xilinx, are not expecting. Especially since the stock has gained so much in anticipation of the reward from 5G.

It's possible that Xilinx may not benefit from 5G as much as expected. Neither the company nor the stock has yet to take this into account. For instance, if Xilinx finds out that Huawei can get the FPGAs it needs, it may have to cut forward guidance even more and abandon its outlook for a better second half. It's therefore better to stay on the sidelines with regard to Xilinx until there is more clarity on all these issues.

