Cautionary Comments On Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund

Recent inversion of the yield curve has been a positive for NAV, but reversion could prove a double whammy on both cost and income.

Introduction

I think most people are creatures of routines. We are naturally comfortable with the familiar and we like rhythms and cycles. Even to the extent where none exist, we still have a tendency to seek them out and identify them.

German psychiatrist Klaus Conrad coined the term "Apophenia" to describe the unmotivated tendency people have to mistakenly perceive relation, causation, or meaning between things. "Pareidolia" is the human tendency to recognize patterns within random data. Sometimes we go looking for these things; other times, it seems we just fall into it.

Either way, when we find a nice rhythm or patterns, we get used to it. We get comfortable. But what if the rhythm changes? Or, what if it is about to change?

This article takes a closer look at Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI). We go through the history of the fund, tracking income, gains, and Net Asset Value (NAV) over time. We disclose the sources of funds for distributions and briefly go into stats of the fund's portfolio. Finally, we talk about recent events in the capital and money markets that have a direct effect on both source of funds and NAV and provide short- and long-term outlook for the fund.

A Brief History

The early history of CHI were days of good growth and income levels. Up until 2007, CHI had significant net investment income to pay distributions and strong capital appreciation, resulting in net realized gains that added to the cash shareholders received. However, in 2008, CHI lost nearly half its value, with NAV dropping from $16.38 to $8.26. The fund had always been very active in managing the portfolio indicated by turnover ratios usually >50%. As a result, the fund accumulated considerable losses that could be carried forward.

2009 through 2011 was a recovery period for the fund. Net assets increased considerably and net income from operations was still relatively high in relation to the distribution. However, the fund did supplement distributions with return of capital to maintain the $0.095 per month distribution rate.

Use of leverage in a near zero interest rate environment greatly benefited CHI. By this point, the fund was able to increase net investment income to a level that fully funded the monthly distributions again. In addition, net assets continued to grow as capital gains were offset by loss carry forwards. By 2014, net asset value peaked at more than $930MM. But so had net investment income.

Beginning in fiscal year 2015, the fund again began supplementing income with return of capital distributions. As the fund continued to turn over holdings, interest received slowly diminished. As a result, NAV began to be drawn down. In total, net investment income dropped by 20%.

Data From CHI annual reports Form N-CSR Year Ending 31-Oct-18 31-Oct-17 31-Oct-16 31-Oct-15 31-Oct-14 31-Oct-13 31-Oct-12 20/31/2011 31-Oct-10 20/31/2009 31-Oct-08 20/31/2007 31-Oct-06 31-Oct-05 31-Oct-04 31-Oct-03 ​ ​ OPERATIONS ​ Net investment income (loss) ​ $ 40,330,614.00 $ 39,927,229 $ 42,049,564 $ 43,548,636 $ 49,479,812 $ 50,930,740 $ 54,602,343 $ 54,005,532 $ 52,876,350 $ 44,142,606 $ 56,269,665 $ 68,525,537 $ 70,104,535 $ 75,173,585 $ 83,577,716 $ 77,268,986 Net realized gain (loss) ​ $ 51,164,984 $ 45,181,875 $ (31,618,201) $ 14,279,438 $ 43,611,488 $ 39,172,549 $ 15,353,184 $ (15,246,762) $ 484,320 $ (46,828,301) $ (5,764,493) $ (1,079,741) $ (1,505,459) $ (2,857,443) $ (162,833) Change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) ​ $ (74,760,138) $ 38,303,435 $ 2,783,087 $ (101,817,001) $ 1,771,193 $ 37,597,728 $ 15,801,779 $ (768,842) $ 71,251,957 $ 252,810,542 $ (384,549,692) $ (2,728,467) $ (2,551,087) $ (28,272,712) $ (25,142,077) $ 167,276,243 Net increase (decrease) in net assets applicable to common shareholders resulting from operations ​ $ 16,735,460 $ 123,412,539 $ 13,214,450 $ (43,988,927) $ 94,862,493 $ 127,701,017 $ 85,757,306 $ 37,989,928 $ 124,612,627 $ 249,630,307 $ (313,146,358) $ 91,943,897 $ 87,298,205 $ 62,120,969 $ 101,814,893 $ 264,428,382 Distributions to preferred shareholders from Net Investment Income $ (494,540) $ (6,153,862) $ (19,490,861) $ (16,629,373) $ (8,732,689) $ (4,964,502) $ (2,763,180) Net realized gain (loss) from investments in securities, written options, foreign currency transactions and interest rate swaps $ 27,052,024 $ 46,717,429 $ 37,879,589 $ 26,810,228 $ 48,505,589 $ 22,646,333 ​ ​ ​ ​ DISTRIBUTIONS TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS FROM ​ ​ ​ Net investment income ​ $ (79,591,792) $ (52,316,788) $ (41,586,377) $ (56,919,151) $ (64,693,356) $ (77,004,188) $ (76,707,494) $ (53,873,854) $ (57,534,444) $ (49,657,681) $ (68,163,485) $ (73,500,829) $ (74,885,047) $ (74,800,128) $ (79,941,663) $ (71,360,002) Net realized gains $ (1,309,468) $ (13,094,680) $ (917,159) $ (15,227,041) $ (22,266,967) $ (22,474,437) $ (54,850,485) $ (19,991,745) $ - Return of capital ​ $ (27,518,746) $ (38,210,758) $ (21,388,022) $ (20,219,093) $ (8,429,372) $ (9,470,798) Net decrease in net assets from distributions to common shareholders ​ $ (79,591,792) $ (79,835,534) $ (79,797,135) $ (79,616,641) $ (77,788,036) $ (77,004,188) $ (76,707,494) $ (74,092,947) $ (65,963,816) $ (60,045,638) $ (83,390,526) $ (95,767,796) $ (97,359,484) $ (129,650,613) $ (99,933,408) $ (71,360,002) ​ ​ ​ ​ CAPITAL STOCK TRANSACTIONS ​ ​ ​ Proceeds from shares sold ​ $ 3,750,338 $ 2,035,600 $ 6,895,228 $ 18,993,817 $ 1,995,482 $ 55,180,658 $ 81,812,245 $ 45,759,544 $ 12,194,151 Offering costs on shares ​ $ (31,543) $ (109,558) $ (135,036) $ (311,846) $ (136,211) $ (84,120) $ (113,053) $ (307,087) $ (115,957) $ (62,909) $ (206,264) $ (2,000,548) $ (92,968) Reinvestment of distributions resulting in the issuance of stock ​ $ 2,475,449 $ 1,692,015 $ 2,810,011 $ 4,420,769 $ 2,465,836 $ 7,214,238 $ 9,302,173 $ 7,390,948 $ 8,586,698 $ 16,826,912 $ 17,552,931 $ 23,753,632 $ 17,635,038 $ 10,895,006 Net increase (decrease) in net assets from capital stock transactions ​ $ 6,194,244 $ 3,618,057 $ (135,036) $ 9,393,393 $ 23,278,375 $ (84,120) $ 4,348,265 $ 62,087,809 $ 90,998,461 $ 53,087,583 $ 20,574,585 $ 16,826,912 $ 17,552,931 $ 23,753,632 $ 15,634,490 $ 10,802,038 TOTAL INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS ​ $ (56,662,088) $ 47,195,062 $ (66,717,721) $ (114,212,175) $ 40,352,832 $ 50,612,709 $ 13,398,077 $ 25,984,790 $ 149,647,272 $ 242,672,252 $ (375,962,299) $ 13,003,013 $ 7,491,652 $ (43,776,012) $ 17,514,975 $ 203,870,418 ​ ​ ​ ​ NET ASSETS ​ ​ ​ Beginning of year ​ $ 797,967,938.00 $ 750,772,876.00 $ 817,490,597.00 $ 931,702,772.00 $ 891,349,940.00 $ 840,737,231.00 $ 827,339,154.00 $ 801,354,364.00 $ 651,707,092.00 $ 409,034,840.00 $ 784,997,139.00 $ 771,994,126.00 $ 764,502,474.00 $ 808,278,486.00 $ 790,763,511.00 $ 586,893,093.00 End of year ​ $ 741,305,850.00 $ 797,967,938.00 $ 750,772,876.00 $ 817,490,597.00 $ 931,702,772.00 $ 891,349,940.00 $ 840,737,231.00 $ 827,339,154.00 $ 801,354,364.00 $ 651,707,092.00 $ 409,034,840.00 $ 784,997,139.00 $ 771,994,126.00 $ 764,502,474.00 $ 808,278,486.00 $ 790,763,511.00 Undistributed net investment income (loss) $ (10,539,000.00) $ (10,338,208.00) $ (10,099,412.00) $ (10,395,006.00) $ (13,987,651.00) $ (25,507,907.00) $ (17,559,788.00) $ (18,427,898.00) $ (13,059,275.00) $ (6,216,313.00) $ (7,083,244.00) $ (6,717,787.00) $ 537,009.00 $ 5,251,131.00 $ 7,467,521.00

Source: Forms N-CSR for fiscal years 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2006, 2004.

Looking over our shoulder at 2018

By the time we started fiscal year 2018, conditions in both the capital markets and money markets had changed. The Federal Reserve had finally started to raise interest rates, and management cut the distribution to $0.08 per month. As the fund continued to actively manage the portfolio with >50% turnover ratio and high leverage, management once again has had to supplement distributions with return of capital.

At this point, it is wise to say something about the low duration of the fund's portfolio and the low average maturity rate of its holdings (see composition on Calamos.com). Leading up to 2018, because the fund has a relatively low duration (3.2 years) and maturity (5.2 years), changes in value of the holdings due to changes in interest rates are lower than what you would see in longer-term funds. So, as interest rates went up, the value of the portfolio dropped slightly. This resulted in unrealized depreciation under operations for fiscal year 2018. That brings us to where we are today.

The path to normal? Inversion of yield curve in 2019

Source: CHI overview from CEFConnect.com

Most recently, we have seen both the price and NAV of CHI stabilize and begin to increase through fiscal year 2019. This is all while the fund disclosed return of capital distributions as part of the monthly payout. However, we have seen somewhat of an anomaly with interest rates over the past few months.

What we have witnessed is an inversion in the yield curve. This inversion is most notable in the 2- to 5-year term. Now, remembering the average duration and maturity of the CHI portfolio from above (3.2 years and 5.2 years)? So, given the inverse relationship between market prices and interest rates, we can say that all else equal, the value of the portfolio has increased since the beginning of fiscal year 2019.

But what has not increased is income. And although market interest rates have dropped, costs have also continued to increase. Interest expense alone has gone from $3MM at the end of 2015 to more than $5.6MM in 2018. And the fund's interest expense is not based upon Treasury rates, but upon overnight LIBOR. Since October 2018, when the fund ended the fiscal year until today, LIBOR has gone from 2.18% in to 2.36%.

What this brings us to is an uncertain future.

Outlook

Negatives: CHI continues to utilize high levels of leverage to generate sufficient income to pay the distributions. However, the cost associated with leverage has continued to rise while market yields have dropped. While this has provided a modicum of benefit to current NAV, the cumulative effect will inevitably be negative once the yield curve normalizes, interest rates rise and market values of the portfolio drop.

Neutrals: Management has navigated much more difficult markets than the current market situation. There is plenty of communication and outlook provided by central banks, and the potential for a rate cut on the board. Were this to happen and overnight rates drop, it could offset negatives for a period, allowing management the flexibility to again reposition the portfolio.

Positive: The fund is once again in a transitory period. Management has a proven track record of maintaining shareholder distributions while providing a decent internal rate of return. And, as said above, management has dealt with difficult market conditions in the past and may successfully navigate this one as well. If interest rates are cut, and we return to a near zero or negative interest rate environment, management has proven that it can perform in the long run.

I don't believe we can go back to zero or into a negative interest rate environment. So, I have a negative short-term outlook on the fund with a more neutral long-term outlook. Once we know which numbers are going in which direction, my long-term outlook might turn positive, but for now, I'll reserve that for the future.

Closing

It is really easy to get used to cash distributions from a fund that you own, especially when it has done so consistently for dozens upon dozens of payouts. It might even be tempting to think of it as routine and cyclical, something that you need not worry about; something unconcerning.

But when things begin to change, we are usually uncomfortable. Most people don't like change, and when it happens, people are usually unhappy.

People who dropped CHI when the distribution was first cut have missed out on a rebound, but that doesn't mean they were wrong. And people who bought in after the announcement may have seen a nice little bump in NAV/capital gain as well as income, but that doesn't mean they were right.

Know what your fund is and the risks associated with it. Know how the fund does what it claims to do, and understand why the fund is suitable for you to invest in. Lastly, ask the question, is it in your best interest?

Depending on your investment time frame, now might be a good time to re-examine your "what", "how", and "why" of this fund.

