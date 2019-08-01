Pinterest: A Very Intriguing Long

I've had a small spec long position in Pinterest just based on an extended experience being long Twitter in the teens and feeling Pinterest shares some of the same misunderstood market dynamics Twitter suffered through. Although with it being a small spec position and recent IPO I didn’t really dive that deep into it. That changed last week. I’d been hoping for a Snapchat pop on earnings to open a decent short position on the name, and with that occurring I went searching for a pair hedge. Pinterest at 12x EV/2019 revenue estimates vs. Snap at 15x looked like a good fit. That forced me to do some real work on the name, and to put it mildly I came away quite impressed.

The basics bullets of what I like about Pinterest:

1) No anti-trust issues.

2) No privacy issues.

3) Much more appealing unit economics and capital efficient than the other up and coming digital ad platform flavor Snapchat. Pinterest gross margins are approaching 70% vs Snap’s 44% in most recent quarter.

4) Ad product still nascent. They literally just added mobile ability to self-serve and manage 2 days ago. They have just started to establish sales presence in international markets, and many of key ad tools are not even available yet in these rapidly growing markets.

5) No long-term ad load issue like social players as ad serving native to user experience.

6) Very unique ecom characteristics as direct channel makes it intriguing target for amzn/shop/baba etc if they wanted to be opportunistic here. Though to be frank I doubt they are thinking (and I hope not as there is serious optionality embedded in this element) that way because this could actually end up being a mix of both a powerful ecommerce platform and advertising platform.

7) Twitter type ‘niche’ social issue monetization concerns on surface has kept a lid on any animal spirits in valuation. This was somewhat further compounded by a perceived ‘rare’ disappointing first report as a public company.

I’m not going to bother expanding on all these points as I think they are self-explanatory. I will however address the two that are the most important to me, and considering I’m publishing this on the day of earnings give some thoughts on the quarter.

The Twitter Market Monetization Misery Compare

As a markets person, I obviously love Twitter. I visit it a lot more than I do Facebook or Instagram, and I’m not even a very active Tweeter.. If Twitter charged a subscription fee, I’d gladly pay it. This of course made me quite partial to stock when it was house of never ending torture because it always just looked too cheap to me. That being said I did get Twitter’s monetization issues. Burying my newsfeed with ads is a problem. Having most people discover news from Twitter somewhere else is another big problem. Twitter obviously has made a lot of progress addressing these issues, but I do feel Pinterest out of the gate is getting somewhat similar concerns. Especially when it comes to domestic vs. international MAU’s.

I’ve read some bearish takes on Pinterest pointing out that they are hitting user saturation in the United States. Not exactly a difficult argument to make when you consider that roughly 70% of users are female and Pinterest now has 85ml MAU’s in the U.S. But I don’t look at that number as sign of weakness, instead I think its staggering. 85ml MAU’s means that basically every woman in America between the age of 23-65 is active on Pinterest on a monthly basis. That’s remarkable, and unlike Twitter they are coming there for ideas for things to buy. The fact that this is growing a decade later and hasn’t had some sharp drop off to me is a sign of ridiculous strength. I’d take that trend/stickiness and look at international MAU’s up 29% last quarter and conclude there is a lot of female runway left on planet earth for Pinterest.

The other Twitter compare here is international users not monetizing nearly as well. This is a bit of a premature criticism as Pinterest’s overall monetization efforts are clearly still nascent. Up until two quarters ago they only had presence in four markets. That’s now quickly ramped to 13. And to be clear most of what they are rolling out in USA isn’t even available in foreign markets yet. So, from a monetization standpoint this is more akin to an infant just coming out of the womb. Yet, even if you wanted to go this route, Twitter presently derives 48% of its ad revenues from overseas markets. I’ll happily assume Pinterest is going to have an easier time monetizing than Twitter, so international presently looks like a massive greenfield. It’s literally just a matter of hiring sales people, opening offices, and rolling out functionality that is available in the United States. I’d like to get in front of that.

Pinterest’s Unique Ecommerce Platform Optionality

Pinterest has been quietly sneaking up on Facebook and Google to the point those firms have made some changes to try and slow it down.

From the S1-

For example, in the first quarter of 2018, Google de-indexed our keyword landing pages, which negatively impacted traffic and user growth in the quarters that followed. For example, in the second quarter of 2018, Facebook changed its login authentication systems, which negatively impacted our user growth and engagement in that period.

Why are these giants concerned?

Well Pinterest has a visual search feature that has become quite popular and a buy the look functionality that users love. Pinterest becoming a search destination for ‘ideas/inspiration’ is actually something for Google to worry about as that is in a sense what search is all about. Facebook on the other hand has image-based shopping aspirations with Instagram that also run into a bit of an issue here with all the women shoppers on Pinterest. This to me feels like optionality on something far bigger in the making. And Pinterest is quite busy ramping things up.

Here is some of the new functionality they recently introduced:

Shop a brand (pictured above): A new dedicated section from retailers is starting to roll out beneath Product Pins. You’ll soon be able to dive into a brand’s catalog by clicking “more from [brand]”. Personalized shopping recommendations: Alongside style, home, beauty and DIY boards, you’ll see in-stock ideas related to what you’ve been saving, to match your style. Just click “more ideas” then the shopping tag to start shopping ideas picked for you. Tap + to quickly add the Pin to your board, or click the Pin to go straight to checkout on the retailer’s site. Catalogs: Brands can now upload their full catalog to Pinterest and easily turn their products into dynamic Product Pins, which means more shoppable Pins across Pinterest. A new dashboard allows businesses to organize their feed so their products can be discovered and purchased by Pinners. Shopping Ads: We're making Shopping Ads available to all businesses through our self-serve tool Ads Manager. Once products are on Pinterest, brands can easily promote items from their existing product feed with Shopping Ads. Shopping search: With more in-stock Product Pins, there are more products to search. Just search for a product like “midi skirt”, “men’s watches” or “outdoor furniture” and shopping results appear on the top of home feed. To start shopping, click “see more”.

It’s hard to look at what Pinterest is doing and not think that this is starting to look like an ecommerce marketplace that simply hasn’t flipped on the “On Switch”. I like on switch stocks; they are usually where you can generate outsized returns. Basically, the only criticism I can think of for Pinterest at this point in time is that they have been slow on the monetization front. There has been past blame that this was a function of a laid back culture which frankly I’m fine with now that they are public. I now understand what Walmart’s CTO was thinking when he left to join Pinterest a few months ago. He must have looked at this and seen nothing but $$$ signs. I mean looking at Pinterest here I kind of almost think Shopify bears citing Instagram checkout had the wrong idea as Pinterest now looks far more deadly as an ecommerce killer storefront down the road.

So, yeah while Pinterest as a simply growing ad monetization platform is enough to get me long here at this valuation, I can see potentially huge upside down the road for something far more unique as far as ecom/social/personalized shopping is concerned. I have a hard time saying no to free long-term options.

Pinterest Q2 Earnings Set Up Thoughts

As I stated at the opening of this article, my recent interest in Pinterest was really about a nice Snapchat short pair hedge. I had no intention of playing a quarter in a recent IPO. And as you can probably conclude from my analysis, I’m more than happy to ride this out for the long-term. This has the characteristics of the type of stock in which you can double your money over a year or two if this thesis is correct. So, I really could care less about this quarter. However, the trader in me is somewhat intrigued by the set up, so I thought I’d share my views on this element.

Pinterest provided preliminary estimates in their S-1 for Q1 of revenue of $198.9-$201.9 million and MAU’s of 291 million. They listed on April 18 th and reported on May 16 th. Revenue was at the high end of the range and the MAU’s in-line as one would expect for a quarter that was basically already in the books. The stock fell 13.5% the next day on disappointing annual guidance. Pinterest guided for $1.06-$1.08 billion in revenue for the year vs. consensus of $1.09bl. This consensus number supposedly came out of the road show so to really call this a disappointment is a bit silly, but this is how things go for IPO’s. Now I will say IPO sentiment was much worse in mid -May, and the overall tech tape was obviously a lot worse. (For example, at that time SNAP was $10.50) Anyway, Pinterest closed at $26.7 after earnings which is roughly my cost basis on the name. Which brings me to this quarter…..

Consensus estimates for q2 are for $236ml in revenue. If you are in the camp that Pinterest management was actually quite clever and figured their first real quarterly report before lock-up expiry was all that matters from a beat standpoint, then this earnings is an appealing event. They have essentially forced the bar lower and the stock despite some crazy valuation shifts in the space is still carrying a negative sentiment drag. Personally, I think they should do $243ml+. As far as any reads into trends for Q2, I found a couple of data points.

On the positive side here is Kenshoo’s data on it (from their Q2 quarterly trends report) which oversees $6bl in ad spend across their platform.

As you can see, social advertiser accounts active on Pinterest across the Kenshoo platform have nearly tripled year over year. And social accounts in the ecommerce vertical have quadrupled year over year and are up 500 bps from Q1 to 20% share overall.

On the somewhat negative side of things, I looked into credit card data on the name which was frankly mixed for the quarter. Hedge funds love this data so if I had to guess there might be some short positions based on it. That being said this data by my extensive experience on retail shorts can be very volatile often to the point of being useless as a stock proxy indicator. But leading data isn’t exactly my focus here.

The bear arguments on Pinterest seem to really focus on the valuation being ahead of itself. Valuation as a stand alone short thesis is always a bad idea, but in this case I can’t even bite on that. Yeah 12x EV/ 2019 Revenue isn’t cheap on an absolute basis, but even if Pinterest misses by several million on revenue its still growing 40%+. Yeah, it’s a premium to Twitter at 8.5x revenue but that’s a mid-teens grower which is far more mature ad monetization wise. Compare it to the less mature 15x revenue 45% gross margin Snapchat, which is still burning notable cash and almost definitely riding a temporary high in filter driven metrics boost, and it looks like a steal. Or what about ecommerce/cloud darlings? There is no shortage of 20x sales stocks with more niche platform reach, inferior economics, and similar trailing growth rates. The Wayfair money pit is basically the same size. Shopify is trading at 22x forward revenue. If you believe Pinterest can be a mix of ads and ecom, well the discount to Snapchat is just a starting point. But there is no denying the Snapchat compare is the most appealing. Snapchat competes for time with Instagram/FB/Tiktok/Twitter for engagement. Their monetization is improving no doubt, but to make money it needs to scale far beyond where it is now. And as has clearly been proven in the past, Instagram can copy their innovations and leverage their scale. Pinterest on the other hand has 8/10 moms visiting their site with shopping as the sole thing on their mind. If Snapchat hits a sex change filter hangover in a quarter or two you may get to a point where Pinterest is 2x its market cap without Pinterest shares even having to do that much. Now that’s somewhat intermediate term oriented, but I’d like to think this dynamic is potential fuel for the fire if Pinterest shares don’t drop after their results. This is why I’ve bought some August calls on the name. Frankly, I’d be happy with a dip in the stock to have the chance to build a bigger position, but my concern is the slightest bit of good news here triggers a significant rerate higher. Because at this juncture simply waiting around to buy this in six months as they start to pull more and more growth levers just doesn’t look like a strategy that’s going to pan out. This just does not feel like a show me stock at this point, and yet that’s how its trading. Anyway, the good news here is this part of the question will be answered in a few hours…..

(This article was published within the past 2 weeks to subscribers of Akram's Razor.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: short snap