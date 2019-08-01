Why Buying 12.8%-Yielding New Residential Investment Is Still A No-Brainer

Management could double down on acquisitions going forward, and deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Shares sell for a very reasonable run-rate core earnings multiple, are still priced at a slight discount to accounting book value.

If you are looking for a high-quality mortgage REIT to add to your high-yield income portfolio, you may have to look no further than New Residential Investment Corp., Inc. (NRZ). The mortgage REIT just released decent second quarter earnings, covers its dividend with core earnings (lending a high degree of dividend safety to an investment in NRZ), is positioned for various interest rate environments, and has grown its net asset value at a fast clip. New Residential Investment Corp.'s shares remain very competitively priced and throw off a dividend yield of 12.8 percent.

New Residential Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

New Residential Investment Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust with an equity value of $6.5 billion and total assets of $36.8 billion. The mortgage REIT primarily invests in mortgage servicing rights and servicer advances, which account for roughly half of the company's investment portfolio (45 percent), residential securities and call rights (32 percent), residential loans (16 loans) and consumer loans (1 percent).

Here's a portfolio breakdown by asset type.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

New Residential Investment Corp. has aggressively grown its investment in mortgage servicing rights, or MSRs, throughout the last couple of years. The reason: MSRs are the only mortgage assets that rise in value when interest rates rise. This is because higher interest rates tend to lower prepayments which in turn extends the life of the fee stream associated with the mortgage servicing right.

New Residential Investment Corp. aggressively doubled down on this business as interest rates started to pick up in 2016.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

Interest Rate Exposure And The Path Forward

New Residential Investment Corp.'s main challenge going forward is to protect its portfolio against interest rate declines. The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by at least 25 basis points this week in order to support the U.S. economy and falling interest rates are a threat to New Residential Investment Corp.'s MSR portfolio which has performed exceptionally well during the economic upturn.

In New Residential Investment Corp.'s defense, however, only 23 percent of its portfolio is refinanceable and the value of call rights increases as interest rates decline, providing a hedge against falling rates.

New Residential Investment Corp.'s overall exposure to changes in interest rates is neutral.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

New Residential Investment Corp.'s book value has grown from $10.00/share in 2013 to $16.17/share in Q2-2019, reflecting total growth of 61.2 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Going forward, I would like to see New Residential Investment Corp.'s management to take measures to protect its book value and hedge against an economic downturn as well as a decline in interest rates.

Such measures could include

Reducing exposure to mortgage servicing rights, even though NRZ's refinanceable mortgages are below average (23 percent vs. 44 percent for the market);

Increase investments in mortgage assets that increase in value when interest rates decline (call rights);

Selective purchase of mortgage assets out of bankruptcy (see latest asset purchase agreement with Ditech);

Engage in opportunistic acquisitions of companies in order to grow its origination and servicing platform and capture ancillary revenue streams.

New Residential Investment Corp. has been quite active in terms of acquisitions since 2017, and I would expect management to continue to seek out deals in order to penetrate the mortgage servicing value chain (title insurance, document management, loan due diligence, and other real estate services).

Here's an overview of NRZ's previous acquisitions.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

Distribution Coverage

The single biggest reason to consider NRZ, in my opinion, is that the mortgage REIT has one of the best, if not the best distribution coverage stats in the sector.

New Residential Investment Corp. has produced excess distribution coverage in every single quarter in the last three years while other mortgage REITs - i.e. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) - have slashed their dividend payouts on the back of a flattening yield curve, compressing spreads and expected pressure on core earnings.

New Residential Investment Corp.'s core earnings payout ratio was 94 percent in Q2-2019, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

New Residential Investment Corp.'s shares can be scooped up for just 7.4x Q2-2019 annualized core earnings and 0.97x accounting book value. I think the risk/reward is very good at today's valuation point, especially when realizing that the mortgage REIT continuously outearned its dividend and managed to grow its book value in the last several years while other mortgage REITs reported book value declines and cut their payouts.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

New Residential Investment Corp. has downside risks related to its large MSR portfolio in a falling rate environment. If management fails to make up for potential valuation declines in the MSR portfolio, New Residential Investment Corp.'s valuation multiple could take a hit, and, potentially, the distribution could come under pressure. However, management so far as proven to be capable and shareholder-friendly, so I think the mortgage REIT deserves the benefit of the doubt for the time being.

Your Takeaway

New Residential Investment Corp. once again outearned its dividend with core earnings in the second quarter. While Annaly Capital Management and AGNC Investment Corp. reduced their dividends in the second quarter, New Residential Investment Corp. remained best-in-class with its distribution coverage. An investment in NRZ is obviously not without risk, but the value proposition remains strong and management deserves the benefit of the doubt with respect to being able to defend its book value in a lower-rate environment. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, NLY, AGNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.