Equitrans Midstream Corp.: Hanging On By A Thread

Keep collecting the dividend and hope for the best, or try to strategically exit in anticipation of a potential future dividend cut?

But distributable cash flow has also risen YoY, and dividend coverage is actually better this past quarter than it was in Q2 2018.

In my previous article on EQM Midstream (EQM) as well as its parent company, Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN), I characterized it as "a company with premier assets in the Appalachian Basin, positioned for (eventual) growth."

Indeed, with the largest natural gas producer in the United States — EQT Corp. (EQT) — as its largest counterparty, ETRN/EQM operates is well-positioned for growth with its premier natural gas gathering, storage, and pipeline assets in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions. Natural gas demand is expected to expand by 60% in the next few decades.

But it's getting harder for big, marquee, interstate projects to reach completion, as EQM is finding out with its Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). The pipeline has hit snag after snag and now faces a 40% cost overrun if it completes at all. SA author Michael Boyd penned an excellent outline of progress on MVP last month, and I recommend it for more details on its progress.

To give an idea of MVP's importance to the company, consider that it makes up around 55% of expected EBITDA from major projects in the backlog. It equals around 16.5% of current, run rate annual EBITDA.

Source: EQM Q1 Presentation

In my previous article on EQM/ETRN (which I recommend reading for an overview of the company and growth prospects), I argued that the generous (now) 11%+ dividend is safe, for now. Much depends on the swift completion of the growth backlog, and especially MVP. But the company is in a precarious position, in which the payout ratio is hovering right around 100% and all project cost overruns are being paid with an expanding debt burden. In Q1 of this year, net debt to EBITDA sat at 3.4x. Now it is up to 3.6x.

From last year to this year, partially due to the addition of new assets and debt taken on to invest in future assets, operating expenses and interest expenses have risen, which have eaten into net income.

Source: EQM Q2 Earnings Press Release

The column on the right is Q2 2018, and the column to the left of that is Q2 2019. Notice the ~50% drop in net income. It isn't due to any drop in revenue, but rather an uptick in interest expenses (due to increased debt), rising operational expenses, and a write-down of long-term assets (perhaps due to overpaying for them).

Source: EQM Q2 Earnings Press Release

Much of these expenses are "accounting expenses," though, and not "real" or cash expenses. Thus, the ~50% fall in operating income YoY is a bit misleading. The good news is that this ostensible income statement weakness should be temporary as new assets are integrated, operational efficiency is reestablished, and the market value and balance sheet value of assets are brought into alignment.

Notice the difference between the large YoY drop in operating income and the significant YoY gain in distributable cash flow, which is a more accurate indication of the company's profitability.

Source: EQM Q2 Earnings Press Release

Another thing to notice is the huge jump in total distributions due to the large amount of equity issuance to the parent company, ETRN, carried out earlier this year in order to eliminate the incentive distribution rights (IDRs). Total distributions leaped up by 15%. Dividend raises only lifted the total distribution by 6.4%. The rest is due to equity issuance. However, also notice that the company no longer needs to worry about IDR distributions to the parent.

Luckily, the company's DCF has risen substantially over the past year to get the coverage ratio above 1x (i.e. payout ratio below 100%). That is good to see, but it's still right on the razor's edge and not a comfortable margin. The company targets a coverage ratio of at least 1.2x (i.e. payout ratio less than 84%), but we likely won't get anywhere near that until some of its major projects come online.

ETRN owns 60% of the LP units of EQM, and distributions from EQM are its only source of revenue, so it's fairly simple to calculate ETRN's net income and distributable cash flow based off of EQM's equivalent metrics.

Over the last three quarters, ETRN has raked in $1.53 per share of earnings. But they've paid out (or promised to pay out) $1.31 per share in dividends, and in only one quarter has earnings covered the dividend. In the previous two quarters, the payout has been more than a little bit higher than earnings.

Equitrans Midstream and its MLP are hanging on by a thread, but the situation is not necessarily dire yet. After all, distributable cash flow has significant increased YoY. If that trend continues, hopefully operational cost growth will slow enough to allow dividend coverage to expand. For now, management continues to remain committed to a rising dividend policy in accordance with their future growth plans.

For the time being, I'm holding onto my shares but will wait for greater clarity on the future outlook before adding more. If I do add more, it will be of ETRN. Since its sole income source is EQM, and it does not issue a K-1 come tax time like EQM, it seems the more logical choice for me.

For those who, like me, have unrealized losses on EQM or ETRN, what is your plan of action? Keep collecting the dividend and hope for the best, or try to strategically exit in anticipation of a potential future dividend cut?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETRN, EQM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.