U.S. Dollar To Backtrack To The Lower Bound Of Its Recent Range

Still, as the best of bad bets globally, the U.S. dollar’s downside should be limited to the lower bound of its recent range for now.

The U.S. dollar was effectively propped up in July by several favorable factors. But those factors have since aged and given the greenback what they could. What I believe lies ahead is a far less supportive environment, covered in the cloud of trade deals unfulfilled and the U.S. Fed's dovish pivot, possibly accompanied by the odor of inflation and a simultaneous slowdown in the U.S. economy. However, the U.S. dollar, if souring, remains today the better bad option amongst most currencies globally. Thus, I see the path downhill for the greenback limited to the lower bound of its recent range. Still, I believe we begin on that downhill path now.

The chart here of the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) shows that the dollar has had quite the month in July. Since its short-term bottoming on June 24, 2019, the UUP security gained by 3.2% through July 31, 2019. That is a big enough move for the currency tracking security, which marks against the U.S. Dollar Index.

Greenback Got Good Support in July

The trade truce between the U.S. and China started a fresh drive higher for the dollar this summer, and shortly thereafter, the USD got another boost from the strong Employment Situation report for the month of June. The greenback gained further ground more recently on European Central Bank (ECB) expectations (for rate reduction), though those were unfulfilled; and by change in the political tide in the U.K., where the chances of a hard Brexit have increased. Domestically, the settling of the U.S. budget and the debt ceiling issues were likewise favorable for the dollar.

But the Situation is Changed Now for U.S. Dollar

These positive factors have had their day though, and the way ahead looks quite different to me. Thus, the ground the greenback stands upon may not be sound. Bullish fervor on the now aged news of no impending fresh tariffs on China was quickly flushed away by a tariff threat against Europe's deliveries earlier this July, and that siren should sound again soon. More recently, it has become obvious that a trade deal with China is probably not a near-term likelihood. That realization likewise works against the greenback because of disruption to manufacturing production chains and decision making, as well as likely burgeoning inflation on higher costs of goods.

Other risks remain for the U.S. currency, given geopolitical confrontations across the world, namely with Iran, where an unexpected injury to an American asset might reveal a less sturdy situation than most currently perceive.

Most importantly, the Federal Reserve's dovish pivot should see the beginning of a retreat for the U.S. dollar. I say this despite the dollar's relative gains on Wednesday following the reaction of markets to what was perceived as a "one and done" action. The importance of the central bank's action, however, remains the main reason I believe it's downhill for the dollar from here.

The Fed Factors Large for the USD

The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has recently pivoted to dovishness, after a shift to neutral not long before. It marks an important inflection point for many markets, including for the currency market, all else held equal. This relativity is the case because the value of a currency is relative to other currencies. So, what happens in England and Germany matters too. If nothing changes elsewhere, or held in isolation, the dollar would be expected to depreciate.

The lowering of the Fed funds rate is expansionary for the U.S. economy. While supportive for the U.S. economy, such action also provides fertile ground for inflation. In this case, the U.S. economy is not in recession or about to enter it, at least not apparently so. And while some may have given up on inflation ever showing up in the U.S., I have not. In fact, I suspect it will make an appearance soon enough, given the longstanding healthy employment situation and the effects of the Administration's disruptive trade policies.

The most recent Core PCE Price Index showed an uptick in the Fed's most favored gauge of inflation, though to a level of 1.6% year-over-year, still short of the Fed's target of approximately 2.0%. If inflation does overheat though, the Fed may be forced to make tragically timed rate hikes to stave it off. Thus, what appears to be a fading fire in the economy may not be, and the Fed may be adding more fuel to it at precisely the wrong time. That would mean we all get burned.

Long-Term Damage

Like Fed Chairman Powell, I do not necessarily disagree with some of the strong positioning of the Administration, but the means of getting to the better deal could be perhaps better manicured. There is risk of long-term harm to foreign policy relationships caused by the dealings of the Administration. Its boundaries regarding trade policy have proven nonexistent, so the threat of tariffs to accomplish any sort of important victory is ever-present, and especially probable in the current environment. I point to the use of tariff threat against Mexico this year, made in order to accomplish more supportive efforts from our southern neighbor in limiting immigration. Tension between superpowers (China and the U.S., etc.) is not a value-add to the dollar, and it is mostly because of trade war rhetoric and actions. We will probably see more deployment of this disruptive tariff tool, and other disheartening tactics, that do not lend to long-term friendly relations with our neighbors.

Preemptive or Presumptuous?

The Fed is acting preemptively here, not because of economic weakness, but because of uncertainty to the forward outlook due to trade uncertainty and trade caused economic uncertainty. The Fed says it wants to preserve the economic expansion and well-serve employment for sectors of the economy in deep need of it, namely for the deeply impoverished and the long-term unemployed. But what it may accomplish in the end is a harder landing against the turbulence of inflation, rather than the soft landing it seeks.

Still, economic growth is becoming scarce globally, and in a globalized economic environment, that carries the threat of infecting our economy as well. Whatever the cause of the growth slowdown, if it spreads to our shores, dollar support will fall away. This threat of spread is also behind the Fed's pivot and lends to being preemptive.

Expect Supportive Commentary Post the Fed's Miscommunication

Fed Chair Powell typically provides well-prepared supportive commentary in his press conferences post monetary policy releases, but Wednesday was a bit of an anomaly. Instead, the markets read into two votes against Wednesday's rate cut, and the Chairman's discussion of midcycle adjustment, and heard "one and done." While the Chairman did indicate that the Fed was not on a long-term trajectory, or acting "lower for longer," he confirmed it was neither making a "one and done" rate cut. The Fed will be data dependent from here, including data on trade policy. As a result of the communication, the UUP security gained 0.6% Wednesday along with the U.S. dollar index.

I expect the Federal Reserve will seek to clarify the message in the days to come, and that this will start the U.S. dollar on a downward trajectory. Or perhaps soft economic data will. The dollar is currently positioned at height, as illustrated by the chart of the UUP. In a market where it is measured on a relative basis against a well-balanced basket of currencies, I believe it is therefore more likely to fall from such height than to climb higher on this basis.

The Dollar is Still the Better of Bad Options

Still, in a global environment where the dollar is valued against all other currencies, it still stands as the better of bad options, save for perhaps gold and silver. Europe has seen bouts of economic illness, including in its pillars in Germany and France. Just this week, economic growth was reported lighter than expected for the eurozone. By now we are all aware of Germany's slippage, and this week we saw an increase in unemployment there. And when matched against Japan, China and other regions of the world, the U.S. economy still shines brightest. So, downside for the greenback must be limited, even if it has catalyst to start on that downhill path.

For this reason, I see the U.S. dollar slipping only as far back as the bottom of its most recent trading range for now. If we see a significant uptick in inflation or an important decline in economic activity, then we can break to new lower ground. For the UUP security, that lower bound is at about $25.82. Other securities that can be used to back this thesis or hedge against the risk of it bearing true, are long positions in the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN), the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV) and other relative securities that might employ leverage upon this theme.

Conclusion

Factors that have given lift to the greenback have faded in influence. In their stead are new factors that portend to weigh against the currency. First among those factors is the Federal Reserve pivot to dovishness, which should be reinforced over coming days, if not by Fed members, then by data. However, the U.S. dollar would remain the best bet in a bad set of currency options globally. Thus, I expect the dollar to depreciate from here, but only to the lower bound of its recent range for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.