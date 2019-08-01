Tesla: The Curious Case Of The Model 3 Lease

It has been a while since I last wrote an article on this platform. Most of my articles here have concentrated on Tesla (TSLA) and as this saga dragged on, I lost a bit of interest. This was supposed to be a busy week for me, but my schedule cleared up for a couple of days and seeing that Tesla's 10-Q just dropped, I couldn't resist spending some time on it.

There have been revelations about Tesla's commitment towards the Shanghai factory and people have noted that Tesla warranty reserves at this point are basically an open joke. But the one thing I haven't seen people talk a lot about is Tesla's Model 3 leasing program and that is primarily what this article will cover.

Leasing an "Appreciating Asset"

It has been a few months since Elon Musk famously claimed that Tesla Vehicles are "Appreciating Assets" due to their potential "Self Driving" capability. Here's the thing: If Elon Musk and Tesla actually believed this to be true, they would offer Model 3 leases for $49 a month with $0 down - just cover the interest and we will buy it back from you at the same price, well, because it is an appreciating asset.

What is curious though is that when Tesla did introduce leasing on the Model 3, it went the non-standard way of not allowing the customer the option to buy the vehicle at the end of the lease. Tesla stated that this was because it wanted to use the lease returns in a future "Robotaxi" service. If you have read any of my other articles on this subject, you already know exactly how I feel about this, so I won't go into that again here. However, what this did seem to do was discourage people from getting the lease unless they just could not afford to finance the vehicle. So, why would Tesla want to limit leasing on the Model 3?

Tesla's Warehouse Agreement

Tesla doesn't have a leasing partner for the Model 3. What this means is that any customer leasing a Model 3 is directly dealing with Tesla. Now since the upfront payment on a lease is significantly lower than the cost of the vehicle, this puts a heavy drain on the company's cash flows. The way Tesla handles this for its S&X direct leases is that it borrows money from its $1.1 Billion Warehouse Agreement against the lease contracts and the underlying vehicles. Last year, it also started securitizing these leases periodically to free up the line for additional leases. This allows it to pay its suppliers without dipping into its cash reserve.

Over the past year, I had been looking for either the announcement of a leasing partner or an update to this Warehouse Agreement to include the Model 3. As far as I am aware, the only update we got was on December 28th where Tesla noted that:

Source: SEC Edgar Archives

It is still unclear to me why this was done. Including the Model 3 in the collateral, I believe would require more disclosure and not qualify for "substantially the same terms" as the previous agreement that only covered the S&X. At the time, I just assumed we would get a further update before Model 3 leasing would be introduced.

Model 3 Leasing a negative Cash flow event?

Tesla did introduce Model 3 leasing in Q2 without the update to the agreement I was waiting for and thanks to the Q2 update letter, we have a nice breakdown of the number of leases across S/X/3 in Q1 and Q2. From their 10-Q, we can also see the drawdown on the Warehouse line over the past six months. There is an important caveat here that the numbers are not directly comparable because not all of the S&X leases are direct leases with Tesla although the company says this is becoming a larger portion of their lease portfolio. However, this doesn't matter much to the point I am trying to illustrate.

Source: SEC Edgar Archives

Source: SEC Edgar Archives

Source: SEC Edgar Archives

Source: SEC Edgar Archives

Let's be generous and assume all the Model 3 leases in Q2 were for the $39,900 SR+. Let's assume that the variable cost for this model is less than $35,000. That would still mean Tesla would need to draw ~$30,000 on each lease contract. That in itself amounts to ~$130MM on the 4322 Model 3 lease units they reported in Q2. If you assume higher ASP/Costs and believe Tesla will need to draw ~$35,000 per contract, this number jumps to ~$151MM. Remember, there is an upfront payment of ~$4,500, so add that to your number to get to the total cash flow from the lease.

But to top it, they also added 1820 S&X leases in the quarter and even assuming that the percentage of direct leasing matched Q1, the S&X would imply further a draw of ~$109MM for Q2 based on the ~$82MM increase it saw in Q1. However, they only reported an incremental draw of ~$147MM in total for the quarter.

In reality, I suspect the percentage of direct leases increased from Q1 to Q2. The company didn't make a direct statement comparing these two quarters but does say that direct leases are becoming a larger part of their portfolio. The Raven introduction may have also increased the ASP of the S&X leases in the quarter. If you were a customer with a performance model where the resale value got crushed, you would be more inclined to lease this time, won't you? The bottom line is that I am not convinced Tesla is currently able to borrow against their Warehouse line on their Model 3 leases.

I could be wrong, but if my assumption is correct, then it is significant because it makes every Model 3 lease a significantly cash flow negative event which is unsustainable and will not scale. It is possible I missed something and would love to hear your comments, but as far as I can see, this Warehouse Line is their only source for funding on direct leases and I am not seeing anywhere close to the draw I would expect to match the direct leasing volume Tesla is claiming.

As the FIT credits roll off, the lease option also becomes a little more attractive (unless Tesla raises prices). A lot of state incentives also apply even when you lease a vehicle further making this option attractive. Finally, there will always be the people who would prefer leasing an EV because they believe the technology is going to improve substantially over the next few years making the current cars obsolete. Those that leased their S&X from 2015/2016 are certainly a much happier bunch now than those that bought/financed their vehicle at the time. If the percentage of leased Model 3s increases over time, this can become a big issue for Tesla.

A note about the ABL

In March this year, Tesla increased the total lender commitments under its ABL by $500.0 million to $2.425 billion. At the time, I was wondering why they needed this because I did not believe they had sufficient collateral to max out their previous limits. Interestingly, in the two reports since then, it has barely used this additional commitment and currently is below the previous limit (Refer to the debt summary grabs above in the article and look for the line item "Credit Agreement"). At this point, everyone understands that Tesla only draws on this line for quarter end window dressing as indicated by their quarterly interest income and the company's Money Market funds.

Source: SEC Edgar Archive

There is nothing wrong with this, it would be silly for the company to pay additional interest to maintain a higher cash balance than needed. However, it is important to understand this to appreciate the full implication of statements from the company that their production may be higher than their deliveries in future quarters.

Here is how the company's inventory looks like based on last quarter's report. Additionally, they also have $1.15 Billion in Accounts Receivable that qualifies for the borrowing base.

Source: SEC Edgar Archives

Now, some people believe that the company can borrow up to 85% of their FG inventory carrying value under the ABL. This gives them confidence that production being higher than deliveries will not be a big issue and will be cushioned by the ABL. I would be shocked if this were the case.

The fundamental idea behind the ABL or "Asset Backed Line" is that it doesn't take on the credit risk of the company. One of the best examples to illustrate this is the restaurant business. The restaurant business is notoriously tough and restaurants fail all the time. If a restaurant owner wanted to take a loan, the lender would be taking a significant risk in trying to determine if that particular restaurant would be successful. This would lead to higher interest rates on the loan.

However, if now the owner decides to pledge his commercial kitchen and its appliances towards the loan, it significantly reduces the risk to the lender because whether this particular restaurant succeeds or not, there will always be demand for the appliances which the lender can seize and liquidate to recover his principal. This reduces the interest on the loan and everyone is happy.

What this means is that for Tesla's ABL, the lenders should be able to recover their principal even if Tesla is bankrupt. For a vertically integrated company like Tesla, imagine how much you would be willing to lend against their new vehicle inventory under the assumption that the company is bankrupt and along with it, its entire service and support network!

Tesla's ABL notes that the company may be able to borrow up to 85% of the NOLV ("Net Orderly Liquidation Value") on the assets in its borrowing base. The key point here is that there is discretion on what qualifies for this borrowing base and what the NOLV is determined to be. For something like the Accounts Receivables, if the counterparties have a good credit rating, this could be as high as the face value. In other words, it is possible that Tesla could borrow $1 Billion against the $1.15 Billion of its AR. However, when it comes to vehicle inventory, there is a significant haircut and things like "Raw materials" that is held at $1 Billion on Tesla's balance sheet may just be deemed ineligible for the borrowing base.

Bulls could argue that Tesla has sufficient collateral to max out its ABL but just chooses not to. However, if we all agree that this is a dog and pony show to inflate the cash balance at the end of the quarter, why would Tesla not try to show the largest balance it can? It certainly made a big point to note it had $5 Billion in cash this quarter.

The point where this becomes important is when Tesla's production starts running ahead of deliveries as Elon Musk has suggested might happen. Because Tesla is only able to borrow a fraction of the cost of the vehicle, it becomes a significant cash flow negative event when the accounts payable come due.

In other words, if Tesla has made volume commitments to its suppliers and ends up having to run its production higher than deliveries, it is going to very quickly drain the company's cash and the ABL will not offer anywhere near the kind of cushion bulls may be expecting.

A final word of caution

Yes, I am short Tesla. But this is always a small fraction of my portfolio and usually never more than about 1-2%. On the other hand, most of my position is in options (put spreads), so this can negatively affect my annual returns by 1-2%. What I try to do though is take positions across periods when I expect fundamental events to influence the stock price/sentiment. This is a very volatile stock with a lot of momentum trading. If you have a short position that you will be forced to cover if the stock rallies to $300 or even $350, your position is just too big or this is just not the stock for you. If you are short the stock trying to predict the next $50 up/down move in it, you might as well just place a bet on Red/Black at the roulette table. Yes, I believe "long-term" investors in Tesla will be wiped out. I also believe a lot of "short-term" shorts will end up being roadkill along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Content provided in this article should be used for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance, investment, or financial advice, and the content is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of a relevant professional with any questions about any financial, legal or other decision you are seeking to make. Any views expressed by Laxman Vembar are his own and do not necessarily reflect the view, opinions, and positions of FundSpec.IO. Finally, you should not rely solely on the information provided by the models on FundSpec.IO in making investment decisions, but you should consider this information in the context of all information available to you.