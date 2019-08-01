Weyerhaeuser: Too Risky With Housing Rollover

Weyerhaeuser (WY) has seen a solid first half of the year, and as we make our way through Q2 earnings season, the YTD return has already exceeded 16% before dividends. This is one of the more interesting companies I've come across given its timberland asset base, which is a difficult investment class to access, let alone in a liquid fashion; however, it's also a stock that has a dependency on timber prices and housing-related economics, with the latter looking to be particularly unsupportive in the end. Despite the solid yield and the potential diversification benefit of including this in your portfolio, the stock is operating against a challenging background, and it's reasonable to expect further weakness in its primary segments in the coming quarters.

What Does Weyerhaeuser Offer?

Weyerhaeuser is the largest private owner of timberlands in North America and has an incredible asset footprint spanning the US. With a combined 12.2 million acres, the company has a considerable value proposition to offer investors. With this acreage comes the following market positions: 3rd in lumber production, 4th in oriented strand board (OSB) production and 1st in engineered wood revenue. The company also manages timberlands under long-term licenses in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The composite business, as a result of these management activities and its US timberland footprint, has resulted in substantial timber inventories, ensuring years of an ability to meet demand.

The company just reported Q2 earnings on Friday and a few things became immediately apparent. First, this was a tough quarter for the company driven by a few factors that are largely outside of its control, despite posting its lowest lumber manufacturing cost ever. While I won't skim over the cost aspect, take note of the one-time factors affecting this company. The one that jumps out is that the heavy rainfall across the Corn Belt induced significantly lower business activity throughout the quarter. How bad was the rain, you might ask? This has been the heaviest rainfall period in the US since these weather statistics have started being recorded. That's absolutely staggering and creates some seriously negative impacts across a broad spectrum of businesses, including both farmers and resource-based REITs, like Weyerhaeuser.

This resulted in core weakness for the Timberlands and Real Estate, and Energy and Natural Resources segments. The former was down nearly 10% on an adjusted EBITDA basis sequentially, while the latter was down in excess of 25% on the same basis. That kind of fluctuation in profitability in a REIT structure is rather interesting to see and makes investors see the heightened risks of commodity-type assets and product sales for what they actually are: cyclical. The fact of the matter is that even with one-time factors like an incredible amount of rainfall in the US, adjusted EBITDA has rolled over and has not shown real signs of improvement. That kind of operating profile makes me want to steer clear of the WY stock as an investment.

As a result, investors have to be cognizant that this stock more or less is a macro mover. Despite the tax-efficient REIT structure and the decent yield associated, it has a relatively strong correlation to the S&P 500 (R2 = 0.645 on a trailing 2-year basis) and the reason being is that demand for Weyerhaeuser's products is closely associated with housing starts. This isn't rocket science, but rather something worth observing in more detail.

At the same time, it's interesting to see just how drastically WY has underperformed the index. With stocks like WY, I'd be inclined to take a significantly long-term time horizon given both the nature of the asset base and the structure of the company itself as a REIT. Yet, WY in the last five years has underperformed the S&P 500 on a total return basis by 73.2%. Its total return isn't even positive; rather it's -3.31%. The price change itself is -21%. Now, I'd give this company the benefit of the doubt if it was outperforming peers, because then it becomes more a function of accurately playing on housing starts and permits, but its total return in the last five years has lagged, as well.

Against key peers Rayonier (RYN), PotlatchDeltic (PCH), and CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT), Weyerhaeuser is the only one in the set with a negative return. The returns are not all that substantial across the rest of the group, but at least they're positive. Here, PCH is earmarked as the big winner out of the group.

Capital Return and A Different Perspective

So, why even go near this stock? Is there scope to buying it right now? I think the answer to this is a simple no. To be clear, I'm not saying investors should go out and short this particular stock. I think that lends itself to far too much a risk contribution at the portfolio level, especially given the high borrowing costs associated with this name. Rather, there seems to be a real rollover in both the applications for housing permits as well as the associated housing starts, seen below, that lends itself to a tough demand environment for a company like Weyerhaeuser.

The reason I say that is that unlike other commodity markets or stocks in general or other businesses of a cyclical nature, the cycle for housing is not something that is easily reversed once the path has been set. In the below chart, we've been seeing the beginning of a rollover since mid-2018, which is concerning as that indicates demand will continue to be suppressed in the quarters to come. However, I will provide the caveat that the stock has absolutely plummeted since mid-2018, down about 40% before dividends. There's been a bounce somewhat this year, as the stock is up 15%, but if anything I find it to be a disconnect from the fundamentals that are clearly displayed below. We can credit that disconnect to an increase in timber prices (for which, WY's R2 = 0.556), effectively valuing WY's asset base higher, but the large fundamental driver that is housing is negative and continuously so, which creates a poor backdrop for investors.

The first thing I really think about with this name is that it lends itself to making an overall portfolio more diversified. It's one of very few public companies that buys forestry and subsequently distributes the derived products. The normal context for a business like that is in a private equity portfolio, which is inherently illiquid. This is the only forestry or wood products company on any of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, and with ESG investing really becoming a focus of large institutional investors, this gives the stock a base of interested investors more so than would have been the case even just five years ago.

Looking at the return potential, the stock currently yields 5.42%, which by all accounts is a solid dividend yield. The company also has an active buyback that was recently approved back in February for $500 million. It's already purchased 2.3 million shares to date, equating to about $60 million, leaving a substantial remainder to be repurchased at $440 million. At current trading levels, that represents just over 2% of shares outstanding. While this can't exactly be added on as an additional 2% yield considering that the remainder will not be bought back in a sub-12 month time frame, it's still a commitment by management with shares at the low level it is to be proactive for its investors. I'd be far more concerned if there wasn't a buyback in place, as this would negatively impact sentiment of management following the dismal performance of 2018 exhibited by the equity.

The valuation of this company is quite interesting. If you're looking at traditional multiples, then you'll be left scratching your head. I'm seeing forward estimates for P/E in excess of 100x and the LTM P/E of the company isn't even able to be produced because LTM EPS is $0.00 on the dot. Q3 2018 and Q4 2018 for the company produced significant challenges and resulted in the earnings lull that it's currently in. Rather, we can look at FFO and AFFO in support of the company's valuation. Unfortunately, the miserable performance in Q3 has led FFO and AFFO to be less than impressive, and while there's certainly an argument to be made that LTM performance isn't representative of the company's ability, the fact is that P/FFO is now in excess of 44x. Given the minute scale of AFFO, the P/AFFO multiple is largely irrelevant here. The takeaway here is that neither normal multiples nor REIT-specific multiples support a value-based thesis with respect to this name.

Conclusion

Weyerhaeuser may be one of the more unique companies I've come across and the substantial acreage, as well as the end goal of the business is extracting value from every last acre and subsequently delivering that value to shareholders is quite attractive. Especially for investors that have an urgent need to diversify, the total return potential with Weyerhaeuser seems to be quite compelling and it's backed by a near 5.5% dividend, a solid buyback, and a unique asset fleet for a large-cap company. Yet, with a less that enticing valuation and an economic backdrop that's seeing a rollover in building activity, I'm well off to the sidelines until we see signs of a fundamental reversal.

