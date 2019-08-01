Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient

Despite short-term issues, Zendesk's customer-service platform still remains a best-in-breed SaaS product that, to date, is growing in the high 30% range.

Zendesk follows a string of other enterprise SaaS companies that have toned down their guidance ranges, citing a slowdown in its pipeline.

Shares of Zendesk crumbled more than 10% after releasing mixed Q2 results and offering a muted forecast for Q3 and FY19.

The market's mixed batch of earnings continues, with Zendesk (ZEN) as one of the latest casualties of the tech sector's earnings slide. The customer-service software company beat Wall Street's expectations on revenue, but offered a rather dour guidance update for the rest of the year - causing shares to sink more than 10% in response:

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now: has Zendesk entered a permanently unfavorable phase in its growth, or is this short-term noise that creates a buying opportunity for the patient investor? In my view, it's the latter. Look past this quarter's miss and load up on shares at a lower price as we wait for the rebound.

Dissecting Zendesk's guidance miss; and the cheaper valuation to compensate for it

Let's first look at the guidance update that sent investors into a frenzy:

Figure 1. Zendesk guidance update

Source: Zendesk 2Q19 earnings release

Zendesk's Q3 revenue range of $206-$208 million represents a growth range of +33% to +34% y/y, and implies four points of sequential deceleration from this quarter's 37% y/y growth rate. It's also slightly weaker than Wall Street's consensus mark of $207.1 million for the quarter. And while Zendesk did raise its FY19 guidance outlook to $807-$811 million, up from a prior view of $802-$810 million, the company's raised forecast essentially just took in this quarter's beats and was more or less in-line with Wall Street's expectations of $808.5 million.

Despite this guidance mishap, recall that Zendesk is not the only enterprise software company to warn on slowing pipelines and macroeconomic headwinds. These comments have reverberated throughout the industry and hit several SaaS companies particularly hard, including Docusign (DOCU), Box (BOX), Zuora (ZUO), and several others. In my view, a majority of these problems aren't company-specific execution problems, but a reflection of cautious IT spending across the board. In effect, while only a few companies have owned up to these issues and moderated (and in some cases, reduced) their forecasts, the entire sector should be at least partially impacted. But only a few of these stocks, a group which now includes Zendesk, have seen a technical "correction" after a blistering year-to-date rally.

Amid these types of corrections, it's critical for investors to pick fast-growing, "best-of-breed" software vendors that have the resilience and customer base to navigate past these short-term cycles. Zendesk fits that mold perfectly - alongside Salesforce.com (CRM), Gartner lists Zendesk as one of the pre-eminent Leaders in the latest Magic Quadrant for Customer Engagement (these Gartner rankings are essentially the Oscar awards for different categories of enterprise software). And though Zendesk's Q3 forecast implies a steeper rate of sequential deceleration than we've seen in the past, we've historically seen Zendesk sail comfortably above its guidance targets.

In short - don't overreact to Zendesk's near-term disappointment. In fact, the stock's ~10% slide represents a fantastic opportunity to buy into a perennially expensive stock at a discounted valuation. At the company's present share price in the mid-$83 range, the stock trades at a market cap of $9.16 billion. After netting off the $798.2 million of cash and $470.6 million of convertible debt on Zendesk's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $8.83 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, Zendesk has generated $703.1 million of revenues. If we assume that Zendesk can generate 30% y/y growth over the next twelve months (representing moderate deceleration relative to the company's full-year FY19 growth range of 34-35% y/y), we arrive at a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $914.0 million. This puts Zendesk's current valuation at 9.7x EV/est. forward revenues.

It's often useful to see Zendesk's valuation up against other ~30-40% y/y growers in the SaaS sector, and come to the realization that Zendesk is nowhere near the top of its comparables' valuation stack:

Data by YCharts

In my view, Zendesk should be able to notch a multiple of at least 11.5x EV/forward revenues, implying a price target of $98 and 18% upside from current levels.

Q2 download

Let's now look at Zendesk's Q2 results in greater detail:

Figure 2. Zendesk 2Q19 results Source: Zendesk 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 37% y/y to $194.6 million, beating Wall Street's estimates of $192.5 million (+36% y/y) by a one-point margin. However, growth pulled back three points from the 40% y/y mark that Zendesk had notched in the prior two quarters, normalizing back to Zendesk's 3Q18 growth rate of 37% y/y.

Responding to the slowdown in revenue growth, Zendesk pointed to macroeconomic conditions in its international markets. During her prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call, CFO Elena Gomez noted as follows:

t’s important to note that U.S. is performing very well and represents over 50% of our revenues. Other regions including LATAM were up 53%. As Mikkel stated, EMEA and APAC had solid revenue growth in the quarter, up 33% and 31% respectively. However, in these two regions, we observe some pockets of sub-optimal execution. We will be focused on understanding the macro environment in these regions, as well as where our execution was below our expectations."

In spite of these geographical weaknesses, we also note several positive notes from the quarter. Zendesk pointed out that its billings benefited from a trend toward signing longer-term deals, which also bodes well for churn and net expansion rates. The company's recently-launched CRM product, Sunshine, also continues to perform well.

Zendesk also managed to drive 240bps of pro forma gross margin improvement this quarter, boosted by scale-driven data center efficiencies. Pro forma operating margins, likewise, saw a 340bps bump to 2.0%, up from -1.4% in the year-ago quarter.

In addition, free cash flow saw robust 30% y/y growth to $11.2 million, representing stable 6% FCF margins:

Figure 3. Zendesk cash flow trends Source: Zendesk 2Q19 earnings release

Key takeaways

Macroeconomic conditions in Western Europe and China aren't issues that are isolated to Zendesk alone - these are glaring headwinds for all enterprise SaaS companies, and even broader than that, any company with a significant international presence. We shouldn't penalize Zendesk disproportionately for these macro risks.

Given that Zendesk's valuation multiple has slid below double-digits, I like the stock's risk-reward profile after its post-earnings crash. Buy here and count on Zendesk's strong product positioning to help it rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.