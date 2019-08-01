The Very Compelling Story Behind The Trade Desk Story Just Got Better

I remain very bullish on The Trade Desk. Investors who believe in the company's vision should still begin gradually entering at these levels, and buy heavier on pullbacks.

Overview

Shares of The Trade Desk (TTD) briefly popped following the announcement that Amazon (AMZN) was opening streaming TV ad sales to outside buying tools. When I wrote the article titled The Trade Desk Could Be The Investment Of A Lifetime a month and a half ago, I had not considered the possibility of the advertising "walled gardens" of big tech being opened to a company like The Trade Desk.

It makes the long story much more compelling, especially as anti-trust pressure mounts on big tech. With Amazon opening its doors to other ad-buying platforms for CTV, Facebook (FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) giving access to DSPs is no longer out of the realm of possibilities. Following the moves at Amazon, I would consider it plausible that these giants could go that route. Before this announcement, the chances look slim. Now, it may be a strategic move to appease regulators to which The Trade Desk could benefit immensely. While the news is just one small step for cracking the wall gardens, it is one giant leap for Connected TV.

Shares of The Trade Desk appear to be expensive by conventional multiples. The company trades for 73x forward earnings and 23x sales. Investors must buy into the long-term vision of the company to warrant owning shares. While my valuation in my previous article was left somewhat wide open, I will delve deeper into what Wall Street expects to aid investors in making a decision whether or not to buy the high-flying Trade Desk.

Source

This chart appeared in my previous article to emphasize the difference between the buy-side and sell-side in digital advertising. Facebook, Google, and Amazon combined have an astounding 68% of the US digital ad market. Regulatory threats could incentivize or force Facebook and Google to bring down their walled gardens.

It would seem that the $11.8 billion The Trade Desk is on the right side of the future, while Facebook and Google are holding on tightly to their current advantage. The entirety of the walled garden concept contradicts what has made Facebook and Google great. Google, for instance, has decentralized information. Before, information was concentrated, such as books that a person would need to specifically hold in their hands to gain the knowledge within. With the internet, information has become open source. But, Google and Facebook are attempting to keep access to their advertising platforms walled in, the opposite of open source.

“This agreement is an important indicator of where the industry is going, and will become just one of many, over time,” (Jeff) Green (The Trade Desk CEO) wrote to employees. "APS is supporting the open internet, in contrast to other big tech walled gardens. It’s a bold move which may drive action from other CTV aggregators.”

Source

That idea of essentially open source advertising is The Trade Desk's grand vision. This vision makes the most sense because it is most valuable to the businesses who use digital advertising as a means to improve sales. Marketing expenses are a large part of corporate budgets. Companies want to get the most bang for their buck by targeting consumers who will be most likely to purchase a product or service. While Facebook and Google are large important players, they don't make up the entirety of the internet. In an ideal world for ad-buyers, these walls would be down. This would enable ad-buyers to view the entire universe of ads in order to find the best opportunities. Ad-buyers should be able to target the most specific audience possible, regardless of the medium. Google and Facebook have extensive reach; this would not detract from their value propositions.

Connected TV

Jeff Green quite simply explains The Trade Desk's vision for Connected TV in this short YouTube clip. Green calls the current age, the "golden era for TV." He's not wrong. On-demand streaming has enabled consumers to enjoy a wide breadth of shows and movies for low costs. The challenge is producing these shows and being able to turn a profit in doing so. I highlighted these challenges regarding streaming's biggest player Netflix (NFLX), in The Office's Exit Spells More Serious Trouble For Netflix. Netflix is burning billions of dollars in buying content that consumers want to see.

We, like HBO, are advertising free. That remains a deep part of our brand proposition; when you read speculation that we are moving into selling advertising, be confident that this is false. We believe we will have a more valuable business in the long term by staying out of competing for ad revenue and instead entirely focusing on competing for viewer satisfaction. - Netflix letter to shareholders

While Netflix doesn't see ads in its future, industry executives argue that Netflix will inevitably resort to ads. While ads in a traditional sense would detract from user experience, Jeff Green's vision of connected TV would not greatly affect user experience. His vision would result in minimal annoyance to users while ensuring more sustainable production of content.

A world in which users receive very specific, very minimal, targeted advertising would be a win-win-win. Consumers will continue to be able to view high quality content, and producers will be able to generate the content and generate positive cash flow while adding significant value to advertisers. The Trade Desk appears to be in the pole position for demand side platforms that add this kind of valuable service.

Valuation

I threw out a $30 billion valuation in my previous article. I was not very pleased with my valuation, I felt like it was far to open and not helpful in determining a fair value for shares.

For this valuation, I choose to look more at base projection for The Trade Desk. In essence, let's use a market forecast to project what Wall Street thinks will happen in general terms. The forecast calls for growth in DSPs to climb at a CAGR of 25% in the period from 2018-2026. The Trade Desk grew revenue at 55% over 2018. Wall Street expects growth to slow to 36% this year, and 29% next year. I tend to think these estimates are conservative, but the point of this model is not what I think, but what Wall Street thinks. The idea stems from a recent podcast I listened to with Michael Mouboussin of BlueMountain Capital. Mouboussin's philosophy of "Expectations Investing" is an alternative way to view a stock's valuation.

From the period between 2021-2026, I modeled growth at a 25% rate, mimicking the market projections. The company's operating margin has shrunk to 22% from 33% since the company has gone public. This is not concerning in the least bit. In Jeff Green's May interview with Jim Cramer, Green discusses balancing growth and profitability. The Trade Desk is very much a high growth business that turns a profit. For this reason, I think The Trade Desk can expand margins back to that 30% number over time. I forecasted that consistently over the forecasted period because I believe it is an accurate representation of The Trade Desk's true earnings power. While the company may not post those type of numbers, it will be due to discretionary spending in relation to growing the business.

I used a tax rate of 21%, the normal corporate tax rate in the United States. Although, The Trade Desk has benefited from a lower rate in the past. I discounted at just 5%, as I expect low rates to continue. The Trade Desk is a very stable business with ample cash and no debt thus, the risk of future cash flows is low. At the end of the forecasted period, I expect shares to be worth a terminal multiple of 20x earnings. Modeling this out results in a fair value of 12.551 billion, or $285.85 per share. I'm quite pleased with this result, because it is meant as a benchmark. Wall Street thinks that the company will be slightly off 25% growth with 30% margins.

Strategy

With that in mind, we can reason whether or not it makes sense to purchase shares. With the various tailwinds, I think the company could easily outperform those expectations. This would come in the form of outperforming the market's revenue numbers over the long term. The Trade Desk is a quality platform evidenced by the recent deal with Amazon. While the valuation is high, I think the $285 number would be at the low end of projections. The Trade Desk is one of a few businesses that I think are truly disruptive enough to have mega-cap potential, as I went into detail with in my last article. I think there's a large enough margin of safety for investors to dip their toes in the water even at these levels.

I made just one purchase for shares of The Trade Desk at $202.08 following the brief post earnings sell-off. I don't plan on adding shares at the current prices, but I will be backing the truck up should shares approach the $200 level again. The Trade Desk has an incredible story, reasonable valuation for the growth prospects, and now even more promise in CTV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.