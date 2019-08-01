AMD: Solid Earnings And Credible Google Rumors, Time To Buy

Take advantage of the cheap shares and buy them aggressively before dumb money regains some perspective.

Credible rumors reveal that AMD is likely about to steal Google as a client from Intel.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported its Q2 2019 earnings on July 30, 2019. Despite a slight revenue beat, EPS match, and guidance projecting YoY and QoQ revenue increases for Q3, there was a market selloff in after-hours trading upon release of the earnings report.

Despite performing as expected, and despite confirming significant future growth, some investors nevertheless felt the stock was not worth the price range that has held for several weeks. In other words, the market overreacted. Take advantage of the logic gap and buy.

Q2 Earnings Versus Estimates - Solid Results

In its July 30, 2019, Press Release, AMD reported $1.53 billion in revenue. This represented a 20% QoQ increase from Q1's $1.27 billion. Although a YoY 13% decrease, the revenue figures nevertheless beat the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

More importantly, the GAAP net income increased QoQ by 118.8%, from $16 million to $35 million. Meanwhile, the adjusted EPS of $0.08 was right on the money. The EPS was solid, and the net income increase was impressive.

In a nutshell, the company's earnings were great. They beat revenue expectations, managed to more than double their net income, and otherwise performed as expected.

Guidance For Q3 - More Growth

More growth is expected for Q3, according to the press release. Specifically, the company projected revenues in the amount of "$1.8 billion, plus or minus $50 million." This represents an anticipated QoQ increase of 18%, and a YoY increase of 9%.

To be fair to investors, the guidance was slightly lower than expectations. Investors expected to hear guidance suggesting Q3 revenues of $1.94 billion, rather than $1.8 billion. This was essentially the only aspect of the earnings release that was not as expected or better.

Keep in mind, the guidance presumably did not factor the Google Cloud rumor outlined in greater detail in the next section of this article. Plus, it was not as if AMD's Q3 guidance envisioned a loss. Rather, it still envisioned revenue growth of 18% QoQ and 9% YoY. That is significant growth!

Moreover, our prior article covering AMD outlined many new product developments for the company. The developments included new Navi GPUs that are competitively priced and designed for "high refresh rate gameplay." A side-by-side comparison of the Radeon RX 5700 versus Nvidia's RTX 2070 shows that Nvidia's (NVDA) product is slightly slower yet costs more. Additionally, the company showed how its new graphics and processing technology will cater to both PC and Console gamers. As to Consoles, AMD's products will "power all three major platforms, Google Stadia, Sony PlayStation 5, and the next-generation Xbox."

Clearly, these new products will act as a catalyst for future growth. The Q3 guidance, coupled with the solid Q2 earnings, should have left investors quite pleased.

Now, Add The Google Cloud Rumors

To top it all off, earlier in the day, around 10:00 a.m., it was reported that Lynx Equity Partners analyst KC Rajkumar suggested that "AMD is on the brink of stealing" Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) (GOOGL) subsidiary Google from Intel (INTC). The market quickly reacted, starting a bullish rise from $32.94 to $33.55 within an hour (before closing the standard hours trading session at $33.87). Source: TDAmeritrade ThinkOrSwim, Author

These rumors were credible. For instance, they were in part based on hard evidence that certain Google "server boards are being built with AMD's Epyc server CPU," which Rajkumar noted was "a first." Perhaps, this forms some of the basis for his $40 price target as to AMD.

And yet, it seems as if investors forgot about this when the earnings were released. Solid earnings no less.

Market Reaction To Earnings: Panic & Cheap Shares

Within minutes after the earnings press release, the share price fell 10.1% after hours, from a market close of $33.87 to a low of $30.46. See the chart below. Yes, some investor or group panicked and sold roughly 1.95 million shares willy-nilly. Source: TDAmeritrade ThinkOrSwim, Author

This was an extreme. But still, as investors regained some perspective, the share price only increased to an average of about $32.72 by 6:50 p.m., two hours and thirty minutes after the earnings release. So, the price was still down 3.4%, despite very solid earnings coupled with a positive outlook.

Our Take

Investors panicked over earnings that were, by all accounts, solid. These solid earnings were accompanied by a positive outlook on significant Q3 growth. And, investors seemed to collectively suffer from amnesia, having forgotten about the Google rumors they found significant just hours earlier.

As such, our opinion is pretty obvious. There was simply no reason for the panic. Investors should take advantage of the cheap prices.

Conclusion

AMD reported solid Q2 earnings. The company offered a positive outlook for Q3. While the anticipated revenue growth was less than what some investors expected, no rational person can deny that the projected 18% QoQ and 9% YoY growth is still very much significant. This is in addition to credible rumors that suggest AMD may be about to take its competition's head off by stealing Google as a client.

Smart investors should take advantage of the cheap prices resulting from dumb money's unwarranted panic selling. Buy the cheap prices aggressively while they are still around for the taking.

