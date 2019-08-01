Raymond James Financial: Redeeming Factors From The Q2 2019 Earnings

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) announced second quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.80 on 24 July 2019. The headline earnings figure is in line with consensus expectations as reported by Seeking Alpha. However the company fell short of $10 million on revenues compared to consensus expectations and stock has fallen throughout the week.

While the top-line figure fell short of market expectations; we believe that the details from the press release and the earnings call paint a much better picture than the market appreciates. We'll take you through the redeeming factors we noted and how they all tie into our expectations of earnings and intrinsic value of RJF.

Redeeming factors

First, we were pleasantly surprised to find an improvement in the asset quality of RJF's loan book. The company booked a reversal in loan loss provisions of $5 million as criticized loans were paid off. As the economy continues its unprecedented winning streak and the credit cycle prolongs the inevitable pop, we find the improvement in asset quality to be a surprise. We would expect financial services companies at this point to increase provisions on the back of higher net charge-offs. RJF's recovery in the second quarter is yet another proof of its high underwriting standards (on a standalone basis and as compared to peer banks in the asset management space).

Second, we liked how management responded to a question regarding the resilience of the loan book (as compared to the status of the loan book financial crisis). Here is Chief Executive Officer Paul Reilly during the second quarter earnings call:

So I think that the biggest difference the bank is much more diversified. And back in pre-2008, 2009 we were almost purchase mortgages or C&I [commercial and Industrial loans] was really our portfolio. So today C&I is certainly is a much smaller percentage. It's much more diversified, but I believe the credit quality in the C&I and other parts of the equation is good. So I view we're in good shape and more diversified in our product portfolio.

Here is Chief Financial Officer Jeff Julien adding to the same discussion during the second quarter earnings call:

And we didn't have an SBL [securities-based loans] portfolio in 2007, which is extremely a good source of business for us. Most of our mortgages now are originated versus purchased. So – and we have extremely good credit quality within our client base as you can imagine. And we have a tax-exempt portfolio, which we didn't have in 2007, which are loans to investment-grade municipalities. So it's – I think in – it's more diversified and probably on average much better quality than it was in 2007. And remember, we survived 2008 or 2009 without particular ugly -- with no real ugly hiccups. So it just -- to be in even better shape now, I think we're very well-positioned.

A downturn is inevitable (although the timing is always the question). But we think that RJF can weather the inevitable through its high quality underwriting and diversified loan portfolio. No single source of risk puts RJF in crisis.

Third, we liked how management discussed the various options they were considering in relation to the rapidly changing interest rate environment and the level of growth in the balance sheet. Here is Chief Financial Officer Jeff Julien during the second quarter earnings call:

It's entirely possible that our bank's going to be entertaining other funding sources aside from our sweep program over time. We're already – we've already looked at some. We've done one CD issuance through our syndicated desk, a secondary market CD. We're looking at alt – immediate – or we're looking already at alternative funding sources at the bank level preparing for the eventuality that sweep balances are not available given our internal limitations or in general to continue to support the growth of the bank. And we don't – if we do the math, we'll have to see whether it makes sense for us to run the bank in place, or whether it makes more sense for us to continue to grow the bank with external funding sources. I think the answer's going to be the latter, but we don't know that for a definitive fact yet.

Recall that loan growth for RJF continues to be robust. The growth becomes an issue when we consider that the primary funding source for RJF is the cash swept from customer accounts. This source is highly volatile: its volume and cost are dependent on the equity and fixed income markets, the federal funds rate, and the competition for funds among financial services companies. We appreciate that management has taken a serious evaluation of various funding options.

Fourth, we liked the improvement in net interest margins during the second quarter. We saw some deterioration in net interest margins for other financial services companies such as Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and we expected as much for RJF. This improvement comes despite the forward-looking pricing for corporate loans (as these loans are generally tied to the LIBOR which in turn anticipates the changes in the federal funds rate) and the somewhat backward-looking pricing for funding (as amounts credited to depositors are generally tied to the current federal funds rate subject to competitive pressures for funding).

Management attributes the relief on the funding side from a change in policy in terms of crediting deposits. Here is Chief Financial Officer Jeff Julien providing a more detailed explanation during the second quarter earnings call:

But one of the main factors was when we changed from crediting clients' cash balances based on their aggregate assets with the firm to based on their aggregate cash balances with the firm. The bank turned out to be the primary beneficiary of that as they are generally the first bank in our waterfall and they have -- so people that have small accounts or smaller cash balances are almost always in our bank first. So they've got the majority of the small accounts, which obviously engender a lower crediting rate than the larger balances. So they actually had a nicer decline in cost of funds than we experienced in the overall firm.

Customers' accounts were previously credited based on an aggregate amount of assets with RJF; now they are credited based on the aggregate cash balance. As a result the large number of customers with relatively low cash balances significantly mitigated the increase in funding costs (from a higher federal funds rate).

Earnings and valuation

Based on our observations from the second quarter earnings of RJF; the company seems well positioned for the upcoming headwinds in the industry: a looming decline in net interest margins (countered via a rationalization in funding approaches); and an increase in net charge-offs and general credit deterioration (counted by a more high quality and diverse loan portfolio). Consequently we find no reason to meaningfully alter our run-rate return on equity and cost of equity assumptions.

As seen in our prior article on RJF, we will use a justified price to book value valuation approach. Note that as a financial services company, RJF primarily generates earnings out of its capital base and hence, its earning power is primarily limited by its capital. As such, price to book is a better gauge of value than earnings itself (e.g., because more earnings can almost always be achieved by more capital).

In relation to capital limitations, we must also consider that RJF is a cyclical company with different capital needs throughout the economic cycle. We have summarized our observations in the table below:

Equity to Assets 1991-2000 2001-2009 2010-2018 1991-2018 Max 19.96% 14.84% 17.75% 19.96% Min 10.31% 9.10% 12.88% 9.10% Mean 13.26% 12.44% 15.77% 13.80% Median 13.07% 12.71% 15.80% 13.39%

You can observe that the capital levels for 2010-2018 remain elevated as this period has not experienced a recession yet. We expect this to normalize closer to the 1991-2000 and 2001-2009 levels over the full cycle. Given that backdrop, we are using a normalized level of capitalization to value RJF in our approach (as current capital levels are elevated relative to the economic cycle even accounting for management's conservative approach). As seen in the table below, we applied the median equity to assets for the 1991-2018 period to the end-2Q19 total assets to estimate the mid-cycle shareholders' equity level.

Date / Period Shareholders' Equity 6,502 end-2Q19 Total Assets 38,677 end-2Q19 Equity to Assets 16.81% end-2Q19 Median Equity to Assets 13.39% 1991-2018 Excess Equity 3.42% Shareholders' Equity at Median 5,177

We now use the estimated shareholders' equity based on the median economic cycle capitalization level as our adjusted total capital for the justified price to book calculation as seen in the tables below.

Run-rate net income is the annualized 2Q19 net income attributable to RJF shareholders. Adjusted total capital is the shareholders' equity adjusted for excess equity (as demonstrated in the preceding table). Return on equity (run-rate) is the quotient of the run-rate net income and adjusted total capital. The sustainable growth rate is assumed to be 2% which is based on long-run growth and inflation expectations for the United States

Run-rate net income 1,036.00 Adjusted total capital 5,177.42 Return on equity 20% Sustainable growth rate 2%

The implied equity risk premium is based on the research of Professor Aswath Damodaran. The Beta was assumed to be 1.0 which we feel was appropriate for a financial services company. The cost of equity is the sum of the treasury rate and the product of beta and implied equity premium.

10 Year US Treasury 2.00% Implied Premium 5.96% Beta 1.00 Cost of equity 7.96%

The justified price to book is estimated by dividing the difference of the return on equity and sustainable growth rate and the difference of the cost of equity and sustainable growth rate. The target price is the product of the justified price to book and the 2Q19 book value per share.

Justified Price to Book 3.01 Book value per share 46.54 Target Price 140.16 Current Price 80.67 Upside 74%

Since our calculated upside of 74% is greater than our buy recommendation threshold of 15% - we recommend that investors go long RJF. Note that our upside estimate is even higher now than from our prior article.

Conclusion

Despite the headline revenue miss of RJF during the second quarter we think there's much to like. Improving asset quality, exploration of funding options, and an emphasis on a diversified balance sheet (both on the asset and liability side) all position RJF well for the upcoming headwinds in the industry. Our valuation approach suggests a large margin of safety for RJF. We maintain our long recommendation.

