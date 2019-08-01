Defense And Aerospace Industry Is Soaring High Above Boeing

Russo also likes Arconic at current levels, with a stop loss at $24, and the target price of $30 over the next three to six months.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) may have just reported their worst quarterly loss in the company’s history, but the wider aerospace and defense industry is flying high, Chaikin Analytics’ Chief Market Strategist Dan Russo told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

When Russo ran the holdings of the iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) through Chaikin’s stock rating model, 20 stocks were rated bullish, and only three were rated bearish.

“That tells me that away from Boeing, the aerospace and defense industry group is actually doing pretty well,” he told Real Vision’s Jake Merl. “On a relative basis, [ITA] is actually just beginning to outperform the SPY, so it’s starting to outperform the market.”

Still, Russo cautions against piling into ITA, as Boeing is its top holding, at 22.71%. Instead, he drilled down into the ETF to find two opportunities for investors.

The Trades

Hexcel (HXL), an industrial materials company, is not only rated “bullish” by Chaikin’s system, it’s also outperforming the S&P 500. It’s also “beating estimates, [and] doing so on a consistent basis,” Russo said.

He likes buying HXL at current levels with a stop-loss of $78, and sees upside to $94 over the next three months to six months.

Russo also shared a stock rated “very bullish” by Chaikin’s system—Arconic (ARNC), manufacturer and engineer of lightweight metals.

The “very bullish rating” means that ARNC is “expected to outperform even more than Hexcel over the next three months,” Russo said. He likes the stock at current levels, sees upside to $30 and would put a stop-loss at $24.

