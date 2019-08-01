Pluralsight: Nobody Wants To Hear About Sales Execution Issues

This indicates that while revenue growth hasn't slowed down yet, there will be steep deceleration over the coming quarters.

Pluralsight (PS), a provider of cloud-based training software for technical employees that went public last year, has been an investor darling for much of its lifetime as a public company. It consistently traded at double-digit revenue multiples and won high praise for maintaining huge revenue growth rates while also driving margin expansion. This quarter, however, Pluralsight's bullish case broke down, as the company reported Q2 earnings that included a huge setback in billings and a disappointing full-year outlook. Shares pulled back nearly 40%, briefly bringing the stock below its IPO price and entirely erasing its year-to-date gains:

Data by YCharts

As is usual, huge pullbacks present opportunities for patient investors. Pluralsight is definitely a unique concept with a niche product that certainly has appeal in the software market and traction with big enterprise clients. At the same time, the stock's pullback is reflective of a much-needed valuation correction, especially as the company gears up for a period of slower growth.

A quick check on where Pluralsight is currently trading - at its present share price just south of $20, Pluralsight has a market cap of $2.73 billion. After we net out the $600.8 million of cash and $487.9 million of convertible debt on the company's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $2.62 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Pluralsight's FY19 guidance - which, by the way, is unchanged from last quarter's range, with the additional caveat from management that the shortfall in billings has diminished "our degree of cushion in the annual revenue number":

Figure 1. Pluralsight guidance Source: Pluralsight 2Q19 earnings release

Versus the $315 million midpoint of Pluralsight’s guidance range, the company currently trades at 8.3x EV/FY19 revenues - which is certainly the tamest multiple that this stock has ever traded at. Of course, the company’s growth rate is a huge question mark. Over the past several quarters, Pluralsight’s revenue growth has clocked in at 40% y/y. However, the company’s billings growth seems to suggest that revenue growth may quickly taper off into the mid-20% y/y territory, including a planned slip to 30% y/y growth beginning in Q3. An 8x forward multiple is appropriate for a 40% y/y grower, but quite steep for a 20% y/y grower - which is where investors have to make a judgment call on Pluralsight’s ability to recover from its sales issues.

Pluralsight is certainly buyable below $20, but investors should prepare for a slow recovery. Software stocks that have been put in the “penalty box” for sales execution issues over the past few quarters - a wide group that now includes names like Docusign (DOCU), Box (BOX), and Zuora (ZUO) - still haven’t recovered to pre-crash heights. As such, there’s no need to rush to buy Pluralsight shares, as the bounce back will likely only happen once investors get reassuring data points that the company’s sales issues have a credible resolution.

What’s going on with Pluralsight’s sales force?

When we look at Pluralsight’s Q2 results, we don’t see much of a problem with the headline figures. As seen in the table below, Pluralsight's revenue grew at a blistering 42% y/y pace to $75.9 million, shattering Wall Street's expectations for $73.8 million (+39% y/y) by a three-point margin. The company's growth rate also accelerated two points over last quarter's 40% y/y growth pace.

Figure 2. Pluralsight 2Q19 results Source: Pluralsight 2Q19 earnings release

But recall that for Pluralsight as well as any other SaaS company that operates on long-term subscription contracts, revenue is often a short-sighted measure that doesn't truly capture how much deal activity Pluralsight has pushed through its pipeline. That measure is billings - which captures the deal volumes that Pluralsight has signed and will recognize as revenues over the next twelve months.

Unfortunately for Pluralsight, the company's billings results came in sharply weaker this quarter. Typically Pluralsight's billings growth and revenue growth rates have kept in tandem (last quarter, for example, revenue growth was 40% y/y while billings growth was one point stronger at 41% y/y). This quarter, however, Billings growth decelerated sharply to just 23% y/y:

Figure 3. Pluralsight 2Q19 billings

Source: Pluralsight 2Q19 earnings release

Results like these are deserving of an explanation. On the Q2 earnings call, CEO Aaron Skonnard offered a mild one at best:

While we generated strong revenue and EPS in Q2, we experienced sales execution challenges, which impacted our billings. I'd like to share what we learned and what we're doing to strengthen and improve execution moving forward. We hired over 100 new sales reps in the last 12 months, which may seem like a lot, but that was not enough capacity in the system to sustain our high growth expectations as we entered the year. In addition, the type of fast growth we've enjoyed requires us to provide prescriptive and effective sales enablement. And we didn't invest enough in that area of our business. And finally, we need more leaders with experience at scale to help our sales teams execute more effectively. We're making specific improvements right now to build a billion dollar SaaS company with sustainable annual growth above 30%. For example, we've nearly caught up with our annual sales ramps capacity plan, which will strengthen the balance of the year and into 2020. We're also adding key people and investing in sales operations, customer success and sales enablement, to support our newly hired sales team."

Essentially, Pluralsight didn't plan for enough sales coverage to manage its broad pipeline, so its hiring pace fell behind its planned growth pace. The impacts will be felt beginning next quarter, where Pluralsight's Q3 revenue guidance range of $79.5-$80.0 million implies a sharp revenue deceleration to just 30% y/y growth. The company has also announced that it's searching for a new Chief Revenue Officer, a post that's expected to be filled by the end of the current quarter.

It's important to note that Pluralsight isn't the only SaaS company to experience sales issues at this point in time. Zendesk (ZEN), for example, earlier this week reported a slowdown in sales due to macroeconomic conditions in EMEA and APAC. The issue with Pluralsight, however, is that the bulk of its "sales execution issues" (a word that SaaS investors dread more than any other) seem to be company-specific and exacerbate any macro slowness the company may be seeing. And because hiring and ramping new sales reps is a multi-quarter process, Pluralsight may not see a true recovery in the near term - though, as the company's CFO noted on the earnings call, "we expect to reaccelerate our growth rates as we move beyond these temporary execution challenges."

That being said, there are positives to note this quarter if we look beyond these billings issues. We like the fact that Pluralsight's net retention rates remained strong at 126%, indicating a strong upsell trend within the existing client base. Margins also trended in the right direction, with pro forma gross margins improving two points to 78%, and pro operating margins improving fifteen points to -15%. As Pluralsight moves to fill out its sales org, however, these operating margin tailwinds may turn into headwinds.

Key takeaways

Like many recent IPOs, Pluralsight is experiencing rapid growing pains as it discovers that it didn't plan for enough sales coverage to manage its growing pipeline. Undisputed is the fact that Pluralsight will see a sharp deceleration in growth rates to the ~30% y/y range next quarter, and potentially worse in the quarters after that. But what remains to be seen is if, and how quickly, Pluralsight can ramp up its sales staff in order to return back to high 30s or even 40% y/y growth.

We like that Pluralsight's share price has fallen 40% amid this uncertainty, and that its valuation is now at a much more tenable ~8x forward revenue multiple. However, Pluralsight's issues will take many quarters to resolve, so its stock will likely be stuck in the penalty box for quite some time. Keep an eye on this name, but there's no need to rush and buy on the dip immediately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.