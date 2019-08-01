Platinum Weekly: Upward Pressure Likely To Persist On Tough Wage Talks In South Africa

PPLT: Our August target is at $90.50 per share, implying a 9% appreciation from its current level.

The platinum market should remain under upward pressure due to the uncertain outlook for South African platinum production stemming from the current wage talks.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT).

PPLT hit our July target of $83 per share on July 29, having rallied by a little bit more than 4% on the month.

The dollar strength has not deterred speculative/investor sentiment, as both non-commercials on the Nymex and ETF investors boosted their net long exposure to the precious metal.

We believe that the platinum market will remain under pressure due to tough wage negations in South Africa (the largest platinum-producing country), which could result in meaningful supply disruptions.

We have a target of $90.50 per share for PPL in August, representing a 9% appreciation from its current level.

About PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The Fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery**, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

Speculative positioning

Speculators lifted significantly their net long exposure to Nymex platinum in the week to July 23, for a fourth week in the past four.

Speculative net buying amounted to 264,900 oz over July 16-23, representing 7% of open interest and 3% of annual physical consumption.

Over the past month, speculators have lifted their net long exposure to Nymex platinum by a substantial 945,200 oz, equivalent to 25% of OI.

However, the net spec length in Nymex platinum represents just 27% of OI, significantly below its historical high was at 74% of OI (established on August 9, 2016, when the platinum spot price was at $1,115 per oz).

This means that platinum's spec positioning remains light, and ergo, there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying in the coming months, which would push platinum prices higher.

Implications for PPLT: A further surge in speculative buying in favor of Nymex platinum should push platinum spot prices higher, which in turn will lift the value of PPLT.

Investment positioning

Platinum ETF holdings rebounded well last week, marking a seventh week of net inflows in the past eight.

ETF investors have boosted their platinum buying by roughly 65,000 oz on a month-on-month basis, representing a 2% increase in platinum ETF holdings.

In the year to date, ETF investors have lifted their platinum holdings by a substantial 714,041 oz, marking an increase of 32% in platinum holdings and representing 9% of gross platinum demand.

This comes after a decline of 8% in platinum ETF holdings last year.

The positive shift in sentiment toward platinum was driven by several factors:

1. A very cheap platinum price compared to palladium, gold, making platinum an interesting value proposition

2. A possible boost in platinum use in diesel catalyst reflecting a substitution of palladium for platinum (due to too high palladium prices).

3. Risks of supply mine disruptions in South Africa during the upcoming wage negotiations.

The substantial increase in investment demand for platinum could flip the platinum market into a deficit.

Implications for PPLT: Should ETF buying for platinum remain sustained at this pace, the market is likely to switch into a deficit, which would have a positive impact on platinum spot prices, and which in turn should lift the value of PPLT.

Supply trends

While we discussed the outlook for automotive demand for platinum in our previous publication and in another in-depth note, we will focus here on the supply side of the market, most notably in South Africa, which represents the largest platinum-producing country in the world,

Last year, the WPIC estimates that South African platinum production was about flat. But this year, the WPIC expects a 5% growth.

But in the first quarter, the WPIC reports that South African platinum production already surged by 21% YoY, which was due to a low base in Q1 2018 when two unexpected furnace outages impacted refined production.

Among the major platinum producers:

1. Anglo American Platinum reported platinum production of 1.1005 million ounces in H1 2019, up 2% YoY. As the company processes work-in progress stocks held up in 2018, refined production is expected to grow in 2019.

2. Royal Bafokeng Platinum reported an increase of 21.3% YoY in platinum production in H1 2019, AS as the Styldrift mine continued to ramp up its operations.

The WPIC forecasts a 5% growth in South African refined platinum production this year.

Our view: We believe that this forecast is realistic but the risks are skewed to the downside considering the uncertainty stemming from the current wage negotiations.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) met Anglo American Platinum on July 9, followed by Impala Platinum on July 10 and Sibanye Gold on July 11, according to Secretary General Jeffrey Mphahlele.

Considering that the AMCU has asked a pay increase of 48% due to higher PGM prices, miners are unlikely to satisfy AMCU's request, which could result in a strike like in 2014. As a reminder, the wage negotiations in 2014 resulted in a five-month strike, which produced a sharp contraction in South African production.

Impact for PPLT: Considering the uncertain outlook for South African platinum production this year, WPIC's estimates could prove a bit too optimistic. Weaker refined production would tighten the platinum market, all else equal. This would in turn push platinum spot prices higher, thereby benefiting PPLT.

Closing thoughts

Our July target of $83/share for PPLT was reached, allowing us to realize a decent profit this month.

We believe that PPLT will remain upwardly inclined considering the tough round of wage talks in South Africa, potentially conducive to severe mine supply disruptions.

This, combined with buoyant speculative/ETF investor buying interest, could tighten sufficiently the platinum market, resulting in firmer platinum prices and thus a stronger PPLT.

In this context, we envisage a target of $90.50 per share for PPLT in August, implying a 9% appreciation from its current level.

