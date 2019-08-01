Disney+ Is Shaping Up To Be A Netflix Killer

Hedgeye’s communications sector head Andrew Freedman shared a pairs trade with Real Vision’s Trade Ideas, pitching one content industry titan against another.

Netflix (NFLX) just reported the largest paid subscriber miss in the company’s history, and Freedman expects this to be “the beginning of the end for the Netflix growth story.”

He pointed out that NFLX is 65% penetrated in the US, burns through cash and is completely reliant on capital markets. It is also losing content to competing services.

“This isn't the Netflix of 2011-2012. They were Ferrari going on the highway, and they [were] able to just weave in between cars,” Freedman said. “Now with all the content obligations that they have that are largely fixed, it's like more like a Mack truck.”

As well as that, it’s a consensus long. “Short interest is at an all-time low, sell side sentiment is at an all-time high,” he said. “It's a really great setup on the short side.” Freedman likes shorting Netflix at current levels with a target price of $100.

Enter Disney

“As bearish as we are on Netflix, we’re equally as bullish on Disney (DIS),” said Freedman. Hedgeye believes that the company’s forthcoming streaming service, Disney Plus, can attract more than 20 million subscribers in its first year, reaching closer to 30 million by December 2020.

Freedman likes buying Disney at current levels, with a target price of $200 over the next year.

“[Disney Plus] growth is going to accelerate while Netflix's growth decelerates. And so it's really a simple thesis,” Freedman added. “It’s really a story of winners and losers, and a consolidating and increasingly saturated market for streaming services.”

