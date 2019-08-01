Pool Corp.: An Excellent Growth Story, But I Would Not Dive In At The Current Valuation

I love swimming pools. I mean, who doesn't? Swimming is fun, but even if you don't swim, a pool is an excellent addition to improving the aesthetics of any house. Having a pool is considered a luxury since it's both expensive to build/maintain and space consuming. In fact, according to Statista, the U.S. has 138.5m houses (units) and here are 10.4m residential swimming pools. Roughly 7.5%, which makes sense. When it comes to the U.S., besides pools being cool, they are also useful, since lots of the land can be hundreds or even thousands of miles from the coastline. I don't believe owning a pool will go out of fashion anytime soon, so investors might as well profit from it.

The point of this article is to:

Introduce Pool Corporation to investors unfamiliar with the stock

Discuss the company's numbers and my concerns

Conclude on why POOL may be currently a bit expensive

Introduction

Pool Corp. (POOL) is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pools and related outdoor living products in the U.S. It operates over 360 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. With over 180,000 label products and more than 120,000 wholesale customers, POOL has developed a compelling portfolio of activities. It includes:

Pool maintenance – This segment sells a variety of chemicals, supplies and repair parts.

– This segment sells a variety of chemicals, supplies and repair parts. Pool construction and renovation – The core pool segment. It includes anything from filters, heaters and cleaners, to lighting, and above-ground pool kits.

– The core pool segment. It includes anything from filters, heaters and cleaners, to lighting, and above-ground pool kits. Irrigation and landscape – The company offers a complete line of commercial, but also residential irrigation products. Landscape maintenance and equipment products and parts are also included here.

– The company offers a complete line of commercial, but also residential irrigation products. Landscape maintenance and equipment products and parts are also included here. Outdoor living – Small revenue source by selling outdoor lighting, grills, outdoor kitchen components, as well as hardscape products.

The numbers

The majority of the company's revenues, around 85% comes from the Pool segments in the United States. The irrigation systems account for approximately 9% of the total sales. Europe and Australia account for rest, around 6%, turnover. The products are mostly sold to Pool & Landscape Maintenance & Service Companies, Construction/ Remodeling Contractors as well in specialty retailers and, of course, online.

As I have mentioned, pools are highly correlated to one's wealth and disposable income. The last decade has been of massive economic prosperity in the United States. In fact, according to the Financial Times, the latest US economic expansion has become the longest in history. With more disposable income available, Pool Corp. has massively benefited. Net sales and gross profit have both been growing at 8% CAGR over the past five years. Moreover, strong consumer spending has allowed the company to raise its prices so that margins improve over time. The pool business is not new by any means; therefore, net margins becoming better should be of primary concern.

Source: Company presentation

POOL's beauty does not only lie in making cash but also on the expertise to deploy it. Management has an outstanding record of using the existing cash to both return cash to its shareholders but also secure the future growth of the firm, such as being involved in small acquisitions.

Source: Company presentation

The company is planning to return more than $200m back to its shareholders in the near term in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

Share buybacks have always been my favorite way of returning capital to the shareholders because they are tax-efficient. POOL's commitment to repurchasing stock has been a long-term strategy that can be illustrated in the rapid growth of diluted EPS.

Source: Company presentation

Adjusted Diluted EPS has seen a fantastic growth of 21% CAGR over the past five years. Below, the graph depicts POOL's buybacks. The company has repurchased more than 28% of its stock since 2005, despite the headwinds during the financial crisis.

Source: Macrotrends

The risk

It's true, however, that an upcoming recession could have a massive impact on the company's sales. The chart below illustrates two fascinating sets of facts. On the one hand, the company can easily predict upcoming sales. According to the company, new pool construction adds 1% - 2% per year to the installed base. On the other hand, pool sales will plummet, should the economy take the wrong turn.

Source: Company presentation

The impact the last financial crisis had on new pool construction, is clearly shown. Since the majority of sales come from the pool segment, the company could face significant headwinds the next time consumer spending moves south.

The next issue that concerns me is the valuation. The company has a fantastic record of excellent performance; however, no company is worth any price. Paying too much for a company can have a considerable effect on the future investor's returns and POOL is by no means cheap. The chart below depicts the outstanding record of sales growth management has achieved. What's more interesting, in my opinion, though, is how expensive the company has become.

Source: Macrotrends

POOL is currently trading at 2.56 times sales. While the ratio is not sky high, what concerns me is the disproportionate historical gains in share price relative to the underlying sales, which has caused the P/S to be constantly moving higher. Moreover, I find the company's current P/E of ~30, expensive too. Booking Holdings (BKNG), for example, is another company in the consumer discretionary sector. It has been growing top and bottom line in a similar fashion but has a P/E of only 21.

Further, the company's love with buybacks could damage long-term shareholder value. I love buybacks; however, if the company is repurchasing shares at such a high valuation, they are maybe paying too much for it.

Conclusion

POOL has been, without a doubt, a shareholder value-creating machine over the past couple of decades. The sector is exciting, and management has shown fantastic skills to grow the company to what it is today. The economic prosperity of the last decade has helped the company shine and increase both the top and bottom line at a rapid pace. I am afraid, however, that sooner or later, a recession will occur. When that happens, consumer spending will slow down, and the demand for pools will, in turn, fall. At that point, the current valuation for POOL is, for my standards, too expensive. The recent buybacks at such a high valuation concern me regarding the management's ability to maintain a prudent profile. I like the company as a long-term hold. However, I would wait for a better entry point, hopefully, in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.