GameStop's Cash Flows Should Provide A Floor For A Plunging Price

Where GameStop is today

The saga of GameStop’s (GME) ongoing decline has been well documented. The extent of the decline and imminent demise of their core new and used video game business is hotly debated, but without a doubt it is under pressure. GME’s failure to find a takeout buyer and subsequent complete elimination of their large dividend has decimated the stock price, causing long time bulls to capitulate in disgust and emboldening shorts to pile onto winning bets and bring the short ratio up to a nose bleed +70% of float. A Dutch auction buyback temporarily provided a floor for the stock, but post auction the stock has resumed its rapid downward plunge to where it is today.

The bull vs bear debate on GME hinges on just how quickly their core business becomes obsolete, largely due to the digitalization of console video games, and thus how quickly the company becomes terminally unprofitable. This debate is ongoing, but what is clear is that the bear case has been winning out with a continued ongoing decline in sales and stock price. Just how much of this decline is attributable to the cyclicality of the console cycle is another open question, but there is no doubt that digitalization has significantly hurt GME’s traditional core business.

Perhaps the best indicator I’ve seen on just how quickly physical video games will disappear has come from Nielsen’s annual 360 Gaming Report. According to their 2018 findings, 66% of console gamers prefer physical games with 34% preferring digital. A win for the argument that there is a niche for GME’s core business, however these preferences are slightly down from 2017’s figures at a 69% preference for physical vs 31% for digital (prior to 2017 Nielsen did not track this statistic). I eagerly await the 2019 report to see if this trend towards digital preference has further accelerated or is leveling off.

Looking forward

The bulls have been losing the argument on GME for some time now and it has been a classic value trap/falling knife situation. But has the price decline now become so extreme that raw cash balances along with near term cash flows alone should provide a floor to where the stock can trade? I’ll walk through what I would think of as baseline projections for GME’s cash flows and working capital seasonality based on management’s 2019 guidance and average sell-side analyst estimates and make the case that if GME’s quarterly results come in near estimates, there should be upside potential in the stock.

My thinking is that the following three things cannot all happen in unison and that if one or two of them holds true, the other must not.

GME’s stock price continues to trade at or below $4.00 GME’s results meet average sell-side estimates and management’s guidance for the balance of the year GME management does not squander cash on long-shot acquisitions or risky business re-inventions

Key assumptions for projections

I’ve projected GME’s revenues, margins, and income for 2019 through 2021 to be consistent with average sell-side estimates. One can certainly argue for or against various opinions on the sell-side, but my objective was to stick to the consensus, which you could argue is what the market expects and prices in. The below chart should indicate that my projections do not deviate wildly from consensus, though on projections for cash flow from operations, there are not many contributors to compare against. You'll notice that the average sell-side analyst is now projecting annual revenues to come in at the low end of management's guidance after a weak Q1.

Source: S&P Cap IQ

I will also be projecting GME’s balance sheet based on their average historical working capital ratios (DSO, DIO, DPO, etc.). This is critical for understanding the seasonality of their working capital needs and consequently how cash swings on the balance sheet from quarter to quarter. E.g. in their FY Q4, GME always has an artificially high level of cash on the balance sheet that will be drawn down in Q1 to pay off A/P. This is important for understanding just how much discretionary cash they have on the balance sheet.

Summary of Projections

Projected Income Statement:

Source: Author’s projections

Projected Cash Flows:

Source: Author’s projections

Now that we have a projection of their cash flows and balance sheet, we can take a look at GME’s projected enterprise value and compare it against the current stock price. For conservatism, I will remove unearned revenues from the cash balance which is a recurring phenomenon in FY Q4. These projections would suggest that GME could have over $4.00 of net cash per share by Q3 2019 and grow to an average of $5.50 through 2020 and $7.50 for 2021. I’ve also included a table for their working capital to show there is not an imbalance of liabilities vs assets. I’ll also stress that I do not deduct capitalized leases form cash or include it in an enterprise value calculation, the reason being that these are expenses that are paid for in a business’s normal operations on the income statement and this is not a liquidation analysis.

Source: Author’s projections

Thus far I hope that I’ve demonstrated that if sell-side projections materialize and GME’s working capital seasonality is consistent with their historical averages, then it will be difficult for their stock to finish the year at or significantly below where it currently trades ($4.00). Of course, an important open question is just what does management do with this cash if it does indeed materialize? The bearish case would be that the cash is squandered on long-shot acquisitions or dramatic reinventions of GME’s business while GME bulls are hoping for share buybacks. If the figures above panned out and suggested that at $4.00 GME today trades at a discount to their projected enterprise value, share buybacks would be a very shareholder friendly use of capital. In the below table I’ll make a simple assumption based on cash needed for working capital seasonality to estimate how much excess discretionary cash GME would have through these projections that could go towards share buybacks. I’ll also assume that they will want to hold enough cash on the balance sheet to fully payoff their bonds that mature in 2021.

Source: Author’s projections

These figures would indicate that GME could spend around ~$150mm per year on buybacks, close to how much was previously returned to shareholders via dividends. With 90.3mm shares O/S at a price of $4.00, some quick math would tell you that GME could buyback all O/S shares at this rate in 2.5 years and be 100% debt free. This goes back to my point that GME’s stock price cannot stay where it is if results meet expectations and they do not squander their cash. If this panned out, I would not expect them to be able to take the company private in 2.5 years because I would expect the stock price to rise.

Conclusion

This analysis has only gone through FY 2021 because GME’s viability beyond that remains highly debated and uncertain. But my thinking is that the sell-off has been to such a large magnitude that if GME can hold to current expectations which are at the low end of management's guidance, then cash per share alone should provide a floor for the stock price and that if management takes actions that are shareholder friendly rather than a “bet the farm” gamble, downside in the share price should be limited with risk skewed to the upside. I’m not sure that the bear side fully understands GME’s seasonal working capital and that we could see a +70% short interest panic if they see a year-end gross cash figure of $1.2B reported against a market cap of $360mm right before the tail-winds of the next console cycle. I’d welcome any devil’s advocate push-back against the logic of the projections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.