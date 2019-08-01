JO: Arabica Coffee ETN Offers Compelling Value

As I sip on my morning joe, I realize that Arabica coffee is an indispensable commodity that the world takes for granted. With that in mind, and given the current price environment of coffee trading at 13 year lows, I would recommend iPath Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO).

What is JO?

JO trades on the New York Stock Exchange. It consists of one futures contract of coffee and ultimately allows investors to have direct exposure to the commodity in a safe and non-leveraged manner. It is also not expensive to own the ETN as it charges a modest 0.75% management fee per year. The following chart illustrates the direct correlation between the performance of JO and the price performance of Arabica coffee since 2008. Thus, investors, can feel confident that by owning JO, they have direct price exposure to Arabica coffee.

Figure 1: Price Performance of JO relative to Arabica futures

I would now like to draw attention to numerous factors that help cement my investment thesis for buying JO.

Supply Side Factors Which Warrant Investing in Arabica Coffee

Arabica coffee has very fickle growing conditions given its delicate temperature and precipitation tolerance range, which leaves only a handful of mountainous countries that can grow it. Due to global warming, farmers continue to have to seek higher elevations in pursuit of cooler temperatures while aggressive deforestation, happening at an unprecedented rate under the new Brazilian president, poses severe long-term risks to Arabica coffee supply.

For those who are unfamiliar, the supply of Arabica coffee is controlled by only a handful of countries, but primarily it is Brazil that is the elephant in the room followed by Colombia, Honduras, and Ethiopia. The following diagram of Arabica production in 2018 illustrates how much leverage Brazil has in the market which bodes great risks to future supplies due to overreliance on one country.

Figure 2: Arabica Production by Country in 2018

On the supply side, the low price of Arabica coffee has caused particular embitterment among coffee farmers because the current price of $0.98 a pound is far below the costs of production in many countries.

A recent Reuters article written on July 2, titled "Colombia coffee federation calls for $2 floor for prices", says the current price of Arabica coffee is unsustainable and warrants greater coordination by producers to support higher prices. According to Roberto Vélez, who is the head of the National Federation of Coffee Growers in Colombia, as of July 2 the domestic price currently received by Colombian farmers for each sack of 125 kilos is 815,000 pesos ($254), which is a price that barely covers production costs estimated at 780,000 pesos ($243). Colombia has had to set up emergency funds numerous times to help distressed coffee farmers. They are so frustrated by what they believe is market manipulation by speculators that this past month Colombia held discussions with Brazil about forming a de facto coffee cartel similar to what Ghana and the Ivory Coast just did with cocoa prices. Colombia would like to see a minimum price for coffee set at $2.00/lb and I would not underestimate their motivation to want to enforce greater price control provided Brazil is on board.

In the last 18 months, Colombia has also lost 400,000 hectares of coffee plantations or roughly one third of the land under cultivation, as farmers have abandoned the industry due to low prices. This makes for a supply squeeze in the future especially given the rate at which demand is growing.



In Brazil, in response to the low prices, the Ministry of Agriculture is contemplating returning to stockpiling millions of bags of coffee similar to what they did in 2013 to put a floor on prices. In 2013, when prices were too low, the government bought 3 million bags of coffee at a minimum price directly from farmers, stored them in warehouses, and than gradually disposed of the bags as the price of Arabica went higher. This immediately created a tighter market and helped boost Arabica prices.

According to congressman Evair de Melo of Brazil, who is one of the leaders of Brazil’s congressional farm caucus and a former head of coffee research body Incaper in Espirito Santo, per this CNBC piece: “Current minimum prices do not meet farmers’ needs, they do not express our reality". With pressure continuing to pile up on the Brazilian government to intervene, I believe such an action is imminent and will be bullish for Arabica prices.

It is also important to mention that in other Arabica-producing countries where there costs of production are much higher than Brazil's due to lack of mechanization, such as Guatemala, Honduras, or Peru, they have switched to more profitable crops or have abandoned their farms altogether. Many Arabica farmers are single-family farms that are not as efficient as larger commercial operations in Brazil are. The price they are presently receiving for their Arabica coffee beans, compounded by their higher production costs, has led to aggressive crop switching or farm abandonment. This will lead to a very volatile and unstable situation in the future because too much of the supply side of the market will be dependent on Brazil. Thus, if one weather event were to occur such as a frost or drought, the market would be in for a rude awakening and drastically higher Arabica prices would ensue.

Demand Side Factors that Warrant Being Bullish on Arabica Coffee

On the demand side, Arabica coffee consumption continues to evolve rapidly as global coffee chains penetrate emerging markets, namely in China and India. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is opening a new store in China every 15 hours and by 2022 it is their goal to have approximately 6,000 locations. Starbucks is not the only coffee chain to aggressively expand in China, but the rate at which these global behemoths are expanding in China and India attests to the untapped market opportunity. The following image below illustrates how much untapped market opportunity there is in the emerging markets with respect to Arabica coffee consumption.

Figure 3: Coffee Consumption by Capita According to ICO

These traditionally tea-drinking countries are in the very early stages of transitioning towards coffee, which makes for a very exciting opportunity for the commodity.

Bullish Expectations of the Brazilian Real Bode Well for Arabica Coffee

Finally, Arabica coffee is a product of the USD / BRL exchange rate. Over the past nine years the Brazilian real has performed very poorly against the USD. One USD is now equivalent to approximately 3.81 BRL, whereas in 2011 1 USD bought 1.75 BRL on average.

Figure 4: USD/BRL exchange rate since 2004.

When the real appreciates against the USD, farmers are less inclined to sell their coffee since they will be receiving less in local-currency terms. This puts upward pressure on Arabica prices. I believe the Brazilian real will appreciate against the USD for a multitude of reasons: fiscal reform will be passed by the Brazilian senate, which bodes well for the real; China is purchasing much larger volumes of Brazilian agriculture due to the ongoing trade war; and the US is running very large yearly budget deficits due to Trump's tax cuts, which puts downward pressure on the dollar.

With a Fed that also appears to be leaning on the more dovish side with respect to monetary policy, I would expect a strengthening of the Brazilian Real, which will bode well for investors in JO.

Final Note

With coffee trading at 13-year lows and being mindful of bullish factors affecting supply, demand, and the Brazilian real, I am pounding the table on this underappreciated commodity. Investors can purchase the iPath Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN, JO, to gain exposure to Arabica and can benefit from the upside price movement that will inevitably occur.

I am long JO and would advise investors to be as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.