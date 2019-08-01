Webster Financial: Healthy And Growing

H2 could be tougher for WBS, but we expect FY 2019 earnings to be in the upper range of analyst expectations.

The stock has huge growth potential but may face some headwinds from political matters relating to Medicare for All and Health Savings Accounts.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is a bank and financial holding company incorporated in 1986. The Company delivers a wide range of financial services through three reportable segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Share closed at $47.29 the day before their announcement and at $48.89 following the announcement (a gain of 3.4%), as investors took in the earnings beat and positive guidance issued by management.

Overall, this was a pretty good quarter for WBS. We saw solid growth in Revenue of 8.3% to $318bn, with Net Interest Income increasing by 7.5% which is especially impressive given the current rate environment. In addition, Non-Interest Expense increased by only 0.1%, allowing for positive operating leverage and an improved efficiency ratio. The bank also cleared up a few matters relating to regulation and competition that should put an even more positive spin on the rest of 2019 and 2020.

Expanding Net Interest Income and Margin (NIM)

Total Interest Earning Assets increased by 5.71% to $26.7bn with most of the increase coming from the loan portfolio (+ 6.4% to $19.0bn) and securities portfolio (+ 4.62% to $7.5bn). In addition to this Loan Growth, Interest Income also got a boost from higher yields with The loan portfolio increasing by 31 bps and the securities by 11 bps, pushing yield on interest earning assets up to 4.39% (+ 36 bps).

On the funding side, Total Deposits were up by 6.3% fueled mostly by growth in their Health Saving Account (NYSE:HSA) deposits which is positive as this is the lowest source of funding for the bank. Deposits also saw an increase in rates, however only increased by 20 bps, allowing NM to expand to 3.63% from 3.57% yoy.

Non-Interest Expense only rose by 0.1% as Deposit Insurance expenses came down 67.5% over the year. Q2 2018's expense included a one-time deposit insurance charge of $7.2 million. The efficiency ratio improved to 56.09% from 57.78% yoy, which is below guidance of 57%, however pressure to Net Interest Income in H2 could see this efficiency ratio rise back up toward the high end of guidance.

We do, however, expect NIM to start to decline over H2 2019. The loan portfolio yield declined 2 bps qoq, primarily due to lower LIBOR rates. WBS have c. $7.5bn (40% of Total Loans) loans that are priced based on the 1-month Libor. Looking at the below forward curves, we could see a 50 bps reduction in rates by the end of 2020, which would put pressure on the bank's earning assets/interest income.

Source: Chatham Financial

Loan Growth

Management stated in their Q4 conference call that they would be expecting the Commercial side of the Loan portfolio to be a key driver in 2019, as opposed to the consumer and residential mortgage side of the business after forecasting a decline in Home Loan equity.

Source: WBS 10-Q (Q2 2019)

As you can see from above, their forecast appears to be holding true. Loan growth continues to be led by the commercial categories, which were up $321 million linked quarter and $1.1 billion versus prior year. Residential mortgages had the lowest positive growth rate and growth within their Consumer segment was even negative as the bank continues to see pay downs of home equity balances over the past year..

For FY2019, Commercial Banking continued to execute at a high level, delivering year-over-year double-digit loan growth. We expect the Non-Commercial side to be up in the low to mid single digit range, however investors will be prudent to monitor this segment for lower balances.

HSA

Key to WBS's strategy and their better than average performance on the top line is their HSA business. Through HSA Bank division, WBS offers health saving accounts, reimbursement accounts and other financial solutions. HSA's share of Net Income has been growing well over the last 3 years, from 18.5% in 2016 to 22.2% in 2018.

WBS 10-K (FY 2018)

But, the segments real value is lies in their deposits. Through the above mentioned services, the HSA segment offers long duration, low-cost funding. HSA accounts make up 27.4% of Total Deposits (as at Q2 2019) and cost only 0.20%(!), 38 bps (or less than half) of the next lowest source of funds from Interest bearing accounts. YoY HSA deposits have grown 12.7%, so we hope to see further growth in Deposits as the segments matures.

Medicare for All

One issue regarding the HSA business is political. To contribute to an HSA, a person must be enrolled in an qualified high deductible health insurance plan (HDHP). However, when an HSA owner's Medicare coverage begins, they can no longer contribute to the HSA. This is because to contribute pre-tax dollars to an HSA you cannot have any health insurance other than an HDHP. Given WFSs involvement in the HSA market, investors have been troubled by the introduction of the Medicare for All bill.

In 2017, Senator Sanders and 16 Democratic co-sponsors introduced a Medicare for All expansion bill to cover all Americans and has since reintroduced the bill this year with support from noteworthy presidential candidates (e.g., Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand). Proponents of Medicare for All want to expand this program to cover more than just Americans 65 and older, with many pushing for Medicare to cover all citizens.

The Medicare for All Bill would replace all other insurance, with limited exceptions, such as cosmetic surgery. Private insurance, employer-provided insurance, Medicaid, and our current version of Medicare, would all be replaced by Medicare for All. Which, at its extreme, could mean an end to HSAs as we know it and throw a spanner into a WBS growth engine.

However, for now, the environment looks to be tilted towards HSAs. For example, recently the IRS expanded the list of preventive care benefits that high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) paired with health savings accounts (HSAs) can cover before enrollees have met the deductible. We see this risk as relatively remote and understand that the bank has options and plans to ensure the stability of its HSA business.

Cigna

From Q1 2019's conference call we learned that WBS and their HSA business could be at risk of losing a major partner in Cigna, a Global Health service company who provide a significant amount of HSA's deposits, to a competitor claiming that the contract between WBS and Cigna was soon to end.

This risk has certainly been weighing on WBS in recent months, however we learned in Q2 that WBS "expanded and extended that relationship and [they] continue to view the relationship as a very strong one". This is a huge positive for WBS. We expect the HSA segment to stay strong and may be cause to expect higher growth rates from WBS in the near term.

Conclusion

We see WBS as a key name within the industry, not just because of its ability to perform within this low interest rate environment, but also due to its more unique model and operations in markets that should continue to grow at higher rates.

While H2 2019 may not be as stellar as H1 for the bank, we see plenty of room for upward growth in 2020 and beyond. We will be watching WBS in H2 for a small drop in price from current levels and may look to enter once its relatively high valuation falls to median levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.