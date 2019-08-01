Diversify By Buying Swiss Francs

This is the third in a series of articles giving investors suggestions on how to diversify their portfolios so as to avoid losses when the US dollar depreciates. There are more and more notices about the threats to the domination of the US dollar in global finance. Another sign is that the volatility of the US dollar index is extremely low, and this is usually an indication that important movements may happen. Topdown Charts has a short Seeking Alpha article on this topic.

Switzerland

The first two countries considered were Australia and Canada. The third is Switzerland, which is a stable country. The ratio of government debt to GDP was 27.7% in 2018. The currency is still considered a safe haven and is so attractive that the SNB (Swiss National Bank) can market bonds with negative yields, so desperate are investors to put their money in a "safe" currency. Investors should realize that Swiss government bonds have a negative yield, which guarantees that investors will lose money with Swiss government bonds. The SNB also tries to keep down the value of the Swiss franc so that Swiss companies can compete in the international market. Here is a chart of the USD and CHF.

Yahoo Chart

Since 2011, the dollar has remained almost par with the Swiss franc. In 2004, a US dollar bought 1.35 CHF. In 1966, a US dollar bought 4 Swiss francs. So, historically, the US dollar has depreciated against the Swiss franc. It is to be expected that the SNB will continue its policy of trying to keep the value of the Swiss franc down so as to favor Swiss exports. However, when the status of the US dollar as the principal global reserve currency is put into question by China, India, Iran, Russia, Turkey, UAE and Venezuela, and other countries with debts in US dollars, it is reasonable to conclude that the dollar will depreciate. In such a scenario, the SNB may try to manipulate markets and keep down the Swiss franc from appreciating excessively against the US dollar, but it is to be expected that the Swiss franc will go up against the greenback in the near future, and that means in the middle term, three to five years, if not sooner.

Swiss Stock Market

The Swiss stock market has been doing well recently with the SMI (Swiss Market Index) going over the 10,000 mark, a historical record, although it retreated a bit after reaching a new record. This may be attributed to the extremely low Swiss interest rates on fixed income, which obviously favors equities as investors desperately look for yield.

Source: Finanzen Ch Chart

Investors can go for Swiss blue chip stocks like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), which is a very big company for such a small country. The stock hit a record high last week.

Source: Google Chart

The company also pays dividends every year. The table below gives the stock price and dividend for the last four years.

Another big Swiss company is Hoffmann-La Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), which markets pharmaceuticals. The stock has done very well this year and also pays dividends with a yield of 1.93%.

Google Chart

Source: Finanzen CH Chart

There are a total of 677 shares listed.

Bonds, Real Estate, and ETFs

Investors that like bonds can find 3,647 different listings.

Foreign investors interested in Swiss real estate cannot directly buy residential real estate, either single homes or apartments. Foreign investors can invest directly in commercial real estate, where there are no restrictions like there are for residential real estate. There are real estate funds approved by the Swiss government financial watchdog, the FINMA. An example of a small one is Realstone, which is listed on the Swiss stock exchange (SIX). There are several others.

For investors that like ETFs and funds, there is a wide range of different ETFs funds that can be purchased on the Swiss Exchange. Investors can see what is available on the website of SIX.

In fact, there are 1,500 listed ETFs and funds. It is beyond the scope of this article to examine all these ETFs and funds and all the various segments of the Swiss Exchange. It should be clear that Switzerland offers a very wide range of different investment possibilities.

Go For Switzerland

Given that Switzerland is a very stable country with a solid economy and a currency that is still valued as a safe haven, investors that want to diversify their US dollar holdings cannot do much better. Swiss blue chips are a relatively safe investment and suitable for investors with very low risk tolerance. Swiss government bonds with their negative yields, as noted above, are to be avoided as they are guaranteed to make investors lose money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

