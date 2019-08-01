Apple And Microsoft: The Weirdness Of Expectations

But what did they beat and what did they raise?

In the current exhilarating market, there are some things happening which are really surprising. For sure, no one would dispute that Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) traded very strongly into their earnings reports. This is how both did:

Source: Interactive Brokers

Source: Interactive Brokers

When both reported earnings, both beat and reacted favorably. Microsoft beat expectations and raised guidance. Apple beat expectations and raised guidance. For sure, the positive reaction looks natural.

What’s not so natural, and never reported, is just how low those expectations were. That’s where the surprise lies. The stocks, as per above, were not trading as if expectations were low, but consider the following.

Microsoft

In the prior quarter (Q3 FY2019), Microsoft had reported 14% revenue growth and 20% EPS growth. What was expected for Q4 FY2019? 8.9% revenue growth and just 7% EPS growth.

How did Microsoft beat? By reporting 12.1% revenue growth (deceleration) and 21% non-GAAP EPS growth (slightly up from the quarter before). Thus, just keeping things as they were led to a massive beat.

As for guidance, Microsoft raised guidance. But how? It raised revenue guidance to a $32.1 billion midpoint, versus expectations of $31.99 billion … so it raised revenue guidance by less than 1%.

Yet, what were the actual expectations for Q1 FY2020? 10% revenue growth (so less than 1% higher still implies another deceleration) and, most amazingly, expected EPS growth was just 4.4% prior to the earnings report. Even after the earnings report, the current consensus stands at just +8.8% EPS growth, down from the 20%s Microsoft has been reporting.

Apple

As for Apple, before Apple reported earnings, consensus revenue growth was just +0.2%, and consensus EPS growth was -10.2%. Hence, Apple reported a beat merely by posting 1% revenue growth and a 6.8% EPS decline.

Moreover, Apple supposedly guided higher for Q4. But how? It raised revenue guidance to a $62.5 billion midpoint. Now what does a $62.5 billion revenue midpoint actually represent? Well, with revenue having been $62.9 billion during Q4 FY2018, it represents a decline and worsening from Q3 FY2019. Yet, this was a guide up … by 2.6%. So expectations for next quarter were for a 3% revenue decline. It boggles the mind.

Moreover, Apple’s quarter confirmed deep iPhone losses and even services were below expectations. Also, Q4 FY2019 includes the introduction of the new iPhone models – critical for a return to growth during FY2020. Yet, while the market expects revenue growth for FY2020 (+4.20%), it clearly simultaneously expects the quarter where the new models are introduced to still show significant iPhone losses (the only way revenues are flat is because of those losses).

The Weirdness Of It All

Why would the market set such low expectations for such technology giants, and then be surprised that they beat them? Why indeed would the market trade significantly up into earnings if growth is expected to be so low?

It seems something is amiss here.

While both companies beat expectations and raised guidance:

The stocks never traded as if the consensus expectations were actually expected.

Both companies are showing deterioration (Microsoft is showing revenue growth declines, while Apple is outright showing EPS declines).

Apple is actually seeing its main franchise, the iPhone, upon which the services story also relies on, suffering extreme volume losses (somewhat mitigated by higher prices, when it comes to revenues and margins).

Conclusion

Both Microsoft and Apple expectations remain amazingly low vs. where the stocks are trading at.

This weirdness is not just seen on Apple and Microsoft, either. The entire semiconductor sector is trading at highs even while going through a large down cycle.

In my view, these events are just another clue that we’re going through something of a tech euphoria. The tech euphoria is much more visible in other spaces, like cloud stocks. Still, even in semiconductors and large cap tech companies, the same sentiment is observable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.