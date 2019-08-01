Buy Yum China: Valuation Doesn't Reflect The Growth Potential

We encourage investors to buy Yum China shares. We think that continued growth will result in a re-rating of shares.

Yum China has combined steady growth with improving profitability and has very attractive financials. The Company has a history of beating consensus estimates.

Investment Thesis

We are bullish on Yum China Holdings (YUMC). The market that the Company is operating in is growing and the Company’s segment is growing the fastest. The average customer favors Yum China’s products. We think that Yum China will continue its solid execution in capitalizing on these trends going forward. We think that the valuation doesn’t reflect this opportunity and thus recommend buying Yum China shares.

Quarter

Yum China recently reported strong 2Q FY19 results. The Company reported YoY sales growth of 10% and adjusted operating profit growth of 14%, both 7% ahead of consensus.

The Company outlined three key reasons for the beat. First was strong store openings of 7% net. Next, better than expected Pizza Hut performance. And lastly, better margins enabled by meticulous cost-cutting.

Pizza Hut performance was of particular interest as it is the brand which has been in trouble for a while. It appears like the turnaround is underway. Management reported 9% traffic increase YoY, 2% net store openings and 1% same stores sales growth. The data is particularly encouraging as it came on the back of the menu revamp in March where the Company decreased the number of choices and changed and introduced many items.

Advantageous Trends

China is getting rich, fast. China’s GDP per capita grew drastically from just $960 in the year 2000 to $8.7k in 2017. This trend is expected to continue with some estimates putting the 2024 number at $15k. The change in underlying segmentation is quite interesting with the fastest growing income group being the “mainstream” earners which are expected to represent 51% of households in 2020 according to McKinsey.

Source: McKinsey

This is a powerful trend for Chinese fast-food restaurants as the “mainstream” segment is the most likely to dine at them. This is evident in Chinese restaurant industry growth metrics. The Chinese people spent an estimated CNY 3.9 trillion ($600 bn) on food which represented a YoY growth of 10.7%. The trend is expected to continue with estimates putting the number above CNY 5 trillion in 2020.

Yum Is Best Positioned To Capitalize On The Chinese Market

Yum China is the Chinese fast-food market leader with its 5 brands: KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning (Chinese cuisine quick service restaurant), and Little Sheep (well-known hot pot restaurant) though the top two chains, KFC and Pizza Hut, make more than 90% of its revenues.

KFC is by far the most popular fast-food chain in China with more than 5,000 restaurants in 1,100 cities. The restaurant chain was the first American one to launch in the country in 1987 and became the symbol of the country’s reforming economy and newfound openness to the world. KFC achieved this by adapting to the market through innovative menu design. We still see a long way of growth ahead for KFC given the market preference for its products.

Pizza Hut is the problem child of the company. For many quarters, KFC had been carrying the company, managing to offset issues with Pizza Hut. Currently, turnaround in Pizza Hut is upmost on the Management’s to-do list and it shows. The restaurant chain has been showing signs of much-needed traffic growth recently, as mentioned at the top. We expect the Management to be successful in turning Pizza Hut around, and into a growth driver in the years to come.

Yum China Has Managed To Combine Rapid Growth With Attractive Financials

Yum China has managed a 5% top line CAGR in the past 4 years. This was done while significantly increasing profitability. All margins rose about 300 bps in the time frame reaching margins of 20% gross, 9% operating, and 8% net. The Company has an attractive 21% ROE as well.

Yum China has grown to be a solid cash generator, creating more than a billion dollars in free cash flow in the TTM. Cash generation and non-dilutive behavior is the source of the solid balance sheet, with Net Debt at a fifth of TTM EBITDA.

Future Growth Potential Is Reflected In Estimates But Not In Valuation

We’ve mentioned above our expectations of continued growth for many years to come. Consensus agrees with us and expects a revenue CAGR of 7.4% up to end of FY21. The bottom line CAGR expectation is at an impressive 13.6% for the same time frame. Given the Company’s track record of readily beating consensus almost every quarter, we’re very positive on the future.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock, however, isn’t priced like the industry-leading long-term grower that it is. Its current TTM multiples of 28x P/E, 14x EV/EBITDA, and 15x P/CF are just above market averages. The multiples are mostly below those of its peers who lack the growth potential that it has.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Buy Yum China For The Long Term

We think that the valuation of Yum China is unfair, given favorable industry dynamics and our positive prospects for it. We think that continued growth of the company and continued stellar execution by the management will earn the valuation premium that Yum China currently lacks. We encourage investors to buy Yum China shares at today’s prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YUMC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.