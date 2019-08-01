Golden Star Misses, Osisko Strikes Again, Plus Examining Silver's Sentiment Trend

While Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) saw a slight miss on earnings reported last week, and McEwen Mining (MUX) also came in light, Golden Star Resources (GSS) takes the cake for the biggest earnings bungle in the sector. The company's Wassa mine saw materially lower grades for the quarter, and the trend in grades at Wassa has dropped nearly 20% since the most recent quarter. This led to the company revising all-in sustaining costs 25% higher, which will translate to a sharp reduction in margins. Golden Star is down more than 15% on the news, and this is wholly justified for such a significant miss. Moving to some positive news in the sector, Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) has stumbled upon yet another discovery at Windfall Lake. This new zone has shown up directly below the main mafic unit associated with the Lynx deposit, at between 650 meters to 980 meters depths. While there's no guarantee that this new zone named 'Triple Lynx' is another million-ounce discovery like Lynx was, the initial results are certainly encouraging. Finally, from a sentiment standpoint, emotions seem to be running a little high for silver (SLV). The commodity has played some catch-up with gold (GLD) over the past couple of weeks, but sentiment spiked above 90% and is staying there, which is a little overheated short-term. This may provide a headwind until it can cool off a little.

Golden Star Resources - A Massive Miss

Golden Star Resources reported earnings after the close yesterday, and results were worse than anyone could have imagined. The company has seen mined grades drop from 4.99 grams per tonne gold in Q2 2018 to 3.51 grams per tonne gold in Q2 of this year at their Wassa Mine, and this has translated to a sharp jump in cost guidance for the year. Not only was production guidance lowered from 230,000 ounces to 197,000 ounces for FY-2019 at the mid-point, but expected costs also soared. The revised all-in sustaining cash cost guidance is $1,150/oz at the mid-point, up from $915/oz from the full-year guidance initially provided. As we can see in the chart I've built, grades are clearly trending down over the past several quarters, and have dropped off nearly 30% from their reported levels last year.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While the company assured investors on the conference call that this seems to be a short-term issue, this has still massively affected the company's operational guidance this year. Much of the problem comes down to the fact that Golden Star has mined through a good chunk of the measured resources, and therefore more work needs to be done drilling the resource to ensure less variance from the reserve model. It is entirely possible that this potential issue is being overblown, but the market hates uncertainty, and it certainly doesn't help that this is the company's flagship mine.

Taking a look at Golden Star's earnings trend below, we can see that the company was forecast to see earnings per share return to above its FY-2017 highs, but it's likely that estimates of $0.57 in EPS for FY-2020 will be revised down if this issue at Wassa persists into year-end. This is unfortunate, as the company had one of the better earnings trends in the sector before today's major flop on earnings.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately for Golden Star shareholders, this uncertainty is likely to see the stock move from a market performer to an under-performer until the company can clear up this uncertainty. If Wassa was one of three mines and the company's other two mines were running exceptionally, this would not be a huge deal for funds to digest. Unfortunately, the company's second mine Prestea is running at a loss currently with all-in sustaining cash costs revised up to $1,900 - $2,150/oz for the year, and therefore getting Wassa back on track will be pivotal to the Golden Star story. Until these issues are resolved or there's more clarity around the grade variance at Wassa, I see the stock as an avoid in favor of lower-cost producers in better jurisdictions.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Osisko Strikes Again

On a positive note for mining investors, Osisko shareholders got a welcome surprise late last week with yet another discovery at Windfall Lake. The company has stumbled upon a new zone that lies beneath the Lynx Corridor, and the initial discovery hole is extremely impressive. OSK-W-17-1272 has delivered an intercept of 12.1 meters of 47.8 grams per tonne gold, and this new zone has no previous drilling, leaving it open in all directions currently. The company is so encouraged by the recent drill results that they've beefed up their drill program and added another 200,000 meters of drilling, as well as moved four drills to the new 'Triple Lynx' Zone to follow-up. As we can see from the below image, with drill intersections shown with grey lines on the map, there is no previous drilling in this area. The fact that a blank spot in their deposit has come up with this type of intercept from a scout hole is very encouraging, as typically scout holes are lucky to tag impressive intercepts, and are instead designed just to get an idea of the mineralization in that area.

(Source: Company Website)

The style of mineralization in the Triple Lynx discovery is almost identical to that of the Lynx deposit which Osisko uncovered in early 2017, and this discovery has turned into a near 1-million ounce resource. Of course, there is no guarantee that Triple Lynx turns into another Lynx size discovery, but the possibility is certainly there as just about every discovery at Windfall Lake to date has yielded significantly more than the initial discovery hole. The fact that mineralization is nearly identical and that grades have been shown to increase at depth as we saw in the Triple 8 Discovery in Q3 of last year, suggests that there is quite a bit of promise in this new zone. For Osisko shareholders, this news is significant. Triple 8 already looks like it has the potential to add substantial ounces to the deposit, and now Triple Lynx has the potential to fill in the gap between the Lynx Corridor and Triple 8. It is beginning to feel like my target estimate of 5 million ounces at Windfall Lake may be far too conservative if this drilling success keeps up.

Silver Sentiment Getting Too Overheated?

With all of the chatter surrounding the recent silver (SLV) "breakout" lately, I decided it was time to take a look at how sentiment was looking for the metal. Unsurprisingly, Daily Sentiment Index [DSI] shows that market participants are practically tripping over themselves to get long the metal, with a reading of over 90% bulls for five of the past ten trading days. This DSI reading suggests that over the past two weeks, there have been nine bulls for every one bear for half of all trading days.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, www.trade-futures.com)

While the metal's push above key resistance at $16.25/oz is a positive development, the fact that it's accompanied by a parade of complacency is not. This elevated reading of sentiment does not mean that silver has to pull back from here or that it's a sell, but typically it is best to be patient when we see short-term exuberance from a sentiment standpoint. For this reason, I believe that these current sentiment readings are a headwind, and the metal will likely need to digest some of its recent gains before sustaining new highs above $16.60/oz. The multi-year downtrend line for silver comes in overhead at around $16.70/oz, and I would not be surprised if the first test of this area fails if sentiment has not cooled off a little by then. For what it's worth, the last time silver sentiment was this bullish was the first week of July in 2016. The best course of action at that time was being patient to buy the dip, not rushing in and chasing it higher. The metal ended up topping the next week. I am not calling a long-term top here in silver like July 2016 was, but I do believe a better entry will present itself for those who are patient.

Elsewhere in the mining space, Barrick Gold (GOLD) is set to report on August 12th, and investors will be looking for $2.15 billion in revenue or better for Q2 to keep the trend of quarterly revenue growth rates in acceleration mode. The company saw a significant U-turn in revenue growth rates last quarter with a spike to 17% growth year-over-year, and current estimates are guiding for another quarter of strong double-digit growth. If the company can come in at or near these estimates of $2.18 billion for Q2, the company should be able to justify its recent strong rally. Anything under $2.15 billion would not be ideal and might lead to a sharper correction similar to what Newmont Goldcorp had to endure.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

For full disclosure, while I am long a couple of miners, the only one I am long mentioned in this article is Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF).

Disclosure: I am/we are long OBNNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.