Facebook On Thin Ice With Payment Foray
by: Sramana Mitra
Summary
Facebook reported a strong quarter that beat analyst estimates.
This week, Facebook entered into a settlement and modified consent order to resolve the inquiry of the FTC into its platform and user data practices.
Facebook has recently overhauled the pricing plans for its collaboration app Workplace.
Facebook is now eyeing India's epayment business which is expected to grow five times to $1 trillion by 2023.
Originally published July 26, 2019
This week, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported a strong quarter that beat analyst estimates. Market has reacted positively to its strong quarter and the recent FTC settlement.
Facebook's Financials
Facebook's