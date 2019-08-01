9.4% Yield Driven By 14 Consecutive Dividend Hikes And Still Growing: Capital Southwest

CSWC has increased its regular dividend each quarter since 2015 and equity participation is partially responsible for supporting continued quarterly supplemental dividends of $0.10 per share.

I am expanding coverage to include smaller and lesser-known Business Development Companies ("BDCs") with the potential to outperform due to being 'higher quality' as defined/discussed in "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs Yielding 10%+" earlier this month.

I have added Capital Southwest (CSWC) to active coverage and included in the BDC Google Sheets along with its Baby Bond that trades publicly on the Nasdaq under the symbol CSWCL. CSWC is an internally-managed BDC with a $524 million portfolio with mostly first-lien debt positions and equity investments providing realized gains especially in its lower middle market investments similar to Main Street Capital (MAIN).

CSWC has increased its regular quarterly dividend each quarter since 2015 and equity participation is partially responsible for supporting continued quarterly supplemental dividends of $0.10 per share. The current dividend yield is around 9.4% (MAIN is currently 7.1%) which takes into account the recently announced $0.39 quarterly regular dividend and quarterly supplemental dividends of $0.10.

As mentioned in the previously linked article, one of the many considerations when evaluating BDCs is management. This is likely the most important part of BDC analysis as management is responsible for building a portfolio to deliver returns to shareholders while protecting the capital invested. BDC management controls all the levers including the quality of the origination/credit platform, managing the capital structure with appropriate leverage, meaningful share repurchases, accretive equity offerings and dividend policy, creating an efficient operating cost structure and willingness to “do the right thing” by waiving management fees or having a best in class fee structure that protects returns to shareholders.

I have seen many comments from readers that they would never invest in an externally managed BDC due to conflicts of interest and fee structures. This was a serious issue when certain bad actors such as MCC, FSC, and PSEC, started issuing shares below net asset value ("NAV") trying to achieve scale organically with the old 2/20 fee structures that incentivized management to take risks. But the sector has changed quite a bit and many of the new fee structures keep management on the hook to provide returns to shareholders before they are paid incentive fees. Also, most BDCs have reduced their fee structures and/or waived fees to ensure dividend coverage.

It should also be noted the many of the outperformers are externally managed BDCs with excellent credit platforms such as many of the ones listed below with higher NAV per share performance.

Many of the higher quality platforms provide BDCs with access to scale, relationships, and expertise which has advantages including incremental fee income and higher investment yields as well as allowing the company to deploy capital in a timely and efficient manner across multiple funds. These BDCs can invest in larger higher credit quality portfolio companies without taking on concentration risk exposure.

I currently cover three internally managed BDCs as I have added Capital Southwest (CSWC) and recently purchased a starter position for the reasons discussed at the end of the article.

I do not cover all ~45 publicly traded BDCs for many reasons including adequate trading volumes for investor liquidity and prefer to focus on higher-quality research for fewer BDCs. My preliminary analysis for BDCs that I do not actively cover predicted dividend cuts for companies such as ABDC, BKCC, CMFN, CPTA, GARS, HCAP, HRZN, PTMN, OCSI, and OXSQ. I have predicted the cuts for the BDCs that I do actively cover and provided investors with plenty of warnings including MCC, FSIC, OCSL, PNNT, PSEC, TCAP, and TCRD.

It should be noted that CSWC has lower trading volume than most of the BDCs that I cover but I am hoping this will change through increased awareness, public articles and adding to active coverage. Also, CSWC has a current market cap of almost $400 million which is larger than many BDCs with higher volumes.

What Is A BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks.

CSWC was formed in 1961 and elected to be regulated as a BDC in 1988.

On September 30, 2015, the company completed the spin-off of CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) that is now an independent publicly-traded company. As shown below, there were many reasons for the spin-off including investment concentration issues in assets that did not provide support to pay a “meaningful dividend”:

However, the company was able to create significant value for shareholders through the transaction and continues to rotate the portfolio into income-producing assets.

Executing our investment strategy under our shareholder-friendly, internally-managed structure closely aligns the interest of our board and management team with that of our fellow shareholders in generating sustainable, long-term value through recurring dividends, capital preservation, NAV per share growth, and operating cost efficiency. While generally fixed nature of our internally managed BDC cost structure improved operating leverage to 2.8% by the end of the year. These factors both contributed to the substantial year-over-year growth in dividends paid to our shareholders.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states, and other regulators, providing investors with higher-than-average dividend yields (most between 7% and 13% as shown in the previous table) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

As mentioned earlier this month in "Building A Retirement Portfolio With BDCs," interest rates will likely remain low, and investors will continue to need equity investments (stocks) to generate an adequate portfolio yield. The table below is an oversimplified example of various portfolios using BDC stocks and Baby Bonds.

My personal portfolio includes safer BDC stocks, preferred shares, and/or Baby Bonds, focused on capital preservation including NAV per share stability as well as portfolio strength to sustain dividend payments. This includes the ability of the portfolio to retain value during an economic downturn.

Prior to starting a position in CSWC, I had purchased some of its 5.95% Baby Bonds that trade under the symbol CSWCL:

As mentioned last week in "As Promised: 28% Total Return From Goldman Sachs BDC," safer BDCs typically have lower dividend yields, but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. Over the years, I have carefully built a portfolio that I continually adjust. I made 28 purchases of safer BDCs throughout 2018 with an average yield on cost of 10.5% and currently averaging 23% annualized returns.

CSWC Dividend Coverage Discussion

CSWC has the ability to continually increase its dividends mostly due to its ability to leverage its internally managed cost structure.

Our operating leverage, continues to improve and look toward our target of sub 2.5%. As of the end of the quarter, operating leverage was 2.8% down from 2.9% at the end of the prior quarter, and 4.9% as of the end of fiscal year 2016. We continue to actively manage operating costs in lockstep with portfolio growth and expect to achieve our target operating leverage over the next several quarters. With all senior professionals and corporate infrastructure largely in place, portfolio growth from here should continue to improve our operating leverage, due to our internally managed structure.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CSWC has a history of stable portfolio credit quality that delivers a consistent and growing stream of recurring cash interest income with the potential for increased earnings through higher leverage and its I-45 Senior Loan Fund. The company had undistributed taxable income generated by excess income and capital gains accumulated through March 31, 2019, of approximately $20 million or $1.14 per share.

Management is expecting higher expenses in calendar Q2 2019 due to “seasonal operating expenses":

Looking ahead to the June 30, 2019 quarter, we do expect to incur certain seasonal operating expenses such as payroll taxes associated with our annual bonus payment and annual shareholder meeting expenses that are incurred.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CSWC continues to increase leverage growing its per-share economics quarter-over-quarter which is the primary driver for continued higher returns to shareholders. I am expecting continued supplemental dividends and portfolio growth driving increased regular dividends over the coming quarters.

We continue to grow dividends as we continue to migrate the balance sheet towards target leverage levels through thoughtfully building a portfolio of well-performing income generating assets. The regular dividend of $0.39 per share for the current quarter ending June 13 announced in last night's press release marks our fourteenth consecutive quarterly regular dividend increase. We continue to focus on growing our regular dividends in a sustainable manner demonstrated by our cumulative regular dividend coverage of 105% over the last 12 months, 104% since the launch of our credit strategy four years ago. We are pleased to report that our assets, income and shareholder dividends grew substantially throughout the year, producing a 37% total return to shareholders, driven by a 24% increase in stock price and $2.27 per share in dividends paid out to shareholders during the fiscal year.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Its I-45 Senior Loan Fund accounts for 13% of the portfolio and is a joint venture with MAIN created in September 2015. The portfolio is 94% invested in first-lien assets with CSWC receiving over 75% of the profits providing 15% annualized yield:

Overall, we have been pleased with the solid performance of I-45 over the past 3.5 years. We and our partner in I-45, Main Street Capital, have invested approximately $500 million through the fund and have harvested 50 exits generating $196 million in proceeds at a weighted average IRR our on the exit for the 11.4%. Our senior loan fund, I-45 also continued its solid performance producing a 15% annualized yield on our capital in the fund for the quarter.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

My projections assume a mostly stable portfolio yield of around 11% which is lower than the yields on new investments during the previous quarter:

Our originations this quarter consisted of $28 million in Senior Secured 1st Lien Debt with a weighted average yield of – weighted average yield to maturity of 12.5% and 1 million in equity.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Since March 31, 2019, as shown below, CSWC has completed three new transactions totaling $23 million in senior secured first-lien debt at lower yields and exited one portfolio company for the total proceeds of $20 million.

Our pipeline remains strong and we can currently have several lower middle market deals signed up with expected closings in late June and July.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Its regular quarterly dividends are covered mostly through recurring cash sources:

Similar to MAIN, the supplemental dividends are typically covered by realized capital gains and over-earning the regular dividend:

We generated $0.42 per share of pre-tax net investment income and paid a regular dividend of $0.38 per share. Additionally, we distributed $0.10 per share through our supplemental dividend program funded by our sizable undistributed taxable income balance or UTI, which was generated by excess income and capital gains accumulated from our investment strategy today. As of March 31, 2019, we had approximately $20 million or $1.14 per share in UTI, providing visibility to continuing the quarterly supplemental dividend program well into the future. This program allows our shareholders to meaningfully participate in the successful exits of our investment portfolio. The program will continue to be funded from our UTI earned from both realized gains on debt and equity, as well as undistributed net investment income earned each quarter in excess of our regular dividends.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Subsequent to quarter-end, CSWC exited its investment in Prism Spectrum Holdings that resulted in a realized gain of $226,000:

On April 25, 2018, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the application of the modified asset coverage requirements and the minimum asset coverage ratio applicable to the company was decreased from 200% to 150%, which became effective April 25, 2019.

The Board of Directors also approved a resolution which limits the Company’s issuance of senior securities such that the asset coverage ratio, taking into account any such issuance, would not be less than 166%.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Management is targeting a debt-to-equity ratio between 1.00 and 1.20 which is taken into account with the previously discussed financial projections:

Let’s say, you utilize 90% of the credit facility, you are basically within our target leverage of 1.0 to 1.2. So, having that capital deals, okay, we’ve raised the capital irrespective of what happens in the market, the capital markets to approach target leverage is important to us strategically. During the year, we also made significant progress towards diversifying our capital sources, while reducing the cost of our debt capital. We increased commitments on our revolving line of credit to $270 million as of the end of the year from $180 million at the beginning of the year, while also meaningfully decreasing the cost of the credit facility and amending the terms to allow for the additional leverage now allowable under the Small Business Credit Availability Act.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

In December 2017, CSWC issued $57.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.95% Baby Bond Notes due 2022 that trade publicly on the NASDAQ under the symbol “CSWCL.” In June 2018, the company established its “At-The-Market” (“ATM”) debt distribution agreement to issue up to $50 million in additional notes including $19.5 million during the last year:

During the year, we also issued $19.5 million in additional baby bonds through our debt ATM program. We raised $13.2 million through our first equity offering since our IPO in 1961 and we raised an additional $5.5 million in equity through the launch of our equity ATM program. Subsequent to year-end, we further upsized our revolving line of credit by adding an additional commitment for $25 million from a new lender resulting in the current total of $295 million in commitments from 10 lenders in our facility.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On May 23, 2019, the company announced the expansion of total commitments under its revolving credit facility from $270 million to $295 million. The recent increase was executed under the accordion feature which allows for an increase up to $350 million in total commitments.

On Slide 21, we lay out our multiple pockets of capital. As of the end of the quarter, we had approximately $141 million in cash and undrawn commitments available between our balance sheet and I-45 with the earliest debt maturity at December 2022. I should also note that subsequent to quarter-end, we added an additional $25 million commitment from a new lender to our credit facility, increasing total commitments to $295 million and our total cash and undrawn commitments between our balance sheet and I-45 to over $160 million. We feel good about our liquidity and capital structure flexibility and believe that it will allow us to thoughtfully grow our investment portfolio.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On March 4, 2019, CSWC established its equity ATM program of slowly issuing small amounts of shares at a premium to book value/NAV and accretive to shareholders. During calendar Q1 2019, the company sold 263,656 shares of its common stock under the ATM program at a weighted-average price of $21.47 per share (~16% premium to previous NAV), raising $5.5 million of net proceeds after commissions to the sales agents on shares sold. Management will likely continue to use the ATM program for raising equity capital, rather than larger equity offerings. This approach is beneficial for many reasons including being more efficient, delivering higher net proceeds to the company and less disruptive to market pricing.

CSWC launched its initial equity ATM program and raised $5.5 million. We believe our equity ATM program is a prudent and cost-effective way to issue equity over time at tight spreads to the latest trade, while selling equity on a just-in-time basis so it can be thoughtfully invested in income generating assets. We certainly intend to do that by growing the portfolio, but we want to be, and we use the word prudent, we want to be prudent and diligent of raising kind of on a just-in-time basis and certain amount of equity, again, allowing us to get to target leverage in a reasonable timeframe, but being diligent about being in on a just-in-time basis some level of equity into the capital structure.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

October 4, 2018, CSWC announced that it completed an offering of 700,000 shares at a net price of $18.90 per share for total net proceeds of approximately $13.2 million.

CSWC Risk Profile Discussion

My primary credit concerns for CSWC’s portfolio include its positions in AG Kings Holdings Inc., American Addiction Centers (AAC), and American Teleconferencing Services. As of March 31, 2019, only AG Kings was on non-accrual status with a fair value of $8.3 million, representing 1.6% of the total portfolio or 2.6% of NAV per share. This investment is still marked at 91% of cost and was discussed on the recent call:

The company [AG Kings] is kind of performing generally the same. The management team is doing a great job, managing a tough business, and the lender group is supportive of the business and kind of working through the situation. So, that’s really all I can say about the company itself, but we brought the valuation down slightly this quarter, which you will see in the K.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Teleconferencing Services, Ltd. (“ATS”) is an investment also held by MAIN that operates as a subsidiary of Premiere Global Services (“PGi”), offering conference call and group communication services. As shown in the previous table, ATS was marked down during calendar Q1 2019 but still accounts for 1.1% of the portfolio and 1.7% of NAV per share and needs to be watched. On January 28, 2019, Moody's downgraded PGi’s debt to Caa2:

Moody’s: “The downgrade of the CFR reflects Moody's view that PGi's EBITDA will deteriorate significantly over the next 12 months. Given PGi's challenges, Moody's believes that the company's ability to meet covenants beyond 2Q 2019 is highly uncertain and the capital structure is unsustainable. The risk of default and debt impairment is high given the continuing erosion in revenues and EBITDA. PGi has proposed amendments to its existing credit agreements to waive the total leverage covenant for 2Q 2019 and a potential going concern qualification requirement in its 2018 financial statements. The company also expects to complete the sale of certain non-core assets in the near term, which management believes, along with the equity support, will provide the company adequate liquidity through 2019 to execute on its plans to commercially offer a new UCaaS offering. The continuing support from financial sponsors' is credit positive. However, Moody's believes that the proposed amendment and equity infusion will only improve PGi's liquidity on a short-term basis.”

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As of March 31, 2019, the portfolio (excluding the I-45 SLF) was weighted approximately 79% in the lower middle market (“LMM”), and 21% of the upper-middle market (“UMM”) on a cost basis. The leverage ratio of its UMM portfolio increased to 4.8 times, which was up from 3.8 times in the prior quarter, driven primarily by the underperformance in American Addiction, which increased its debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio significantly quarter-over-quarter.

Excluding this company’s underperformance, the leverage ratio through our security for the upper middle market portfolio would have been flat to last quarter at 3.8 times.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Addiction Centers is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services operating facilities located throughout the United States and is a subsidiary of AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) to which CSWC has invested $8.9 million slightly marked down to $8.4 million. On June 14, 2019, Michael Nanko, President and Chief Operating Officer of AAC resigned from his positions according to an AAC filing with the SEC. Mr. Nanko leaves AAC one month after CEO Michael Cartwright and CFO Andrew McWilliams conducted a call with investors to map out a 10-year strategy for the company to reverse a slide that began in 2015.

On July 1, 2019, AAC submitted a plan to the NYSE regarding the company’s efforts to improve its total market capitalization, following notice on May 17, 2019 from the NYSE that its stock was at risk of being delisted as its average market capitalization was less than the required $50 million over a 30-day trading period.

AAC received waiver defaults to remain operating but needs to improve its positive cash flows/EBITDA to avoid a bankruptcy/restructuring. CSWC management discussed its investment in AAC on the recent call:

I'm just reiterating what you can go to their website and what you could hear them say is terrible market, but Google changed their algorithm, which affected their senses flow, patient flow or missions I should say in the fourth calendar quarter of last year. So, that brought on EBITDA pretty substantially kind of fourth quarter and into the first calendar quarter of this year. So, they are rebuilding from there. They have cut a bunch of cost, which we think is smart and they are rebuilding the admissions across their national franchise and so LTM EBITDA has come down, so leverage has gone up. They have got a very large real estate portfolio that I believe the market use and the management team says is worth in excess of the 1st Lien Debt, which is why that debt I think remains in the low-to-mid 90s kind of quoted level.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

However, there is a good chance that AAC will be selling its real estate assets to avoid bankruptcy and is likely why CSWC has only slightly marked down its first-lien loan. AAC still accounts for around 1.6% of CSWC’s portfolio and 2.6% of NAV per share.

Despite its underperformance, we continue to feel reasonably confident about our 1st Lien position in the company, due to the value of its national substance abuse treatment franchise, managements operational efficiency initiatives, the tremendous demand for drug addiction treatment in the U.S., and the company’s large real estate portfolio associated with its street facilities.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On March 15, 2019, S&P Global Ratings downgraded AAC Holdings Inc.'s issuer credit rating to CCC from B- after the company took out a $30 million term loan.

The outlook is negative for AAC, which provides substance use treatment services for people with drug and alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental and behavioral issues in the U.S. S&P Global Ratings said the downgrade reflects an increased risk of default and risk that AAC's liquidity will not be sufficient over the next 12 months as the loan matures in about one year. The rating agency expects AAC to monetize its real estate assets to repay the new term loan March 31, 2020, and fund its operations in 2019. It believes there are risks that proceeds from a potential sale-leaseback may not be sufficient to cover operating needs and repay the term loan. S&P Global Ratings noted that AAC's solvency heavily depended on executing its cost-saving initiatives.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The portfolio has energy/oil-related exposure of around 1.9% and commodities/mining exposure of 1.6%. The energy investments are considered “midstream” as compared to “upstream” which usually involves more commodity-related risk.

As the portfolio has grown, the percentage of its debt investments (excluding I-45 SLF) represented by the lower middle market has increased by design to 78% and first-lien accounts for 86%:

While we have increased the percentage of the portfolio represented by the lower middle market, we have also continued to heavily emphasize Senior Secured 1st Lien Debt in our investment strategy. As of the end of the quarter, we had 86% of our on-balance sheet credit portfolio in 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Its I-45 Senior Loan Fund accounts for 13% of the portfolio and is a joint venture with MAIN created in September 2015, 94% invested first-lien.

the I-45 portfolio was 94% 1st Lien with diversity among industries at an average hold size of 2.1% of the portfolio. The I-45 portfolio had a weighted average EBITDA of approximately 68 million, and a weighted average leverage through the I-45 security of 3.9 times, which was up from 3.7 times at the end of the prior quarter. Here as well, the increase in the portfolio weighted average leverage was influenced by the underperformance of American Addiction. Without this underperformance, weighted average leverage of the portfolio would have been 3.6 times, which was down from 3.7 times at the end of the prior quarter. In the upper middle market, over the past year or so we have been in an environment where it has been difficult to find value in syndicated loans. For the syndicated deals we have found acceptable from a risk return perspective, we have often chosen to pick small positions of approximately $5 million, which fit well into the I-45 portfolio. To the extent that syndicated spread widened, terms improve and we identify our especially attractive opportunities to invest in the upper middle market syndicated loans. We have the ability through our loan relationships with syndicate banks to capitalize on such opportunities either through additional exposure on our balance sheet or through I-45.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CSWC has historically provided investors with higher total returns due to its debt portfolio that is mostly first-lien positions and the potential for realized gains from its equity investments, especially in its lower middle market investments(similar to MAIN). Equity participation is partially responsible for growing its NAV per share as well as ‘recurring non-recurring’ income, which contributes to the growing amount of undistributed spillover income and gains used to support continued supplemental dividends.

In our core lower middle market, we directly originate opportunities consisting of debt investments and equity co-investments. Building out a highly performing and granular portfolio of equity co-investments is important to driving growth in NAV per share and aids in mitigating future credit losses. We continue to be committed and excited about our core investment strategy of building a predominantly lower middle market portfolio consisting largely of Senior Secured 1st Lien Debt with equity co-investments across the loan portfolio, where we believe significant equity upside opportunity exists. The portfolio as a whole continued to perform well this quarter generating $3.6 million in net appreciation, which was the primary driver of our NAV per share growth to $18.62 per share.

Source: CSWC Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Article Summary

I recently started a position in CSWC due to its RSI near 30 (see chart and discussion below) as well as:

The ability to increase its dividend through additional portfolio growth and leveraging its internally managed cost structure.

Its debt portfolio is mostly first-lien positions with the potential for realized gains from its equity investments, especially in its lower middle market investments.

A history of stable portfolio credit quality that delivers a consistent and growing stream of recurring interest income with the potential for increased earnings through its I-45 Senior Loan Fund .

. Undistributed taxable income generated by excess income and capital gains accumulated through March 31, 2019, of approximately $20 million or $1.14 per share .

. Higher total returns through equity participation that is partially responsible for growing its NAV per share as well as ‘recurring non-recurring’ income, which contributes to the growing amount of undistributed spillover income and gains used to support supplemental dividends.

As mentioned in "Recent And Upcoming Credit Issues For PennantPark," I typically use momentum indicators such as Relative Strength Index ("RSI") after I already know which BDC that I would like to purchase (or sell) but waiting for a good entry point. The RSI for CSWC recently dipped and I purchased a started position:

BDCs have begun reporting June 30, 2019, results and will continue to report over the next two weeks (including CSWC next week - see schedule below), investors should be watching for the issues discussed in "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs Yielding 10%+" earlier this month and be ready to make changes (buy more or sell).

