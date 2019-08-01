Civeo Corp.: Mixed Signals

The past several years have not been kind to Civeo Corp. (CVEO) or its shareholders. After the oil market’s collapse as well as a collapse in iron ore years ago, a slow recovery in Civeo’s core markets of Canada and Australia have resulted in the company meandering about and failing to gain any significant traction with which to recover. The latest data provided by management, which comes from the firm’s second quarter earnings release for its 2019 fiscal year, shows that tough times still exist for shareholders but that the company is still in a condition where it should be able to survive for the long haul.

A look at the good and the bad

During its latest quarter, Civeo had some interesting developments for its shareholders. According to management, for instance, revenue during the period came in at $122.15 million. This represents a decline of about 6.2% compared to the same time last year when the firm generated revenue of $130.18 million. Despite this drop in sales year-over-year, the firm’s net loss narrowed from $48.3 million to $15.3 million. It should be mentioned here that had Civeo not been required to pay out a special dividend of shares in the second quarter last year, this year’s quarter would have been worse.

Perhaps better indicators to look at are cash flow and EBITDA. Operating cash flow in the latest two quarters combined totaled $9.96 million, down from $13.98 million the same time last year. This, in and of itself, is a negative for shareholders, but to help offset this, the company reported fairly robust EBITDA figures (as measured looking at Adjusted EBITDA). During the second quarter, EBITDA came out to $26.47 million, about 8% higher than the $24.51 million the firm reported the same time last year, while EBITDA for the first half of 2019 totaled $42.33 million compared to the $34.52 million seen over the same period of time for 2018.

In the midst of these mixed signals (with most of them pointing down), one positive for shareholders is the rate that the company can charge its clients. In Australia, after adjusting for foreign currency fluctuations, for instance, the company charged $105.71 per night in the latest quarter, up marginally compared to the $105.68 per night seen the same time last year. Better was its business in Canada, which saw its average nightly charge rise from $110.97 in 2018’s second quarter to $118.98 today.

Opportunity still exists here

I have become increasingly-frustrated with Civeo and over time I have come to realize that the very nature of its business, in addition to the areas in which it operates, means that it could take years still before a full recovery is made. That said, when a recovery does take place, the end result should be appealing for shareholders. I say ‘when’ because even in spite of years meandering about, the company has held on, and so long as nothing serious happens out of the blue, it’s likely the company can hold on for several years more before seeing a really high risk of a permanent loss of value for shareholders.

This year alone, management expects that EBITDA will range between $95 million and $101 million, the same guidance that was expected in the firm’s first quarter report this year. At the mid-point, this suggests EBITDA of about $98 million. Even though Civeo will report a net loss of between $46.7 million and $51.2 million for 2019, the biggest disparity between it and EBITDA will be depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Instead of using either of these metrics for assessing the quality of the company as an investment prospect, investors would be wise to look at actual free cash flow and operating cash flow as a whole.

Assuming the EBITDA figure is correct, and if management is correct about there being $27 million in interest expense for this year, operating cash flow should be between $68 million and $74 million for the year, with a mid-point of $71 million. At the start of this year, the company said that capex for 2019 would range between $40 million and $45 million, excluding acquisition related activities. This brings us down to free cash flow of between $23 million and $34 million, with a mid-point of $28.5 million.

At the end of the day, this translates to an interest coverage ratio just north of 2, which is decent, and with $391.8 million in net debt on its books (with $405.3 million in debt and $13.5 million in cash and cash equivalents), the net leverage ratio for the firm stands at about 3.99, which is elevated and needs to come down, but isn’t what I would consider overly risky. This all implies that if we continue to see the status quo, the business can likely fare well, but when you look at one important indicator, it’s possible that the future could get better from here.

According to management, as of the end of its second quarter, the value of future contracts on its books stands at $192.53 million, with $85.12 million of this coming in during the company’s 2020 fiscal year. Just one quarter earlier, contract values stood at $132.33 million, and at the end of the firm’s 2018 fiscal year, it was $154.98 million. What this means is that new awards are helping to ensure future revenue for the company. We will need to wait more quarters, of course, because one quarter a trend does not make, but if management continues to expand the company’s book of business, it could open the door for more revenue and, in turn, cash flow that could help improve the company’s leverage ratios and to reduce leverage.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear to me that a recovery for Civeo is taking longer than expected, but there are some positive signs, amidst all the negative, illustrating that the business is still doing well given the environment it’s in. On the whole, I believe that if Civeo can show continued growth in its contracted work and if this translates to stronger cash flows down the road, the impact for investors will end up being positive, but if we just see the firm continue to meander about, it’s going to be quite a while before upside for shareholders is realized.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.