Pfizer Might Cut Its Dividend: 3 Things Investors Need To Know

PFE's historical fair value is $38, meaning there isn't much margin of safety buying today, though investors could still see 6% to 15% CAGR total returns. You need to decide whether that return potential and a potentially lower dividend compensates you for a higher risk profile seen with pure play patented drug makers.

But in the short-term PFE's dividend might have to be cut by as much as 20% and the newCo dividend might not be enough to compensate.

Pfizer's higher margins and strong drug pipeline should make it one of the fastest-growing pharma blue chips over the next few years.

The Upjohn-Mylan merger will create a new non-patented drug focused company, given PFE $12 billion in cash, and turn Pfizer into a pure-play patented drug maker.

Pfizer is a defensive high-yield blue chip owned by millions of conservative income investors for safe and steadily rising dividends in all economic conditions.

Pfizer (PFE) is one of those boring but beautiful high-yield defensive names that conservative income investors love to own for safe and growing income in all economic and market conditions.

But the company's merger of its UpJohn business with Mylan (MYL) in a tax-free spin-off, in an effort to focus exclusively on high margin, patented drugs, significantly increases the risks of an effective dividend cut.

So let's take a look at the three most important things income investors need to know about Pfizer's latest bit of wheeling and dealing, what it means for this blue chip's dividend, and whether or not today is potentially a good time to consider adding this stock to your diversified income portfolio.

1. Why Pfizer Is Making This Deal

On July 29th Pfizer announced it would be merging its off-patent medicine business called Upjohn (which sells things like Lipitor, Celebrex, and Viagra) with Mylan (MYL) in a tax-free spinoff transaction that will create a new company.

The new firm will take on $12 billion in debt, with the proceeds going to Pfizer, whose shareholders will own 57% of the new company. The benefits of this deal are several and continue Pfizer's multi-year effort (mimicking that of Bristol Myers) to focus more on higher-margin patented drugs. Current Pfizer shareholders will get 0.12 shares of the new company for each PFE shares they currently own.

Back in 2013, Pfizer spun off its animal health business into Zoetis (ZTS) which has gone on to be a big winner for shareholders.

(Source: Ycharts)

In December 2018 the company reached a deal with Glaxo (GSK) to combined their consumer healthcare divisions to create a $13 billion per year sales powerhouse it would own 32% of.

Pfizer, like many large drug makers, appears to be trying to boost its overall profitability, by focusing on the most lucrative (though higher risk) part of the drug market.

This is why it bought Array Biopharma in June 2019 in an $11.4 billion deal (including debt assumption). Array has some promising oncology drugs in its pipeline, including ones that would target up to 15% of all colorectal cancers. Colorectal cancer is the 3rd most common type of tumor in the US, with over 140,000 cases diagnosed last year.

It makes sense for Pfizer to go after patented drugs since this is a massive and rapidly growing market. (Source: EvaluatePharma)

And oncology is the highest margin part of the patented drug market.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

It takes an average of $700 million to bring a new cancer drug to market and just 29% of cancer drugs get approved (including expanded indications). But if they do get approved oncology drugs can become mammoth blockbusters.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

EvaluatePharma estimates that by 2024 cancer drugs will make up 7 of the top 10 best selling medications in the word that year, including Pfizer's own Ibrance, which is expected to see 14% CAGR sales growth over the coming five years.

Pfizer estimates that within 12 months of this deal closing its operating margin would rise to about 35% up from 30% in 2018. Theoretically, that might allow it to enjoy higher valuation multiples and a more premium stock price. However, this is far from guaranteed given that drug makers who are focused purely on patented drugs have been hammered of late (BMY and ABBV are the most obvious examples) due to increased regulatory headline risk.

In fact, Morgan Stanley just downgraded Pfizer's price target to from $48 to $40 based on this deal which it calls "strategically sound" but points out that some of management's projections might be a tad bullish (ie weaker pricing power in China recently). Bank of America also downgraded Pfizer, though mostly due to valuation (see valuation section to see why I don't necessarily disagree).

Pfizer's $12 billion payment from Upjohn as part of this deal is going to give it a lot more financial flexibility, in terms of future acquisitions, a stronger balance sheet, buybacks or possibly avoiding a dividend cut.

Why would Pfizer cut its dividend? Because of the major downside of this deal.

Why Pfizer Might Have To Cut Its Dividend...Kind Of

Post spinoff Pfizer expects to generate $40 billion in 2020 sales and operating cash flow of $11.5 billion. Using 2018's $2.2 billion capex as a baseline, that would mean about $9.3 billion in 2020 free cash flow, a 32% decrease from the $13.6 billion it generated last year. The annual dividend comes to $8 billion, meaning that Pfizer's FCF payout ratio could jump from a safe 59% to 86%.

Might not capex decline since it's shedding a major part of its business (18% of last year's EBITDA)? Possibly a little but not by much. That's because the off-patent drugs Upjohn is marketing don't require a lot of capex (they amortized their R&D costs years ago).

Since dividends are ultimately paid out of free cash flow, it's likely Pfizer will cut its dividend though the new company's dividend might make up for it (spin-off dividends cuts aren't the same as regular dividend cuts).

So the question facing current or prospective PFE investors, and what will determine whether or not you effectively face a payout decrease, is whether or not you want to own the new company for the long-term.

(Source: spin-off presentation)

The new company is expected to pay out at least 25% of its $4 billion in FCF as dividends, meaning that Pfizer could cut its current dividend by 12.5% and income investors would be made whole.

(Source: spin-off presentation)

Pfizer estimates the new company will be the 6th largest drug company in the world in 2020, with a relatively strong balance sheet, and EBITDA margins near the top of the industry (not factoring in $1 billion in expected synergies).

How could a drug maker specializing in none-patented drugs sport such high profitability? Because of economies of scale, which would allow newCo to make and distribute off-patent meds at the lowest cost.

(Source: spin-off presentation)

And since newCo wouldn't have to worry about patent expirations management believes its profitability would be more stable over time (relatively wide moat but recent pricing weakness argues this might not be attainable). And if management delivers on its $1 billion in synergies then EBITDA margins would rise to about 44%, among the highest in the industry.

(Source: spin-off presentation)

Another reason to potentially like newCo (and keep your spin-off shares) is that 45% of sales will come from hot growth markets like Asia and emerging markets. NewCo has 15 drugs in its pipeline (including expanded indications) that management says will drive $3 billion in marginal sales growth by 2023 (potentially about 5% annual revenue growth).

In an industry where 2% to 4% growth is common, NewCo could be an attractive dividend growth opportunity (and with lower risks than most biotech/pharma companies face). Just keep in mind that UpJohn's sales fell 7% in 2018, meaning that management's growth estimates might fall short of reality.

But what about Pfizer shareholders who bought it thinking the payout was safe? A 12.5% dividend cut (offset by newCo's) would cost $7 billion and result in a 75% FCF payout ratio. In order to maintain the same payout ratio, Pfizer might have to cut the dividend about 20%, unless it uses some of its $12 billion in spin-off proceeds (plus shifting debt to Upjohn) to make up the difference.

Given that one of the reasons for this deal is to strengthen the balance sheet to allow for more biotech acquisitions (like Array Biopharma), I'd say the risks of a PFE cut are rather high. Whether or not PFE + newCo dividends end up a wash is also far from certain.

This means it's more important than ever to consider valuation and margin of safety in deciding whether or not to buy shares of Pfizer today.

Valuation/Total Return Potential

My new valuation model was crafted under the tutelage of my fellow Dividend King (and F.A.S.T Graph founder) Chuck Carnevale, one of the top analysts in the country (top 1.5% according to Tip Ranks).

Mr. Carnevale's success has come from 50 years of experience in asset management that taught him that Benjamin Graham (father of value investing and Buffett's mentor) was right in saying that over time long-term the market properly "weighs the substance of a company."

This is why I now use a multi-metric historical analysis to estimate historical fair values. As long as a company's business model remains stable and growth rates relatively equal, its valuation multiples are likely to mean revert to historical levels. In the case of Pfizer that would be

5-year average yield: $41

13-year median yield: $41

25-year average yield: NA (outlier due to tech bubble)

10-year average PE ratio: $36

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): NA (outlier due to timing of capex spend)

10-year average price/operating cash flow: $34

10-year average price/free cash flow: NA (no analyst estimates)

10-year average price/EBITDA: $36

10-year average price/EBIT: $41

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $36

Historical Fair Value: $38

Current Price: $39

Discount To Fair Value: -4%

Using seven of the available nonoutliers of these 10 historical metrics I estimate Pfizer is worth $38 today. Since there is some margin of error in all valuation models buying it today is justifiable, though I personally prefer some margin of safety based on a company's quality and risk profile.

That's especially true given that Pfizer's dividend security (even adjusted for the spin-off dividend) is up in the air right now.

Dividend Sensei Valuation Quality-Based Guidelines

Quality Score What It Means Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

Pfizer is a level 9/11 quality blue chip.

Dividend Safety: 4/5 (above average)

Business Model: 3/3 (above average profitability, maintainable over time)

Management Quality: 2/3 (above average capital allocation track record)

Total Quality Score: 9/11 (blue chip quality)

Buy At Or Below: $34

Strong Buy At Or Below: $30

Very Strong Buy At or Below: $27

Current Valuation: Hold or modest buy (but be comfortable with the risk profile)

So personally I consider it advisable to wait to buy around $34. However, those who do buy today could still enjoy decent returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Over the past 20 years, Pfizer's growth has ranged from 2.5% to 13.2%, and a realistic growth range for the next five years is 4% to 8%. The analyst consensus (including Morningstar's) is for 8% CAGR EPS growth. Given that Pfizer has 15 potential blockbusters ($1+ billion in peak annual sales) expected to be approved by 2022, that high-end growth rate seems plausible.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Over the past decade, a period of record-low interest rates and increased regulatory risk for the industry (both likely to persist) Pfizer's average PE has been 12.4. If analysts are right about the growth rate doubling then Pfizer's PE might increase to slightly more than 14.1 (the average during periods of 7% growth).

For the lower end of our total return potential range I'll use the historical 12.4 PE and 4% growth, and for the upper end of the range, Chuck Carnevale's rule of thumb 15.0 PE (for quality and modestly growing companies). I'll also use the consensus 8% growth rate, which is reasonable given the strong drug launches likely coming in the next few years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

This is how the Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential master list (110 companies and counting) estimates that Pfizer has long-term CAGR total return potential of 6% to 15%.

The realistic potential for double-digit CAGR total returns over the next five years is why I consider buying Pfizer today to be reasonable. Of course, that's only if you're OK with the company's risk profile (pharma's is complex) and the short-term volatility that can occur due to headline risk.

The 2020 election season is likely to make for a lot of politicians threatening massive regulatory changes (such as President Trump just proposing drug importation from Canada). Pfizer's shift towards an even greater focus on expensive patented drugs will increase its exposure to any regulatory reforms aimed at lowering drug prices.

Pfizer Total Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PFE

Over the last 33 years, Pfizer has beaten the market by 2.2% annually, and its overall volatility is 49% below that of the S&P 500. And in terms of average rolling returns, Pfizer is indeed a proven market beater (as one would expect from a blue-chip quality company).

But despite being a defensive (recession-resistant) name, Pfizer can be extremely volatile at times.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PFE

During the Financial Crisis Pfizer was already out of favor (due to its patent cliff and dividend cut) resulting in a 67% peak decline measured from its crazy tech bubble peak.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PFE

Even defensive stocks are only "defensive" in that they tend to decline less than the broader market and not always.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PFE

From its tech bubble peak (a PE of 31) Pfizer spent almost five years crashing and investors had to wait 13.5 years to break even (including dividends).

Most of its corrections and bear markets are far shorter, but like any blue chips Pfizer can experience rapid declines, including many monthly corrections

September 1986: -14.7% total return

September 1987: -24.0%

October 1987: -11.76%

February 1990: -13.1%

January 1992: -13.1%

February 1993: -11.0%

August 1998: -15.2%

April 1999: -17.1%

December 1999: -11.4%

February 2000: -11.0%

September 2002: -12.3%

January 2005: -10.2%

October 2005: -12.9%

January 2009: -17.7%

February 2009: -13.7%

Over the past 33 years, one month out of 26 the stock fell 10% or more (about 4% of the time). This is why I am so adamant in reminding my readers that NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A BOND ALTERNATIVE.

Bonds are generally not correlated strongly to stocks and since 1945 in 94% of years when the S&P 500 closed in the red, bonds were flat or went up.

Pfizer, Dividend Aristocrats, And Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

Pfizer pretended to be a bond alternative for much of late 2018's correction (the worst in a decade). That is until the S&P 500 plunged 17% in 3 weeks on escalating recession fears and Pfizer plunged just like the dividend aristocrats (the bluest of blue chips). Mind you the aristocrats and Pfizer still "beat" the market, but only by falling less.

Woe to anyone who was forced to sell shares of almost any blue-chip dividend stock to meet expenses during this time (like retirees on the 4% rule). In contrast, the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings owns in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio did what they were supposed to, stayed flat or went up modestly.

The point is that any money you need within three to five years (the recovery period of most bear markets) needs to be invested in cash equivalents, like the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT), or bonds (SCHZ) or (SPTL).

Quality scores only represent the fundamentals of a company, from the perspective of long-term dividend growth and safety. They say NOTHING about how much a stock might decline over any short period of time.

Bottom Line: Pfizer's Latest Deal Likely Will Make It A More Profitable Company But Comes With Its Own Risks Including A Potential 20% Dividend Cut (Not Factoring In The Spin-Off)

Don't get me wrong, pharma is a complex industry fraught with lots of risks including

short-term headline risk (scary headlines causing sharp price drops)

regulatory risk

legal risk

drug trial approval risk

patent expiration cliffs

This is why I only recommend conservative income investors own blue-chip names like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers (BMY), and the like.

Pfizer's latest mega-deal has its upsides and downsides. Focusing only on high margin patented medications means higher profitability over time, and its strong pipeline of upcoming blockbusters could lead to industry-leading 8% CAGR EPS growth and up to 15% total returns in the coming years.

But it's also true that pure-play drug makers face higher uncertainties which means that management's hopes that Pfizer's multiples might expand could be overly bullish (as ABBV and BMY investors can attest to).

In the meantime, Pfizer's dividend is on shaky grounds, with little chance that management won't reset the current payout to lower levels. The newCo dividend may or may not be enough to compensate for the lower PFE dividend, which is a big reason that I personally would wait for a higher margin of safety before buying shares at their 4% premium to historical fair value.

Remember that there are lots of great companies on sale right now, even with the market near all-time highs. So while buying Pfizer today is justifiable, and likely to result in double-digit total returns over time, I urge anyone thinking about buying shares today to remember the risk profile of this industry, and how volatile Pfizer has been over time.

Keep that past volatility in mind whenever you are tempted to think of PFE or any dividend blue chip, as a "bond alternative" which it most certainly is not.

