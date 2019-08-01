AK Steel: Finally, A Good Report

Meanwhile, earnings estimates continue trending to the downside, so the stock will need additional catalysts to have sustainable upside.

Finally, AK Steel (AKS) managed to come up with decent news in its second-quarter report. The company reported revenue of $1.68 billion and net income of $66.8 million, or $0.21 per share, materially beating earnings estimates and slightly missing on revenue. The key to AK Steel’s success was the absence of special charges – Ashland Works closure hit Q1 2019 report, and nothing of this magnitude happened in Q2 2019. The stock reacted immediately:

The company also updated its annual guidance based on the change in the hot-rolled carbon spot market pricing from $690 per ton in April to $555 per ton. With this change, AK Steel expects the net income will be $41-61 million, or $0.13-0.20 per share. Without the charge for Ashland Works closure, adjusted net income is expected to be $118-138 million, or $0.37-0.44 per share. While the reduction in guidance is rarely a pleasant event, the market has been clearly expecting that the guidance cut will be worse, judging by the price action in AK Steel shares in April-June.

One quarter does not make a trend so certain worries will surely persist. For example, a decline in North America light vehicle production, a key market segment for AK Steel, is expected to continue as per AK Steel’s Q2 2019 presentation.

Source: AK Steel Q2 presentation, arrow added by the author

AK Steel believes that light vehicle production will increase in 2021, but at the time when everyone is trying to guess when recession comes and when the Fed has just cut the rate, fears about stagnation of the auto market could be maintained.

Source: AK Steel Q2 2019 10-Q report

Another thing worth watching is how AK Steel will deal with the upcoming debt maturities. The company has slightly decreased its debt compared to the beginning of the year thanks to positive operating cash flow ($136 million in first six months of 2019), but the pace of debt improvements is below what the market previously expected, while the cash flow trend is negative (operating cash flow was $187.4 million in the first six months of 2018).

With $42 million of cash on the balance sheet, AK Steel does not have any cash cushion so it will have to rely on a mix of cash flow and refinancing to deal with maturities in 2019-2022. At this point, it looks like the company should be able to refinance the nearest maturities without too much hassle. However, it remains to be seen whether this conclusion will be confirmed on practice.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

AK Steel is still trading below 10 forward P/E, but it’s worth noting that earnings estimates have been dropping for quite some time now and that the actual estimate spread is very material. In my opinion, AK Steel will need an upward revision in earnings estimates to go through the $3.30 resistance and have a chance to reach the major level at $4.00:

To sum it up, the company has finally managed to produce a decent report, and the market is rightfully cheering the news. However, the company will need to share more positive catalysts with the market to turn the rebound from an oversold condition into a sustainable upside trend. As has been the case in recent years, AK Steel will remain a very interesting stock for traders interested in volatility. Longer-term oriented investors wanting to establish a position in AK Steel will likely be better off waiting for a pullback, especially in the light of the rate cut and its impact on the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.