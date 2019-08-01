Luckin Coffee: A Bet On Dynamic Pricing In New Retail

Luckin behaves like a later-stage venture deal. It currently trades at 20 times its revenue, and we believe there's a high chance it will trade higher next year.

Luckin raised $651 million in IPO round last May, and its share price recently soared following the announcement of its global expansion plan and ahead of its first-ever earnings call.

Luckin's Post-IPO progress and business overview

Not too long after we published our thesis about Luckin's (LK) disruption on Starbucks China, the company raised around $651 million during its IPO in Nasdaq in May. The share price dropped around 25% from its IPO $20.38 price per share a few days after but soared back to high teens before recently making a 7.8% jump to an all-time high of $25 per share following the announcement of its global expansion plan and ahead of its first-ever earnings call in August.

(Source: Google Finance. All-time price chart for LK)

To us who spent most of our time in venture investments, it has been an interesting year so far seeing the technology companies such as Uber (NYSE:UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), or Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) hitting the trading floors. Looking at how these companies' performance in the market so far, somehow convinces us that bringing the concept of venture investing to the mass, of course, comes with a mix of excitement and skepticism. Most of the technology companies are not profitable, and Luckin Coffee is not an exception.

(Source: Luckin Coffee's prospectus. China's freshly brewed coffee market size in terms of retail sales)

The reason why it is not profitable is simply that it makes significant investments to quickly acquire the largest share of growing coffee consumption market in China through its disruptive business model which requires installing its mobile app to place orders for delivery or in-store purchases. The payment, also only happens digitally through Alipay or WeChat Pay. This tech-oriented business model is what makes Luckin a bit different than Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), though they essentially compete for the same market share. In China, Luckin has recently become the no.2 competitor after Starbucks in terms of sales.

In our view, aside from an interesting opportunity for investors to get a piece of the action in one of the fastest-growing China consumer markets, Luckin is an interesting case of retail market disruption, where the mix of online and offline retail strategy can open up interesting opportunities in China and overseas when the market reaches a certain scale.

(Source: Luckin Coffee's prospectus. Key Operating Data)

Given Luckin's growth and strategy today, we think that most of the price action will be driven by Luckin's successful rollouts of new locations and top-line revenues as opposed to bottom-line profitability metrics. In the future, we believe that as Luckin's brand reaches a certain scale and awareness, its operating profitability will mainly be driven by its upcoming dynamic pricing strategy leveraging its technology platform which as of today has processed over 16.8 millions of cumulative transacting customers along with their buying patterns and preferences.

Future plan: dynamic pricing, more cross-selling, overseas expansion

To quickly acquire market share in China, since its inception in 2017 Luckin has been aggressively burning almost 3 times as much as it makes through opening up new locations and deploying promotion strategy such as "buy 5 get 5 free" nationwide. Currently, there have been 2,370 Luckin locations since its inception.

We believe that the best way for Luckin to turn profitable in the future is through leveraging its technology platform which uses AI and big data to retain and engage its customers by implementing targeted intelligent push marketing and dynamic pricing once its store network and mobile app users reach a significant scale. We found the reason to be as follows: 1) Luckin has a clear advantage in executing intelligent revenue-generation through a low-friction mobile-ordering compared to similar companies like Starbucks doing the same thing. 2) On the cost side of things, the biggest chunk of Luckin's cost at the moment is SG&A and store operating costs, making up on average of 70% of its operating expenses, which will decrease over time as Luckin reaches a more mature stage and economies of scale.

(Source: Author. Effective Luckin's ARPU per-period)

Looking at the effective Average Revenue Per-User (ARPU) of Luckin since inception, we realize that overtime Luckin has been able to gradually increase it as it adds more services outside its freshly-brewed drinks segment. As of today, we have learned that Luckin's ARPU is within the range of 22.7 RMB - 79 RMB, or around $3.2 - $11.

Having acquired the dataset of millions of its customers and supply chain such as purchase pattern, revenue per-location, delivery fleet movements, or revenue per-product-mix, we think that with its future dynamic pricing strategy, Luckin would be able to do a lot of things to both improve its cost efficiency and also top-line revenue and retention within a particular reasonable ARPU range.

To improve its operating cost side, dynamic pricing can help transfer the delivery cost to its users through a smart order-rider matching based on location. On the other hand, to improve the revenue side, Luckin will be able to essentially pinpoint its highest-valued customers in terms of recurring spending during any particular marketing campaign, and to offer relevant loyalty deals or new products as a cross-sell opportunity. Of course, many retail stores today have implemented such data-driven targeting strategies to increase sales through online marketing. However, we think that none of their purchase points provide a shorter path to complete actionable cashless transactions than Luckin's mobile application. In a way, Luckin's insistence to require its customers through its mobile app is the key to success for any of its future strategies, including, and especially, the dynamic pricing, which we believe will take the company to profitability.

Risk: Testing the Chinese consumers price-sensitivity level

Based on our own observation during our experience investing in Asia which somehow validates the recent research indicating Chinese consumers are known to be brand-conscious but price-sensitive, we do think that relying on a dynamic pricing approach to generate operating profitability could also serve as a bit of a headwind.

However, as Luckin brand expands internationally and receives global awareness, there will certainly be pockets of opportunities in some markets where price sensitivity is less of an issue or where Luckin can come up with premium products with higher margins.

Valuation

Overall, Luckin pretty much behaves mostly like most later-stage venture companies. In 2017, Luckin burned over 200 times as much money as it generated, which was huge compared to 3 times in 2018.

(Source: Author. Historical data of Luckin Coffee Market Valuation)

Currently, Luckin is expected to trade at least 21 times its revenue, which we think is quite conservative given its upside growth opportunity we discussed earlier. With that level of ratio, it means Luckin is only slightly more expensive than its last-known pre-IPO valuation a few months ago in December 2018 when it raised a $200 million round from GIC and others.

Conclusion

One of the more reasonable counter-arguments of investing in Luckin today that we came across is that Luckin is still pretty much a venture investment case. To us, indeed, it is essentially a later-stage venture deal brought into the mainstream market through IPO. As much as an investment in Uber means betting on the self-driving technology, we think that our thesis in Luckin means we are in on the future of dynamic pricing technology application on the China new retail market. What we believe is that the combination of Luckin's business model and the strategy could open up a lot of upside opportunities to achieve profitability in the future.

While Uber also implements a similar kind of dynamic pricing approach, we think that the mass effect of the strategy would be greater when it is applied in Luckin's case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.