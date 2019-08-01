Affimed: Put This Company On Your Watch List

Affimed (AFMD) is a German company which originally started in Heidelberg. The company's goal is to develop and commercialize the Redirected Optimized Cell Killing (ROCK) - a platform to treat cancer. In the past, the company has managed to strike major deals with well-known companies, such as Merck (NYSE:MRK), and recently with Genentech. In August last year, it announced a potential $5B deal with the Roche's subsidiary. Notably, the most important point of the deal was the upfront payment of $96M, which will secure the company's financial until 2021. After doing the due diligence work on the company's pipeline, the market outlook, and its competitors, we think that this company has the potential to bring a strong oncology platform into the market, which provides benefit for patients and its shareholder in the long-term. Since its pipeline is in the early stage, it would take at least several years until it can reveal its full potential.

Financials

As shown on the balance sheet, the company has around EUR 63M in cash and cash equivalent. This will be sufficient for Affimed to fund its operation to 2021 with the average cash burn of around EUR 27M per year. It is noteworthy that besides the revenue from its research deals, the company has no other significant revenue source. This is the main risk hidden behind investing in new biotech companies. Failing in its advanced trial can result in major losses for shareholders. However, with a market cap of around $ 190M (as of July 23th, 2019), over $ 100M in cash and short term investment and ~ $ 60M in debt, the enterprise value is ~ $ 150M. This is not too expensive if we consider the future market for its product.

The Genentech deal

After the trial outcome of AFM11 and its abandonment, it was lucky that the company struck the deal with Genentech to get the much-needed resources to secure its operations. In return, Genentech gained exclusive, royalty-bearing, sub-licensable worldwide rights for the candidates from the ROCK platform. However, the company has decreased its risk to develop its most advanced product with this deal. Besides the first tranche of $ 98M, the company is eligible to get an additional $ 250M for development activities and $ 1.1B upon regulatory approvals.

The advantage of this deal is the security provided by the big giant Genentech. Affimed will be able to concentrate on drug and clinical development, while the pressure on commercialization is taken away. Further stock dilution is also unlikely to happen in the proximity of time. Furthermore, the company's market cap has the potential to increase to $ 1.1B at the end of the development, which is roughly six-fold the current level. The stock price can, therefore, increase to more than double the current price. Nevertheless, it will also need at least 7 more years to finish the development of AFM13, as Phase 2 is expected to be completed in December 2021. A buyout is unlikely because Genentech has already secured exclusive rights.

Clinical trials, market outlook, and competition

The most interesting result from the ROCK platform is the trial readout from AFM13 + Keytruda. Here, the company is aiming for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. The data showed a strong overall response rate of 88% and ~45% complete response rate (CRR) of 30 participants. Note here, that Affimed is aiming at the backline of treatment for this disease. This will help to get accelerated approval from the FDA but also reduce the market potential for the product. Takeda and Seattle Genetics have recently presented robust data from their combination therapy with a CRR of ~68% vs. the standard of care ~56%. This advancement in therapy will shrink the patient population that Affimed is aiming at the moment.

Novelty of Ligand and receptor side

By reading through the literature and comparing different previously taken strategies, we consider the approach by Affimed as a novel. The usage of natural killer cells differs from the commonly chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. The CD16A receptor is a relatively new target, which showed great results based on the company's trial. The usage of a tetravalent antibody and utilizing the chelate effect shows scientific excellence.

Antibody vs. stem cell-derived natural killer (NK) cells

Affimed's approach

Fate Therapeutics's approach

Besides the obvious competitors in the applicable field for AFM13, there are also other companies that use natural killer cells for the treatment of other diseases. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is a good example. With a market cap over $1B, cash and short-term investment of $183M and a cash burn of $20M per year, this company should be able to finance its product close to the commercialization state if clinical trials are successful in the first run. There are some major differences between their advanced products at the moment. Affimed uses a bispecific antibody produced from the mammalian CHO cells to activate the natural killer cells of patients.

In comparison, Fate Therapeutics's most advanced candidate NK100 and FT500 are NK cells, which are derived from donor patients and its iPSC (Induced pluripotent stem cell) platform. This is a strategy that Affimed wants to pursue in the future. In 2016, the company started a collaboration with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop NK cell products derived from umbilical cord blood. While both companies are not direct competitors at the moment, they both just started the race toward an off-the-shelf pre-activated NK product to treat cancer.

Conclusion

The Genetech deal provides Affimed with liquidity to run its operation until it can commercialize its main products. The results from the clinical trials are positive and the platform looks solid in theory. If the company succeed in their upcoming trials, the stock price can more than double based on the related $1B reward upon regulatory approval. In this case, the threat of stock dilution is reduced, as the company is eligible to receive more resources from Genetech. However, the field for cancer therapy development is very competitive with combination treatments for the same indication and different companies focusing on a similar technology platform. Besides that, the company would need several years until advanced trials are finished. We think Affimed is a promising candidate that should belong on your watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.